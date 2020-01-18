GOSHEN — Wrestling runs in the Pickard family, and that was on full display Saturday during the 52nd annual Goshen Invitational.
What was supposed to be an 8-team tournament featuring individual brackets at each weight class turned into a 3-school, 4-team super dual meet. Lakeland, Columbia City, Tippecanoe Valley, Whitko and Winamac could not make it due to the weather conditions, leaving a Goshen varsity, Goshen JV, Fort Wayne North Side and Eastern to compete against each other as teams.
“We completely set up one tournament, and then we were here until late (Friday night) making changes,” Goshen coach Jim Pickard said. “It’s frustrating, but you can’t do anything about it. We wanted to get something in.”
These matchups included the Goshen varsity team squaring off against the JV squad, setting up a Pickard v. Pickard coaching showdown. Jim, the head varsity coach, coached against his son, Troy, who’s the JV coach.
On top of that, Jim’s son, Travis, is his assistant varsity coach. It was an all-Pickard showdown when the two Goshen teams squared off.
“A little bit,” said Troy if it was weird coaching against his dad. “Knowing his coaching style, knowing what he’s saying, what he’s doing, you’re trying to be one step ahead of him when he knows it a lot … seeing him across the mat was something different than being right next to him.”
“That was actually good for us,” added Jim of the Goshen vs. Goshen showdown. “It’s about competing and about kids getting better, and we know a couple of kids have been working harder and it showed.”
Three Pickard’s weren’t enough, though. Midway through the match, a fourth Pickard — Travis’ eight-month-old son, Cael — joined dad and grandpa on the varsity coaching staff. This forced the often-fiery Jim to be a little calmer in the coach’s chair.
“I was trying not to yell,” Jim admitted. “A more competitive match, I probably wouldn’t have had him in the chair with me.”
Both Travis and Jim commended Cael’s coaching abilities.
“When he saw some stuff that the kids were doing wrong and that they shouldn’t have, he voiced his opinion a little bit, which was fun to see,” Travis said.
“He was telling (the wrestlers) to get up when he had his hands going,” Jim added. “It’s great having a grandkid, having him around the atmosphere. He’s been up to practice a couple of times. He’ll be around a lot more.”
Both Troy and Travis wrestled under their dad at Goshen High School, with Troy graduating in 2011 and Travis 2013.
“We like to have fun,” Troy said. “There’s little games that we like to play with each other. We’re brothers, and our whole lives we’ve always been competitive.”
As for the wrestling itself Saturday, the Goshen varsity team went 3-0 to win the invite. They swept Northside, defeated the JV team, 59-9, and Eastern, 54-29. The victory over Eastern featured an individual win from senior Rasheek Bonds (27-3), who went down 5-0 early before pinning Bradie Porter (22-4) in the second period.
“(Rasheek) got caught right away on a mistake, came back real nice and then finished it,” Jim said. “That was big. I don’t think people really realized that’s two state-ranked kids.”
Travis Pickard was also pleased to see the JV team compete well. Along with winning three matches against his varsity team, the JV squad beat North Side to finish 1-2 overall on the day. Eastern finished 2-1 and North Side 0-3.
“We were able to get some kids matches, and even some of our JV kids ended up winning it,” Travis said. “It’s good for them to get some of that experience. Moving forward, it helps us see where the program is going.”
Goshen gets the week off before the Northern Lakes Conference tournament Saturday at Plymouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.