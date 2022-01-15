SYRACUSE — Mishawaka didn’t have the most individual winners at the Northern Lakes Conference wrestling tournament, but they had enough strong performances up and down the lineup to win the meet Saturday at Wawasee High School. They finished with 230 team points, allowing them to complete an outright NLC championship after going 7-0 in regular season conference duals.
The Cavemen’s three individual winners were sophomore Zar Walker at 132 pounds, junior Isaac Valdez at 170 and junior Christian Chavez at 195. Mishawaka was co-NLC champs a season ago, winning the regular season portion before Northridge edged them in the conference tournament.
NORTHWOOD FINISHED STRONG
The only school to produce more individual champions that Mishawaka Saturday was NorthWood. The Panthers finished with four wrestlers as first-place winners, helping vault them from fifth place in the standings heading into the final round up to third by the end of the tournament.
“We had a great final round,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “… We jumped a couple of teams to finish third overall, so it was a solid day.”
NorthWood’s first winner came at 113 pounds when freshman Calix Truex was able to score a takedown of Goshen sophomore Cole Hinkel in sudden death overtime to win, 5-3.
“That was a fun battle,” said Andrews of Truex’s win. “He a semifinal battle as well against Mishawaka that was back-and-forth. He got into the finals against a good Hinkel kid and was able to just do a little bit better at the end to come out with a big one.”
The Panthers’ bigger wrestlers then took center stage, starting with a dominating win at 160 pounds by Kaden Lone. The junior scored a first-period pin on Plymouth senior Bradey Pittman, which improved his record to 25-3 on the season.
“We’re working on his conditioning, and that’s where he needs to improve the most,” said Andrews of Lone. “He’s an animal, and I hope he realizes how good he can be.”
Senior Trey Tobias continued the NorthWood winning ways at 182 pounds, scoring a pin fall victory over Wawasee senior Tim Shortt in a competitive affair.
“Trey was wrestling a good match, a smart match at that point and he ended up catching him,” Andrews said. “I’m really proud of him.”
The final individual victor for the Panthers was senior Isaac Benjamin, who battled through some sickness to win the 220-pound championship. He beat Northridge freshman Travis Henke in the final, 4-2, to bring home NLC gold for a second-straight season.
“Isaac Benjamin wasn’t feeling really well and has been out for a couple of weeks, and he gutted it out because he wanted to be a two-time champion,” Andrews said. “Really proud of him for how tough he was.”
WAWASEE WINS THREE
The Warriors tied Mishawaka in individual winners with three. Wawasee had winners from sophomore Kaleb Salazar at 106 pounds, sophomore Dylan Tom at 126 and junior Hunter Miller at 138. This helped the Warriors finish in second place in the final team standings Saturday.
“For any of us, it just comes down to a plan and being very intentional with what you want to accomplish,” Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner said. “Those three guys (Salazar, Tom and Miller) have done phenomenal in creating their own individual plans and really dictating the action to where they stay comfortable.”
Tom’s performance was notable because it wasn’t sure if he’d be able to compete this weekend. The sophomore entered health and safety protocols Tuesday, which caused him to miss Wawasee’s team dual with Mishawaka this past Wednesday. Tom wasn’t expected to come back until next week, but an error in when his quarantine period was supposed to begin allowed him to be cleared in time to compete at the NLC tournament.
“(Tom) did a really good job,” Bumgardner said. “He was super excited. You could tell just by watching him that he was super excited to get to wrestle.”
PREP FOR SECTIONALS
Although the conference tournament usually signifies the end of the regular season for most wrestling teams, COVID-19 related postponements have moved a couple NLC duals to next week. Goshen hosts NorthWood on Tuesday, then both teams will go to Wawasee Thursday to face the Warriors in separate NLC contests.
With the postseason tournament beginning Jan. 29, both Andrews and Bumgardner are just trying to do what they can to make sure their teams are ready for when the lights are brightest.
“There’s a lot we need to do,” Andrews said. “We have two really tough duals, Goshen and Wawasee, next week.”
“You want to take two weeks to just focus on sectionals and get ready for the state run, but we can’t do that,” Bumgardner added. “We can pout about it, or we can just take it for what it is. COVID has been bad for everybody … Right now, we just need to take a couple days, really process the information we have, get better and make sure we’re peaking at the right time.”
2022 NLC WRESTLING TOURAMENT — Championship match results
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar (Wawasee) def. Bryce McNees (Warsaw), 8-0
113 pounds: Calix Truex (NorthWood) def. Cole Hinkel (Goshen), 5-3 in OT
120 pounds: Juan Collazo (Goshen) def. Will Hahn (NorthWood), 10-6
126 pounds: Dylan Tom (Wawasee) def. Camden Wiese (Goshen), pin in 1:09
132 pounds: Zar Walker (Mishawaka) def. Jasper Graber (Northridge), 13-4
138 pounds: Hunter Miller (Wawasee) def. Wesley Smith (Plymouth), 3-0
145 pounds: Garrett Von Gunten (Northridge) def. Ethan Rodriguez (Wawasee), 9-7
152 pounds: Cael Arroyo (Northridge) def. Keagen Mabie (Mishawaka), pin in 5:51
160 pounds: Kaden Lone (NorthWood) def. Bradey Pittman (Plymouth), pin in 1:20
170 pounds: Isaac Valdez (Mishawaka) def. Laish Detwiler (Goshen), pin in 3:51
182 pounds: Trey Tobias (NorthWood) def. Tim Shortt (Wawasee), pin in 2:50
195 pounds: Christian Chavez (Mishawaka) def. Armen Koltookian (Concord), 7-4
220 pounds: Isaac Benjamin (NorthWood) def. Travis Henke (Northridge), 4-2
285 pounds: Anthony Popi (Plymouth) def. Alberto Sanchez (Goshen), 4-0
Final team tournament standings:
- Mishawaka, 230 points
- Wawasee, 192.5
- NorthWood, 178
- Plymouth, 168.5
- Goshen, 167
- Northridge, 129
- Warsaw, 112
- Concord, 26
Full brackets can be found online at trackwrestling.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.