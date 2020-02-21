INDIANAPOLIS — NorthWood senior Jake Lone was the lone winner among area competitors Friday in the first round of the 82nd annual IHSAA State Finals wrestling tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Lone (39-2 at 182) pinned East Central junior Kole Viel in 3:53. Lone placed sixth at 182 in 2019 and eighth at 170 in 2018.
Goshen senior Jose Rosales (285), Wawasee junior Jace Alexander (126), Wawasee senior Garrett Stuckman (152) and Northridge junior Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) were all eliminated with first-round losses.
Rosales (39-9) was pinned by Portage senior Damari Dancy in 4:35.
Alexander (38-3) lost 7-5 to Warren Central junior David Pierson III. Pierson, who placed fifth at 113 in 2019, fourth at 106 in 2018, led 6-3 after two periods. Alexander, who placed sixth at 120 in 2019, pulled to within 6-5 before having his season end.
Stuckman (16-1) lost a 15-10 decision to Lawrence Central sophomore Tyler Jones. Stuckman was up 4-1 early in the second period then it was 11-10 in favor of Jones late in the match.
Khaoucha (38-7) was pinned in 41 seconds by Shenandoah senior Silas Allred, who was state champion at 195 in 2019 and fifth at 182 in 2018.
Session II is slated for 9:30 a.m. today, with consolation matches at 5 p.m. and finals at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s action drew 10,336 spectators.
The top teams are Crown Point (26 points), Evansville Mater Dei (24) and Indianapolis Cathedral (23). NorthWood (5) is tied for 21st.
