LAGRANGE — Ben Miller became a three-time Northeast Corner Conference wrestling champion and the all-time victory leader at Lakeland High School Saturday in his home gym.
With his pin of Prairie Heights senior Sam Levitz in 1:32 in the 145-pound finals, the Laker senior avenged an early-season 10-6 loss to Levitz and added to his NECC titles total.
“I tried to control in neutral and get my takedown,” said Miller of the bout with Levitz. “He made a little mistake on bout and I used that. He caught me a couple of times earlier this year so I just wanted to make sure I held my position and wrestled smart.
“I made up that loss and I want to keep continuing from this and go for that (State Finals) podium.”
Lakeland coach Kevin Watkins talked about the Miller-Levitz rematch.
“Those are two high-profile wrestlers,” Watkins said. “It was good for Ben to get that redemption after his earlier loss.”
Miller (37-2 in 2021-22) surpassed 1991 graduate Ehren Misner’s 137 Lakeland career victories.
Fairfield freshman Matthew Senn (24-3) reigned at 113, besting Westview junior Aidan Kohlheim by 18-8 major decision. The two athletes traded points early before Senn took the upper hand.
“Normally I’m out there trying to get takedowns as quick as I can and just ride them out on top for however long I can,” Senn said.
Falcons head coach Gene Willard, who coached Senn prior to high school, gave advice that resonated with the wrestler.
“He’s just telling me to make sure it’s my pace,” Senn said. “Don’t let (the opponent) control the pace of the match.”
Like most of his Fairfield wrestlers, Willard has watched Senn get better as the season has progressed.
“He’s seen some tough opponents and he understands what he needs to do to improve to get to that level," Willard said. "You can’t complain one but about about how hard he works in the (practice) room and his willingness to learn new things.
“Kohlheim is a kid that likes to roll and it’s somewhat unconventional. We tried to work on that a little bit in practice. He’s had to learn to wrestle with bigger kids (like 130) and try to roll around.”
Two other Lakeland grapplers made it to the finals. Juniors Keegan Schlabach (126) and Gabe Miller (138) both placed second.
In the finals, Angola junior Izaiah McCue pinned Schlabach in 1:57 and Garrett junior Jadyn Gilbert topped Gabe Miller 8-4.
Freshman Bracken Maran (220) was a runner-up for Fairfield, losing by pin in 4:16 to Prairie Heights senior Hunter Allen.
At the Dec. 4 NECC Duals, Allen pinned Maran in first period.
“All I ask of the kids is that they improve and make themselves better and that’s from bottom to top,” Willard said. “We didn’t see them all place, but they all improved.”
Prairie Heights (275 points) won the meet, following by regular-season champion Garrett (269) and Angola (172). Lakeland (151.5) placed fifth, West Noble (103.5) eighth, Fairfield (97) ninth and Westview (45) 11th.
Besides the Miller brothers (Ben and Gabe) and Schlabach, top-six placers for Lakeland were junior Brady Schiffli (fourth at 152), sophomore Noah Owsley (fourth at 182), senior Dennis Daniele (fifth at 195), Ben Martin (fifth at 220), sophomore junior Chris Dominguez (sixth at 113) and senior Race Millus (sixth at 160).
West Noble’s top-six finishers were sophomore Nolan Parks (third at 182), senior Chasten Lang (third at 220), senior Peter Bradley (fourth at 195), junior Mike Lecount (fourth at 285) and freshman Teegan Clouse (fifth at 132).
In addition to Senn and Maran, Fairfield top-six finishers were freshmen Dirk Rumfelt (fifth at 145), Hunter Kauffman (fifth at 160), sophomore Ethan Schmucker (fifth at 170) and junior Caleb Decker (sixth at 132).
Besides Kohlheim, top-six placers for Westview were Ian Bontrager (fifth at 106) and senior Julyan Dominguez (sixth at 285).
Sectionals are this Saturday, Jan. 29 — Lakeland, West Noble and Westview are at West Noble and Fairfield is at Elkhart.
2022 NECC WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT
(At Lakeland)
Team scores: Prairie Heights 275, Garrett 269, Angola 172, Fremont 155.5, Lakeland 151.5, Central Noble 111, Churubusco 108, West Noble 103.5, Fairfield 97, Eastside 94, Westview 45.
Championship Summary
106 — Kameron Straw (A) dec. Lane Snyder (E) 11-4. 113 — Matthew Senn (Ff) maj. dec. Aidan Kolheim (Wv) 18-8. 120 — Hayden Brady (G) pinned Essiah Kamer (Fr) 1:48. 126 — Izaiah McCue (A) pinned Keegan Schlbach (L) 1:57. 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Briar Munsey (E) 10-7. 138 — Jadyn Gilbert (G) decd. Gabe Miller (L) 8-4. 145 — Ben Miller (L) pinned Sam Levitz (PH) 1:32.
152 — Chase Leech (G) tech. fall Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) 21-6. 160 — Luke Severe (PH) pinned Ashton Smith (CN) 3:30. 170 — Jesse Badger (G) dec. Ethan Skinner (CN) 10-4. 182 — Kaleb Oliver (Ch) dec. Lane Gibson (G) 9-2. 195 — Jacob Behm (Fr) dec. Isaac Clay (CN) 5-3. 220 — Hunter Allen (PH) pinned Breckan Maran (FF) 4:16. 285 — Brandon Villafuerte (A) by injury default over Terran Wills (Fr).
Consolation Summary
106 — James Kresse (PH) maj. dec. Kameron Baker (G) 14-5. 113 — Reed Shaffer (PH) maj. dec. Jakob Jones (G) 10-0. 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) maj. dec. Cody Collins (E) 12-1. 126 — Zakeri Pica (Fr) maj. dec. Gavin Roberts (PH) 9-0. 132— Aidan Hawkins (Fr) dec. Hayden Williams (G) 8-1. 138 — Blake Denman (A) dec. Matt Levitz (PH) 8-3. 145 — Brayden Baker (G) pinned Ethan Hille (Ch) 3;15.
152 — Josh Kunkle (A) dec. Brady Schiffli (L) 4-1. 160 — Kaidin Colburn (G) dec. Bently Kilgore (Ch) 4-1. 170 — Phillip Sheets (PH) pinned Nick Nondorf (Ch) 3:36. 182 — Nolan Parks (WN) pinned Noah Owsley (L) 2:30. 195 — Jack O`Connor (G) by injury default over Peter Bradley (WN). 220 — Chastin Lang (WN) pinned Sam Ross (G) 2:52. 285 — Bailey Robison (PH) pinned Mike Lecount (WN) 1:43.
