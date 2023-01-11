Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory north winds 15 to 25 knots, waves 3 to 6 feet. For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knot gales. Waves building to 7 to 11 feet Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&