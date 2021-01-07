MIDDLEBURY — A clash atop the Northern Lakes Conference wrestling standings kept a crowd at the Middlebury Madhouse screaming Thursday.
Mishawaka — in its first year in the NLC — won nine of 14 matches and bested Northridge 33-23. The Cavemen improved to 14-6 overall and 6-0 in conference duals, while the Raiders fell to 17-2 and 4-1.
On a night when seniors were saluted and competition began at 132 pounds, Northridge victors were seniors Collin Ruemler (decision at 132), Brady Snyder (pin at 145), Ibrahim Khaoucha (pin at 195) and Justin Puckett (major decision at 120) and freshman Beau Brabender (major decision at 106).
Ruemler led 2-0 after one period and 7-1 after two on his way to a 10-4 triumph.
Snyder built an 8-2 advantage in the first period and then scored his fall in 3:30.
Khaoucha hustled to a 9-0 lead and then scored a pin in 1:36.
Puckett took a 9-2 edge into the third period and won 14-6 with a late flurry.
“Justin was going for the pin because we were down by 11 (30-19) with two matches to go,” said Northridge coach Eric Highley of Puckett. “That was him being a selfless wrestler and trying to be a leader for his team. I was very proud of him.”
Brabender also produced multiple points at the end of his match for a 11-3 win. He took a 5-0 lead into the third period.
Raider senior Dominic Crowder, a first-year high school wrestler, scrapped to a 2-2 tie in the third period before losing a 4-3 decision at 195.
“(Crowder) doesn’t know all the techniques, but he did a really good job of keeping it to his style of match,” Highley said.
Raider senior Logan Hooley (138) was ahead 4-3 after two periods and was clipped 7-6.
“A lot of our guys showed heart and fight,” Highley said. “There were some matches were we were trying to minimize points (for Mishawaka). It was just a real good effort by a lot of our guys.
“We are really young and we get pinned where we shouldn’t. We’ve got some learning to do, but we’ve still got some time to get it fixed before the state tournament.”
Mishawaka and Northridge were both in the Class 3A portion of the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Duals this past Saturday, with the Cavemen finishing fourth and the Raiders fifth while not meeting. They will get to see each other again at the NLC Championships next Saturday, Jan. 16 at Warsaw.
Cavemen coach Steven Sandefer has watched his team make adjustments in recent weeks.
“We’ve been really hard on them,” Sandefer said. “It’s just a lot of wrestling.”
Because of COVID-19, wrestling programs have had to make plenty of adjustments to their schedules and Northridge and Mishawaka are no different.
“It’s always changing,” Highley said. “It’s a moving target for sure. It’s frustrating, but the fact that we got 19 matches in so far with three more duals to go is good. I’m proud of the way the wrestling community has handle the whole COVID situation and letting these boys get on the mat and do what they love.”
With big events like Mishawaka’s Al Smith Classic being canceled this year, coaches and administrators have put more dual meets on their schedules.
“Next Wednesday (Jan. 13) we’re actually wrestling Goshen and Jimtown at Jimtown to replace the Calumet tournament we didn’t get to have,” Sandefer said. “We’re just trying to get kids the most and best matches that we can.”
Mishawaka 33, Northridge 23
(Competition Began at 132)
106 — Beau Brabender (N) maj. dec. Xavier Chavez 11-3. 113 — Tyler Thomas (M) dec. Grayson Beasley 7-5. 120 — Justin Puckett (N) maj. dec. Zar Walker 14-6. 126 — Brady Fogarty (M) dec. Jasper Graber 7-3. 132 — Collin Ruemler (N) dec. Isaac Valdez 10-4. 138 — Andrew Sinkovics (M) dec. Logan Hooley 7-6. 145 — Brady Snyder (N) pinned Cameron Powell 3:30. 152 — Keagen Mabie (M) pinned Jaiden Medina 5:38. 160 — Christian Chavez (M) dec. Ridge Howard 5-2. 170 — Brady Hunsberger (M) dec. Philip Ankrom 2-1. 182 — Cody Timmerman (M) dec. Andrew Lockwood 4-0. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (N) pinned Garrett Sandefur 1:36. 220 — Jalen Thomas (M) . 285 — Justice Binder (M) pinned Conner Cripe 1:14.
Records: Mishawaka 14-6 (6-0 NLC) vs. Wawasee, Northridge 17-2 (4-1 NLC) vs. Plymouth, Wawasee at Wawasee Saturday, Jan. 9.
JV score: Mishawaka 16, Northridge 9. Winners: Mishawaka — Zach Edmondson (132), Caiden Williams (160), Kanaan Jewett (170); Northridge — J.P. Hill (120), Max Petersheim (195), Alex Gard (220).
