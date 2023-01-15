GOSHEN – He had a good reason to show a little swagger following his latest championship march.
NorthWood senior Kaden Lone counted 1-2-3-4 on his fingers after conquering the field at the Northern Lakes Conference Wrestling Championships, his fourth title in as many years, as he celebrated a win over Goshen junior Laish Detwiler in the 182-pound final.
“I knew I was up four and I peeked at the clock for a second, trying to get to be a four-time champion,” offered Lone, who got a second congratulations from Detwiler in the back hallway following the match. “He caught me when I looked at the clock. It was good on his part, he took a nice shot.”
Lone had to hold off Detwiler’s late rally to win, 4-2. Lone had a takedown that merged into a near fall at the end of the first period. Many of the fans watching, and both Lone and Detwiler, thought the match was over as a pin was called right as the clock reached zero. A conference by the two officials waived off the pin, forcing the two into the second period, and then into the third, where Detwiler got a takedown to get within striking distance. Lone would ride out the final minute to claim his fourth title, and handed Detwiler his first loss of the season.
“Laish gave me everything he had, and I know that I’m going to see him again,” Lone said. “I see the big picture, but the mentality in the room is one match at a time, and that’s what I have to have going into the tournament.”
NorthWood saw a championship earlier in the day when 120-pounder Calix Truex survived a battle from Mishawaka’s Gunnar Sandefur in the semis, 11-5, to meet Northridge’s Jalen Chappell in the championship. Truex had a controlled approach, getting takedowns and near-falls in both the first and second periods before closing out Chappell 46 seconds into the second to claim his second NLC championship.
“I was setting up my shot the whole time, moving my feet and my hands trying to get to my offense,” Truex said. “I saw the opportunity and I took it. I felt good all day today, came back from a hurt knee a couple weeks ago and I’m really happy with how today went.”
Both Wawasee and Northridge also claimed two individual champions.
The Warriors opened the championship round with back-to-back titles from Kaleb Salazar at 106 and Cam Senter at 113.
Salazar, the defending 106 champion, had little trouble claiming his latest accolade by knocking off fellow Kosciusko County foe, Warsaw’s Bryce McNees, by an 8-2 decision. Salazar was quick on his feet, responding from an early McNees takedown with an immediate escape and takedown of his own and never looked back.
Senter, a freshman, avenged a loss to Mishawaka’s Josh Kite on Wednesday in the team dual by winning, 9-2, in the championship round. Senter scored four takedowns and allowed just a pair of escapes to win that first posterboard.
“I’ve known Josh my whole life and we always go back-and-forth,” said Senter, still gripping and displaying his champions posterboard 10 minutes after the awards ceremony. “I woke up today and thought what do I have to lose today, just go out and do what I do and wrestle like I know I can.”
The Raiders had Cael Arroyo upset the top seed, Plymouth’s Cadyn Smith, in the 160-pound championship with a resounding 13-4 major decision that Arroyo controlled from start to finish.
Moving to 220, Travis Henke continued his undefeated season with a 6-2 decision over Mishawaka’s Zander Paden in the final. At 32-0, Henke looked every bit the force after an early Paden takedown, working to the end of the period then immediately scoring a three-point nearfall on Paden off the restart to take control of the championship match.
Mishawaka won six of the 14 weight class championships to bolster its repeat as NLC team champions. The Cavemen stacked up 243.5 points to outpoint runner-up Wawasee’s 189 and Goshen’s 161 atop the standings. Plymouth had the other two class champs.
Note: full brackets and results can be found online by searching "Northern Lakes Conference" at trackwrestling.com.