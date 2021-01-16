WARSAW — Northridge wrestlers took a 16 1/2-point lead into the finals and held off hard-charging Mishawaka, 224 to 222.5, to win the Northern Lakes Conference meet Saturday at Warsaw’s Tiger Den and share the overall NLC crown with the Cavemen.
“That was by the skin of our teeth,” Raiders coach Eric Highley said. “It was a really tight tournament today.”
With a 210-193.5 edge, Northridge sent seven wrestlers into the finals and came away with two champions — Justin Puckett at 120 pounds and Ibrahim Khaoucha at 195.
“The second round we wrestled really tough,” Highley said. “That was the point we really opened it up. Having seven guys in the finals was huge.”
Khaoucha played a part in a fifth-straight NLC title for the Raiders (Northridge was outright champions in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).
“I was a team player today,” Khaoucha said. “We were trying to win the team (championship). It was tough losing the dual to Mishawaka and we wanted to come out and show what we’ve got.”
Khaoucha’s aim season has been stamina.
“I’ve been focusing on not being tired throughout the whole match,” said Khaoucha, who was out with COVID-19 for two weeks early in the season then worked his way back into shape.
Puckett talked about his mental approach.
“I kept my mind right all day,” Puckett said. “When you get in these big tournament it’s easy not to keep your mind right. You just have to focus on one thing at a time.”
Runners-up for the Raiders were Beau Brabender (106), Collin Ruemler (132), Logan Hooley (138), Brady Snyder (145) and Andrew Lockwood (182).
Mishawaka sent six grapplers to the title matches, with three — Isaac Valdez (132), Keagan Mabie (152) and Cody Timmerman (182) — emerging as champions.
By virtue of the Cavemen winning a dual against Northridge (33-23 on Jan. 7 in Middlebury) and Saturday’s result, the two programs wound up in a championship draw.
Led by champions Connor Ratcliff (145),Kaden Lone (160), Isaac Benjamin (220) and Blake Herr (285), NorthWood (193 points) placed third.
“We placed everybody we brought and we haven’t been able to say that for a long time,” Panthers coach Nate Andrews said.
Andrews’ favorite wrestler growing up was the “Ultimate Warrior,” and a representation of his face paint is on NorthWood gear.
“I liked the things that he stood for,” Andrews said. “I like us to have that intense ‘Warrior’ mentality.”
Lone talked about his NLC meet approach.
“I went out there with the mentality that no one’s going to take me down or turn me,” Lone said. “That’s how I won my matches today. I want to break the match open.”
After two pins, Ratcliff earned a 9-8 win in the finals.
“I try to stay in a good stance and get my shots,” said Ratcliff, a first-year high school wrestler. “I tried to score my points when I could.”
Herr was able to maintain his intensity on the way to his individual title.
“My effort and energy was real good,” Herr said. “I was keeping up the pace.”
Plymouth (150) finished fourth, followed by Wawasee (146), Goshen (124), Warsaw (113.5), Concord (51).
Wawasee’s Hunter Miller (113) and Jace Alexander (138) climbed to the top of the victory podium, as did Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106), Nick Olson (126) and Warsaw’s Jacob Linky (170).
“I was wrestling a lot more aggressive and pushing the tempo,” said Miller, who has persisted this season even with COVID-related pauses to the Warriors’ season. “It stunted my practice a little bit, but I got through it.”
Alexander credited pre-match opponent scouting to his Saturday victories.
“I focused on how they warmed up,” Alexander said. “Guys will kind of (rehearse) the shots they’re going to do. I was ready for that move.”
Eckman, who cut down from 113 earlier in the season, talked about setting the tone in his matches.
“You’ve got to be aggressive and you’ve got to control it,” Eckman said. “At 106, it’s not about strength. It’s about technique.”
Olson, who scored 17 points in his last two matches, recapped his day.
“I just wrestled hard and kept my position,” Olson said. “This was one of my better tournaments of the year. I didn’t get caught in anything silly.”
Sectionals are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30. Concord, Goshen, NorthWood and Northridge are at Elkhart West, while Mishawaka is at Mishawaka and Wawasee and Warsaw go to Plymouth.
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Warsaw
Team scores: Northridge 224, Mishawaka 222.5, NorthWood 193, Plymouth 150, Wawasee 146, Goshen 124, Warsaw 113.5, Concord 51.
Championship Summary
106 — Vicente Eckman (G) dec. Beau Brabender (Nr) 6-0. 113 — Hunter Miller (Waw) pinned Lynkyn Ratcliff (NW) 3:28. 120 — Justin Puckett (Nr) dec. Zar Walker (M) 5-2. 126 — Nick Olson (G) dec. Dominic Smith (P) 8-2. 132 — Isaac Valdez (M) dec. Collin Ruemler (Nr) 9-3. 138 — Jace Alexander (Waw) pinned Logan Hooley (Nr) :54. 145 — Connor Ratcliff (NW) dec. Brady Snyder (Nr) 9-8.
152 — Keagen Mabie (M) maj. dec. Eddy Flores (G) 10-2. 160 — Kaden Lone (NW) pinned Bradley Pittman (P) 1:39. 170 — Jacob Linky (War) pinned Zach Truitt (P) 3:00. 182 — Cody Timmerman (M) dec. Andrew Lockwood (Nr) 4-0. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (Nr) pinned Sam Driver (P) 1:20. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) maj. dec. Jalen Thomas (M) 16-2. 285 — Blake Herr (NW) by injury default against Justice Binder (M) 2:19.
Consolation Summary
106 — Kaleb Salazar (Waw) pinned Oliver Sesmas (C) 1:47. 113 — Tyler Thomas (M) maj. dec. Cole Hinkel (G) 17-4. 120 — Dylan Tom (Waw) dec. Wesley Smith (P) 6-0. 126 — Brodie Fogarty (M) dec. Jasper Graber (N) 7-4. 132 — Logan Stuckman (Waw) dec. Nate Derifield (P) 7-4. 138 — Andrew Sinkovics (M) maj. dec. Andrew Ross (War) 13-0. 145 — Cameron Powell (M) dec. Gavin Malone (Waw) 5-2.
152 — Cael Arroyo (Nr) dec. Brenden Stockman (C) 10-6. 160 — Christian Chavez (M) dec.Tim Shortt (Waw) 9-3. 170 — Andrew BonDurant (C) pinned Alex Walker (NW) 1:28. 182 — Brandon Estepp (War) pinned Trey Tobias (NW) 3:20. 195 — Garrett Sandefur (M) pinned Joas Miller (NW) :31. 220 — Anthony Popi (P) dec. Dominic Crowder (Nr) 3-2. 285 — William Roberts (War) dec. Conner Cripe (Nr) 2-0.
