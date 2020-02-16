FORT WAYNE — Coach Nate Andrews described recent NorthWood wrestling practices as “cradle crazy.”
It was a variation of that maneuver that gave senior 182-pounder Jake Lone a 3-1 overtime victory over familiar opponent in the championship round Saturday, in the IHSAA Fort Wayne Semistate at Memorial Coliseum. He earned his third trip to the state finals, having placed sixth at 182 in 2019 after coming in eighth at 170 in 2018.
“Jake beat a three-time semistate champion who had an opportunity to win four,” said Andrews of Jay County senior Mason Winner. “He wrestled a kid who knows what it’s like to be out there. He knows what it’s like to get his hand raised in that match.
“They’ve wrestled each other four times in two years. So they’re familiar with each other. That’s why you saw a low-scoring affair.
They both can be defensive wrestlers anyways.
“In overtime, we felt like Jake needed to pull the trigger to have a chance.”
After a scoreless first period, Winner escaped in the second for a 1-0 lead and Lone escaped in the third for a 1-1 tie. The match went to extra time and the Panther prevailed in sudden victory thanks to the cradle.
“I was coming around the corner,” said Lone. “I saw his head was close to his knee on the far side. So I banged it up, took a little bit of risky move in rolling through it and it paid off at the end.
“It was just there so I hit it. I wasn’t looking for it, it was just something out of the arsenal.”
Lone (38-2) scored two pins and a major decision on the way to Saturday’s finals.
“Every match I wrestled ‘my match’ — the way I wanted to wrestle,”
said Lone. “I kept my head in the game and just wrestled well.
“Position is key, especially in that last match. I knew if hold good position I could make it a close match down to the end.”
NorthWood assistant Rod Lone, Jake and Kaden’s fathers, is fond of giving a certain piece of advice from the corner.
“He yells it every match — look for your angles!,” said Jake Lone. “I work on that a ton.”
Goshen senior Jose Rosales (285) and Northridge junior Ibrahim Khaoucha both placed fourth. The top four in each weight class earned the right to advance to the first round of the State Finals Friday, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A first-round win is necessary to compete on Saturday.
NorthWood (7), Goshen (3), Northridge (10), Concord (2), Lakeland (2) and West Noble (2) combined to send 26 wrestlers to semistate.
Of that number, 13 advanced to the second aka “ticket round, needing a win to punch their ticket to the State Finals. Jake Lone, Rosales and Ibrahim Khaoucha prevailed.
Freshman Kaden Lone (145), senior Jaden Miller (195), sophomore Isaac Benjamin (220) and junior Blake Herr (285) of NorthWood, senior Rasheek Bonds (132) of Goshen, junior Justin Puckett (120), junior Logan Hooley (138), senior Oliver Eveler (152), junior Andrew Lockwood (182), senior Omar Khaoucha (220) of Northridge, senior Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre (138) of Concord lost in the ticket round.
“I attacked early and didn’t wait for anyone else to do his moves,”
said Rosales of his semistate performance and first times qualifying for the State Finals. “I’m going to work on being aggressive from the whistle.”
Rosales (39-8) has picked up the majority of his 2019-20 victories by pin and both of Saturday’s wins came that way.
“You have to work it,” says Rosales, who looks for an opening then pounces.
Khaoucha (38-6) will also be a first-time state participant.
“I’m just very happy, excited and blessed for this moment,” said Khaoucha. “I persevered. “My focus (leading up to the State Finals) will be a lot of conditioning and positioning. I tend to not get into the best position.
Western won the team title with 72 points. NorthWood (41) placed eighth, Northridge (22) 24th, Goshen (16) 31st and Concord (4) 41st with Lakeland (0) and West Noble (0) among those tied for 44th.
FORT WAYNE SEMISTATE
Team scores: Western 72, Bellmont 65, Garrett 60.5, Oak Hill 47, New Haven 43, Peru 43, NorthWood 41, Norwell 39, Southern Wells 37.5, Delta 36, Fort Wayne Snider 35, Jay County 31.5, East Noble 29.5, Eastern 29, Leo 28, Mississinewa 28, Prairie Heights 25.5, Adams Central 25, Angola 24, Churubusco 24, Manchester 24, Monroe Central 24, Northridge 22, Columbia City 21, Tri-Central 20, Elkhart Memorial 19.5, South Adams 18, Wabash 18, Bluffton 16, Goshen 16, Huntington North 15, Jimtown 14, Fort Wayne Dwenger 11.5, Eastside 11, Elkhart Central 10, Homestead 8, Kokomo 8, DeKalb 6, Fremont 6, Concord 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 4, Yorktown 1. Did not score — Caston, Cowan, Daleville, Fort Wayne Luers, Fort Wayne Concordia, Fort Wayne South Side, Heritage, Lakeland, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Marion, Muncie Central, Northfield, Northwestern, Rochester, Union City, West Noble, Winchester, Woodlan.
Championship Summary
(Top 4 Individuals to State Finals)
106 — Isaac Ruble (Bellmont) pinned Hayden Brady (Garrett) 3:26. 113 — Trey Sturgill (Peru) pinned Aidan Sprague (East Noble) 3:53. 120 — Dominic Heath (Churubusco) dec. Jett Boots (Angola) 3-2. 126 — Dylan Stroud (Manchester) dec. Landon Bertsch (Bluffton) 3-0. 132 — Ian Heath (Leo) dec. Reakus Shelton (Fort Wayne Snider) 8-1. 138 — Elijah Chacon New Haven) dec. Hayden Shepherd (Western) 8-7. 145 — Alex Currie (Adams Central) dec. Evan Ulrick (Carroll) 4-0.
152 — Aidan Hardcastle (Oak Hill) dec. Ethan Mason (Tri-Central) 6-5. 160 — Isiah Levitz (Prairie Heights) maj. dec. Jacksom Pettigrew (Columbia City) 10-1. 170 — Clayton Fieden (Garrett) tech. fall Clayton Lundy (Elkhart Memorial) 23-7. 182 — Jake Lone (NorthWood) dec. Mason Winner (Jay County) 3-1 (ot). 195 — Kyler Funk (Mississinewa) by injury default over Caden Friedt (Bellmont) 4:00. 220 — Cale Gray (Norwell) dec. Tristen Martz (New Haven) 7-5. 285 — Logan Swallow (Monroe Central) dec. Reece Muncie (Carroll) 6-2.
Consolation Summary
106 — Anthony Martin (Western) dec. Keegan Malott (East Noble) 10-6. 113 — Colton Weimer (Garrett) dec. Ethan Reiley (Jay County) 7-4. 120 — John Robinson (Delta) dec. Ethan Higgins (Wabash) 1-0. 126 — Payne Blackburn (Delta) pinned Beau Humphrey (Fort Wayne Snider) 4:47. 132 — Hunter Cottingham (Western) dec. Brody Arthur (Oak Hill) 5-3. 138 — Kyle Lawson (Bellmont) maj. dec. Lane Burns (Eastside) 16-6. 145 — William Fiechter (Southern Wells) dec. A.J. Dull (South Adams) 9-5.
152 — Cody McCune (Huntington North) dec. Eli Hilger (Fort Wayne Dwenger) 7-0. 160 — Jed Perry (Southern Wells) pinned Tytus Morrisett (Eastern) 3:52. 170 — Brodie Porter (Eastern) pinned Jacob Duncan (Southern Wells) 4:00. 182 — Zian Constable (Peru) pinned Sam Walker (Norwell) 2:20. 195 — Matt Lepper (Carroll) dec. Ibrahim Khaoucha
(Northridge) 5-3. 220 — Fred Durben (Oak Hill) maj. dec. Grant Warmuth (Wabash) 9-0. 285 — Braydon Erb (Western) pinned Jose Rosales (Goshen) :21.
Area Wrestlers
NorthWood: 132 — Cameron Jones — lost in first round. 145 — Kaden Lone — lost in second round. 152 — Tyler Becker — lost in first round. 182 — 1st, Jake Lone. 195 — Jaden Miller — lost in second round. 220 — Isaac Benjamin — lost in second round. 285: Blake Herr — lost in second round.
Northridge: 120 — Justin Puckett — lost in second round. 126 — Jasper Graber — lost in first round. 132 — Collin Ruemler — lost in first round. 138 — Logan Hooley — lost in second round. 145 — Brant Blasko — lost in first round. 152 — Oliver Eveler — lost in second round. 182 — Andrew Lockwood — lost in first round. 195 — 4th, Ibrahim Khaoucha.
220 — Omar Kaoucha — lost in second round. 285 — Rhent Addis — lost in first round.
Goshen: 132 — Rasheek Bonds — lost in second round. 220 — Kaleb Kilmer — lost in first round. 285 — 4th, Jose Rosales.
Concord: 138 — Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre — lost in second round. 152 — Brenden Stockman — lost in first round.
Lakeland: 106 — Gabe Miller — lost in first round. 120 — Ben Miller — lost in first round.
West Noble: 126 — Landon Roy — lost in first round. 160 — Shayne Tierney — lost in first round.
