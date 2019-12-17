GOSHEN — Through four matches between Goshen and NorthWood Tuesday, NorthWood wrestling held an 18-6 lead. The Panthers had picked up pin fall victories from seniors Tyler Becker (160 pounds) and Jake Lone (182), as well as a forfeit victory for senior Jaden Miller at 195. Goshen had a pin win at 170 from junior Eddy Flores.
That forfeit at 195 proved beneficial for Goshen in the long run, as the RedHawks’ scheduled 195-pound wrestler — senior Kaleb Kilmer — wrestled at 220 against NorthWood sophomore Isaac Benjamin. After the match was tied at one through three periods, it went into overtime.
In the second OT period, Kilmer escaped the grasp of Benjamin with one second remaining, giving him a victory and making the overall score 18-9.
Goshen then won the next six matches — four by pin, one by decision and one by forfeit — to clinch a 42-32 victory over NorthWood in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup.
“We had some kids out of the lineup today with some kids out of school sick, so we tried to move (guys) around, shuffle some points,” Goshen coach Jim Pickard said. “We had to try and pick up some points here and there. … I didn’t bump (Kilmer) up not expecting to win. I would’ve thought 195 would’ve been a close match and could’ve gone either way. I was hoping to get more points by putting him up (at 220).”
“Made for a great match, an exciting match; came down to the wire,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews added about the 220-pound match. “It was a scramble for position and we couldn’t remain in control. Unfortunately, they came out on top. There’s a six-point swing right there.”
During that six-match winning streak, the RedHawks had a 3-2 win at 285 from senior Jose Rosales, pins at 106, 113, 120 and 126 from junior Vicente Eckman, sophomore Nick Olsen, freshman Armon Hairopoulos and freshman Nolan Castandea, respectively, and a forfeit win at 132 from senior Rasheek Bonds.
“Shoutout to Nolan Castaneda, a JV backup at 120. Thought we were going to have to forfeit at 126, but I decided to bump him up at the last minute and that was the difference in the match,” Pickard said. “It was a 12-point swing. Our regular 126 was out sick and we didn’t have a backup, and we found someone else.”
Andrews knew that Goshen’s smaller weight classes were their strong suit, hence why winning more matches at the bigger weight classes was vital for them.
“We know (Goshen) is strong from 106 to 132, where we’re pretty young,” Andrews said. “It really caught up to us. We were hoping we’d have a bigger lead by the time it circled back around and started with our lightweights.”
NorthWood would win the final three matches of the night, as senior Cam Jones won 6-2 at 138, freshman Kaden Lone won by pin at 145 and junior Alex Walker also won by pin at 152.
Kaden Lone, the younger brother of Jake Lone, had the quickest pin fall victory for the Panthers (10-5, 3-2 NLC), as he won in 51 seconds.
“He’s a tough nut, and he needs to continue to get better — and he will,” Andrews said. “Glad he’s on our side.”
Eckman had the quickest win for the RedHawks, pinning his opponent in 45 seconds.
Goshen (9-7, 3-1 NLC) gets a huge win in terms of the NLC race. Entering the night, the RedHawks were in third place behind NorthWood. The victory keeps them just one back in the loss column from conference-leading Northridge (3-0 NLC).
“This is big,” Pickard said. “We have to win the matches we can. We need a full team out there. We’re getting some guys back in the lineup that we didn’t have down in the lower weights. Still have a few spots where we’re very young and inexperienced.”
NORTHWOOD AT GOSHEN WRESTLING 12/17/19 — RESULTS
106 — Vicente Eckman (G) p. Ryan Miller (N) 0:45
113 — Nick Olson (G) p. Sam Shultz (N) 1:57
120 — Armon Hairopoulos (G) p. Conner Barrett (N) 1:19
126 — Nolan Castaneda (G) p. Wyatt Guevara (N) 1:36
132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) wins via forfeit
138 — Cam Jones (N) def. Zander Moles (G) 6-2
145 — Kaden Lone (N) p. Fabian Macias (G) 0:51
152 — Alex Walker (N) p. Rubin Lopez (G) 4:31
160 — Tyler Becker (N) p. Alex Parga (G) 1:01
170 — Eddy Flores (G) p. Caleb Branam (N) 2:56
182 — Jake Lone (N) p. Draden Burton (G) 1:10
195 — Jaden Miller (N) wins via forfeit
220 — Kaleb Kilmer (G) def. Isaac Benjamin (N) 2-1 (2OT)
285 — Jose Rosales (G) def. Blake Herr (N) 3-2
