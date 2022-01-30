Below is a list of all the wrestlers who qualified for regionals from our coverage area, which are this Saturday, Feb. 5. Wawasee will be competing at the Penn regional, while all of our other schools compete at the Goshen regional.
Concord (2 from Elkhart sectional)
- 195 pounds: Armen Koltookian (sectional champion)
- 285 pounds: Lance Army (third at sectional)
Fairfield (3 from Elkhart sectional)
- 113 pounds: Matthew Senn (second at sectional)
- 160 pounds: Hunter Kauffman (fourth at sectional)
- 220 pounds: Bracken Maran (fourth at sectional)
Goshen (13 from Elkhart sectional)
- 106 pounds: Maria Rescalvo (fourth at sectional)
- 113 pounds: Cole Hinkel (fourth at sectional)
- 120 pounds: Juan Collazo (third at sectional)
- 126 pounds: Camden Wiese (third at sectional)
- 132 pounds: Nolan Castaneda (second at sectional)
- 138 pounds: Bryant Faustino-Ramirez (fourth at sectional)
- 145 pounds: Jose Sanchez (third at sectional)
- 152 pounds: Rayhan Romo (third at sectional)
- 160 pounds: Alex Parga (third at sectional)
- 170 pounds: Laish Detwiler (second at sectional)
- 182 pounds: Jonathan Flores (second at sectional)
- 195 pounds: Marcus Castaneda (third at sectional)
- 285 pounds: Axel Olvera Zamora (second at sectional)
Lakeland (7 from West Noble sectional)
- 126 pounds: Keegan Schlabach (second at sectional)
- 138 pounds: Gabe Miller (sectional champion)
- 145 pounds: Ben Miller (second at sectional)
- 152 pounds: Brady Schiffli (sectional champion)
- 182 pounds: Noah Owsley (fourth at sectional)
- 195 pounds: Denis Daniele (fourth at sectional)
- 220 pounds: Ben Martin (fourth at sectional)
Northridge (8 from Elkhart sectional)
- 126 pounds: Grayson Beasley (fourth at sectional)
- 132 pounds: Jasper Graber (sectional champion)
- 138 pounds: J.P. Hill (third at sectional)
- 145 pounds: Jordan Owen (fourth at sectional)
- 152 pounds: Cael Arroyo (sectional champion)
- 170 pounds: Sid Eveler (fourth at sectional)
- 182 pounds: Brody Streeter (fourth at sectional)
- 220 pounds: Travis Henke (third at sectional)
NorthWood (9 from Elkhart sectional)
- 106 pounds: Aidan Jones (second at sectional)
- 113 pounds: Calix Truex (third at sectional)
- 120 pounds: Will Hahn (second at sectional)
- 138 pounds: Payton Griffin (second at sectional)
- 145 pounds: Joe Mitschelen (second at sectional)
- 160 pounds: Kaden Lone (sectional champion)
- 182 pounds: Trey Tobias (sectional champion)
- 220 pounds: Isaac Benjamin (sectional champion)
- 285 pounds: Mason Yoder (fourth at sectional)
Wawasee (12 from Plymouth sectional)
- 106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar (sectional champion)
- 113 pounds: Noah Wolf (second at sectional)
- 120 pounds: Gaige Boyd (fourth at sectional)
- 126 pounds: Dylan Tom (sectional champion)
- 132 pounds: Logan Stuckman (second at sectional)
- 138 pounds: Hunter Miller (third at sectional)
- 145 pounds: Ethan Rodriguez (sectional champion)
- 152 pounds: Carson Nine (fourth at sectional)
- 160 pounds: Gavin Malone (second at sectional)
- 170 pounds: Cameron Zimmerman (sectional champion)
- 182 pounds: Tim Shortt (third at sectional)
- 195 pounds: Donovan Blair (second at sectional)
West Noble (5 from West Noble sectional)
- 132 pounds: Teegan Clouse (third at sectional)
- 182 pounds: Nolan Parks (sectional champion)
- 195 pounds: Peter Bradley (sectional champion)
- 220 pounds: Christian Lang (third at sectional)
- 285 pounds: Mike LeCount (fourth at sectional)
Westview (1 from West Noble sectional)
- 113 pounds: Aidan Kohlheim (third at sectional)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.