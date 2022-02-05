GOSHEN — NorthWood made a late run at the team championship and wound up as runner-up to Jimtown Saturday at the IHSAA Goshen Regional wrestling tournament inside Interra Gym.
The Panthers came into the championship/consolation round with 67.5 points — five behind both Jimtown and the Prairie Heights.
At the end of the meet, the Jimmies (95.5) reigned with NorthWood (83.5) and Prairie Heights (81.5) making up the top three.
Three NorthWood grapplers — junior Kaden Lone (160 pounds), senior Trey Tobias (182) and senior Isaac Benjamin (220) — won weight class titles. Freshman Calix Truex (113) placed second for the Nate Andrews-coached Panthers.
The top four placers in each of 14 classes advanced to Fort Wayne Semistate next Saturday, Feb. 12. The top four at semistate will punch their ticket to the first round of the IHSAA State Finals, which is Friday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Moving my feet was a struggle for me last year,” said Lone, who moved to 33-3 in 2021-22. “This year is way different. I’m going to just keep motion on my feet and break up matches like I do.”
While some wrestlers might cut back on their moves during the state tournament series, that’s not Lone’s plan.
“I open up the playbook more,” Lone said. “It’s either go big or go home now that we’re in the postseason.”
Tobias (27-7) bested a familiar for — Goshen sophomore Jonathan Flores — in the finals.
“It’s a different match every time,” Tobias said. “Once you wrestle someone more than once you start to tell you’re going to do so you’ve got to switch it up on people.
“You can’t wrestle exactly the same every time.”
Tobias works with many practice partners, but two of those are Lone and Benjamin.
“Isaac is bigger than me and so it makes me move because I know I can’t out-muscle him,” Tobias said. “Kaden has me constantly on my toes because he knows way more than I do and he can catch my off-guard.”
Benjamin (30-1) has learned how to tap into his tank when he needs it most — like in Saturday’s finals.
“I conserved energy and spent it at the right moments,” Benjamin said. “You want to be able to realize and benefit from (the opponent’s) mistakes on defense and offense.”
Sparked by four semistate qualifiers — senior Ben Miller (first at 145), junior Keegan Schlabach (second at 126), junior Gabe Miller (second at 138) and junior Brady Schiffl (fourth at 152) — Lakeland (62 points) placed seventh.
It was another showdown with Prairie Heights senior Sam Levitz in the finals for Ben Miller (42-3).
“Before I would always get my shots in but he would scramble out of it,” said Miller. “I just had to make sure I elevated the legs and finished my shots.”
Is it an advantage or disadvantage to know an opponent so well?
“It’s 50/50,” said Miller. “I adjust every match I have to switch it up. Today I was just making sure I held my position to get to my attacks in and score my points.”
Northridge (36) tied for 10th and had three semistate qualifiers — senior Jasper Graber (first at 132), freshman Travis Henke (third at 220) and junior Sid Eveler (fourth at 170).
Moving on for 12th-place Goshen (30.5) are sophomore Laish Detwiler (second at 170) and sophomore Jonathan Flores (second at 182).
Advancing for 13th-place West Noble (21) are freshman Teegan Clouse (fourth at 132), sophomore Nolan Parks (fourth at 182) and senior Peter Bradley (fourth at 195).
Concord (19) came in 14th bolstered by junior Armen Koltookian (first at 195).
Koltookian (37-6) edged Fremont senior Jacob Behm 10-8 in overtime in the championship round after topping Central Noble senior Isaac Clay 11-8 in the semifinals.
“I just had to focus on the win,” said Koltookian. “I’ve got to drive through. I didn’t come to the championship to lose.
“I knew I had to make up for letting it slip a little bit.”
Fairfield (6) wound up 15th with one semistate qualifier in freshman Matthew Senn (fourth at 113).
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores (Fort Wayne Semistate qualifiers in parentheses): Jimtown 95.5 (6), NorthWood 83.5 (4), Prairie Heights 81.5 (6), Angola 79 (5), DeKalb 69 (6), Elkhart 63 (4), Lakeland 62 (4), East Noble 60 (4), Fremont 47 (3), Central Noble 36 (3), Northridge 36 (3), Goshen 30.5 (2), West Noble 21 (3), Concord 19 (1), Fairfield 6 (1), Westview 0 (0).
Championship Summary
106 — Kamron Straw (A) dec. Kealen Fuller (EN) 5-4. 113 — Braylon Meyer (D) dec. Calix Truex (NW) 5-2 (ot). 120 — Aaron DeLaLuz (J) pinned Essiah Kamer (Fr) 5:26. 126 — Aidan Sprague (EN) maj. dec. Keegan Schlabach (L) 16-5. 132 — Jasper Graber (Nr) maj. dec. Brock Hagewood (PH) 12-1. 138 — Noah Eberthart (J) dec. Gabe Miller (L) 3-2. 145 — Ben Miller (L) pinned Sam Levitz (PH) 3:50.
152 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) dec. Josh Kunkle (A) 8-4. 160 — Kaden Lone (NW) pinned Elijah Knepper (D) 1:04. 170 — Landon Buchanan (NW) pinned Laish Detwiler (G) 1:15. 182 — Trey Tobias (NW) dec. Jonathan Flores (G) 7-1. 195 — Armen Koltookian (C) dec. Jacob Behm (Fr) 10-8 (ot). 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) pinned Nash Shupert (E) 2:21. 285 — Brandon Villafuerte (A) dec. Brayden Jellison (E) 4-3.
Consolation Summary
106 — Drew Waldon (D) maj. dec. Alex Moyer (J) 9-0. 113 — Josh Corona (E) dec. Matthew Senn (Ff) 4-0. 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) by medical forfeit over Blake Byerley (EN). 126 — Mikey Kallimani (J) maj. dec. Isaiah McCue (A) 10-1. 132 — Aidan Hawkins (Fr) dec. Teegan Clouse (WN) 8-4. 138 — Blake Denman (A) pinned Jadon Teague (D) 3:51. 145 — Jalen Belhumeur (EN) by medical forfeit over Braxton Miller (D).
152 — Cam Freedline (E) dec. Brady Schiffli (L) 9-2. 160 — Ethan Freedline (E) dec. Luke Severe (PH) 4-1. 170 — Ethan Skinner (CN) dec. Sid Eveler (Nr) 13-6. 182 — Connor McPhee (J) dec. Nolan Parks (WN) 9-6. 195 — Isaac Clay (CN) pinned Peter Bradley (WN) 4:04. 220 — Travis Henkle (Nr) dec. Hunter Allen (PH) 7-5. 285 — Lane Norris (CN) pinned Landon Armstrong (D) 4:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.