GOSHEN — Following a promising performance to open the season last Saturday in the Goshen Super Duals, Goshen looked to put that momentum to the test in its Northern Lakes Conference opener against Warsaw Thursday night at Interra Gym in Goshen.
After falling behind early, Goshen crawled back into the meet, gaining a narrow lead over the Tigers with two individual matches remaining.
Unfortunately for the RedHawks, juniors Luis Oseguera (195 pounds) and David Zambrano (220 pounds) both lost via pins in the first period to drop their first NLC dual meet 39-31.
“We quit, and they wrestled,” Goshen head coach Jim Pickard said. “It’s as simple as that. We had way too many guys get pinned, and it’s unacceptable. (Warsaw) came to wrestle, and they took it to us. Clearly, our conditioning isn’t where it needs to be, and we need to find some heart on this team.”
Warsaw got off to a hot start against Goshen, winning four of the first five matches by pin.
The 285-pound match between Goshen junior Axel Olvera and Warsaw junior Gideon Castro was even until Castro eventually pinned Olvera 2:52 into the match.
Then, at 106 pounds, Warsaw junior Bryce McNees handled Goshen junior Marie Rascalvo, winning by pin just 42 seconds into the first period.
The RedHawks picked up their first individual victory at 113, when junior Cole Hinkle pinned Warsaw freshman Drake Shilliy 46 seconds into the match.
At 120 and 126, both Goshen wrestlers fell via the pin in the second period of their matches.
Junior Emanuel Collazo Macias fell to Warsaw junior Elias Garcia at 3:22, while senior Camden Wiese lost to Warsaw junior Isiah Martinez at 3:11.
Down 24-6 to the Tigers, the RedHawks began to chip away at the deficit behind two-straight wins from the 132 and 138-pound weight classes.
Freshman Dominic Ortiz won by decision, narrowly defeating Warsaw freshman Gabe Veit 3-2 at 132. During the 138-pound match following, senior Nolan Castaneda dominated Warsaw freshman Leo Castro to win by major decision at 14-0.
Following a Warsaw win by decision (7-4) from junior Aaron Ross over Goshen senior Rayhan Romo at 145, the RedHawks would earn two-straight wins via the pin to cut the Warsaw lead to 27-25 with four individual matches remaining.
At 152, junior Brody Kilmer pinned Warsaw sophomore Danny Moon at 2:00, while at 160, junior Giana Rios-Santos pinned Warsaw senior Aiden Lozier at 1:51.
Over the next two matches, Goshen would build a slight 31-27 advantage heading into the final two matches of the evening.
At 170, junior Jonathon Flores narrowly defeated Warsaw senior Bryson Brown behind a late takedown to win by a 3-1 decision.
At 182, junior Laish Detwiler did enough to beat Warsaw senior Jaxon Walters via a 4-0 decision.
The RedHawks had an opportunity to close out the meet with a win, but the back-to-back pins by Warsaw in the 195 and 220-pound matches secured the conference victory for the Tigers.
Goshen will look to regroup Saturday in the Plymouth Super Dual.
WARSAW AT GOSHEN WRESTLING — Results
106 pounds: Bryce McNees (W) pins Marie Rascalvo (G) in 1:18
113 pounds: Cole Hinkle (G) pins Drake Shilliy (W) in :46
120 pounds: Elias Garcia (W) pins Emanuel Collazo Macias (G) in 3:22
126 pounds: Isiah Martinez (W) pins Camden Wiese (G) in 3:11
132 pounds: Dominic Ortiz (G) def. Gabe Veit (W) via 3-2 decision
138 pounds: Nolan Castaneda (G) def. Leo Castro via 14-0 maj. decision
145 pounds: Aaron Ross (W) def. Rayhan Romo (G) via 7-4 decision
152 pounds: Brody Kilmer (G) pins Danny Moon (W) in 2:00
160 pounds: Giana Rios-Santos (G) pins Aiden Lozier (W) in 1:51
170 pounds: Jonathon Flores (G) def. Bryson Brown (W) via 3-1 decision
182 pounds: Laish Detwiler (G) def. Jaxon Walters (W) via 4-0 decision
195 pounds: Nathaniel Rosas (W) pins Luis Oseguera (G) in 1:08
220 pounds: Isaac Beam (W) pins David Zambrano (G) in :39
285 pounds: Gideon Castro (W) pins Axel Olvera (G) in 2:52