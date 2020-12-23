GOSHEN — In 2020, the phrase “a win is a win” takes on a whole new meaning for Goshen wrestling coach Jim Pickard.
Dealing with a young roster and all the hurdles the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, getting a 46-30 victory over Warsaw on Wednesday at home felt good for the veteran coach.
“For this team, a win’s a win with everything going on this year,” Pickard said. “It’s going to be like that all year. We’re very young, and with everything else going on, you can’t look down on a win. We could’ve wrestled better, but we have what we have.”
The match started at the 182-pound weight class, which favored the visiting Tigers. Warsaw won three of the first four matches to take an early 18-2 lead. Goshen was deducted one point due to unsportsmanlike conduct. The one RedHawk win amongst the bigger weight classes came from sophomore Joseph Salgado, who scored a 6-4 decision win over Warsaw’s Gideon Castro.
When the match moved to the smaller weights, though, is where Goshen excelled. They picked up pins at 106 (freshman Cole Hinkel) and 113 (senior Vicente Eckman), a technical fall at 120 from sophomore Nolan Castaneda and then another pin fall victory at 126 from junior Nick Olson. This allowed the RedHawks to take a 25-18 lead.
After winning via forfeit at 132, Warsaw’s Andrew Ross picked up a win at 138 to bring the match score to 31-24 Goshen. That’s when RedHawk sophomore Rayhan Romo would go to work, scoring a first round pin fall victory at 145 pounds to seal the team win for Goshen.
Romo was one of the standouts for Pickard on Wednesday.
“Rayhan got that pin; we needed to get that pin to get the team points,” Pickard said. “(Olson), obviously, looked good again. … (Hinkel) has been wrestling well as well. The kids that got the wins today have been wrestling well. Again, we’re very young and we’re missing some people, but it’s not an excuse this year because it is what it is.”
Goshen has been one of the teams severely impacted by the pandemic, as Wednesday was only their ninth match of the season. Five of those came this past weekend, where they went 2-3 at an invitational at Hobart. Having a busy weekend like that was important for Pickard to get his younger wrestlers more experience.
“It’s just getting on the mat,” Pickard said. “We just need some mat time now. Practice isn’t mat time, and if you watched (Wednesday), we made a lot of freshman mistakes. A lot of kids haven’t had mat time. When you talk about ‘mat time’ in wrestling, it’s competing during matches and not just practice time. It’s doing things wrong, making mistakes and learning from them.”
The RedHawks are now 3-6 on the season and 1-3 in Northern Lakes Conference action. They are off until Jan. 2, where they will travel to Plymouth to take on the Pilgrims and East Noble.
The wrestling postseason is quickly approaching, as the NLC meet is scheduled for Jan. 16 at Warsaw. Sectionals begin Jan. 30, making the remaining matches for Goshen valuable to get ready for the tournament.
“This year has been very frustrating in so many aspects,” Pickard said. “We’ve got nine matches under our belt now, and five in one day. That’s good, but we’re not going to have a lot more. So, we’re trying to get a few more scheduled. It’s frustrating, but that’s 2020 I guess.”
Warsaw at Goshen wrestling 12/23/2020 — results
106 pounds: Cole Hinkel (G) pins Bryce McNees (W), 0:50
113: Vicente Eckman (G) pins Elias Garza (W), 0:19
120: Nolan Castaneda (G) def. Isaiah Martinez (W) via technical fall, 4:06
126: Nick Olson (G) pins Aaron Ross (W), 3:35
132: Goshen wins via forfeit
138: Andrew Ross (W) pins Zander Moles (G), 3:34
145: Rayhan Romo (G) pins Kevin Fouts (W), 0:48
152: Goshen wins via forfeit
160: Eddy Flores (G) def. Jaxson Walters (W), 8-5
170: Warsaw wins via forfeit
182: Brandon Estepp (W) def. Mitch Daniels (G) via injury forfeit
195: Carl Chase (W) pins Braxton Burns (G), 3:48
220: Jonathan Salgado (G) def. Gideon Castro (W), 6-4
285: William Roberts (W) pins Axel Olvera Zamora (G), 1:28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.