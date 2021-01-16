Attached below are the results from the Northeast Corner Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday at Garrett High School. The host Railroaders won the conference championship. The tournament also featured Fairfield, Lakeland, West Noble and Westview from The Goshen News coverage area.

Download PDF 2021 NECC wrestling tournament results

