FORT WAYNE — Seven area wrestlers competing at the Fort Wayne semi-state tournament Saturday earned berths to the IHSAA State Finals based on their performance.
As top-four placers, Jimtown seniors Mikey Kallimani (second at 132 pounds) and Conner Watts (second at 160), NorthWood senior Kaden Lone (second at 182), Elkhart seniors Nash Shupert (second at 195) and Brayden Jellison (third at 285), Concord senior Armen Koltookian (third at 195) and Goshen junior Laish Detwiler (fourth at 182) all advance to the state finals.
It will be the first appearance for Kallimani (38-3).
“I’m feeling good about that,” Kallimani said. “It’s not the (semi-state) finish I wanted. I wanted to win it. But I move through and get right back to the wrestling room and keep improving.
“I feel like I’ve done better every single match. It does get harder as you go along but anything can happen. No bracket goes the way it’s supposed to.”
This will be the first trip to state for Conner Watts (35-5). His brother, Hunter Watts, went to the state finals four times.
“He always worked a lot harder than I did,” said Conner Watts of his brother. “I was the lazy one and he was the hard worker. I started putting in work last year and didn’t quite make it (to state). We got to where I want to be.”
Watts says his endurance is better this season than a year ago.
“I’ve had more conditioning and better endurance because I was cutting (weight) way smarter that I did last year," Watts said. "That’s why I won my semifinals match. I felt good. I didn’t get tired once.”
Lone (41-5) placed fourth at semi-state and then seventh at the 2022 state finals at 160. The experience helped him this year.
“It was more mental preparation than physical preparation this week,” Lone said. “I’ve just got to get my mind in the right place so I can wrestle good. I’ve already got the physical down.”
Shupert (22-6) punched his first state finals ticket.
“Every match is a little bit harder,” Shupert said. “You just kind of deal with it.”
Jellison goes to Indy at 31-5, Koltookian 35-7 and Detwiler 42-4.
There were 30 area wrestlers at the semi-state. Nine bowed out in the second round, one match short of qualifying for state — Jimtown freshman Aden Hartman (106), Fairfield sophomores Matthew Senn (120) and Breckan Maran (220), Goshen senior Camden Wiese (126), Elkhart juniors Cam Dews (132) and Ethan Freedline (170), West Noble junior Taiden Chambers (138) and sophomore Teagan Clouse (145) and Northridge sophomore Travis Henke (220).
The state finals begin this Friday, Feb. 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and is to be staged in three sessions. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions begins at 1:30. The first round for weight classes 106-145 starts at 2 p.m., with 152-285 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s winners advance to the quarterfinals Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. The quarterfinal-and-semifinal session starts at 9 a.m. After the fieldhouse is cleared, doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the consolation rounds at 4:30 p.m. and championship bouts beginning at 7:30 p.m.
2023 FORT WAYNE WRESTLING semi-state - Championship and consolation match results
Team scores: Rochester 77, Delta 75, Jay County 62, Fort Wayne Snider 56.5, Bellmont 52.5, Western 51.5, Adams Central 46, Kokomo 46, Garrett 44.5, Elkhart 42, Jimtown 40, Maconaquah 39.5, DeKalb 38, New Haven 29, Cowan 27, Lakeland 26, Muncie Central 26, Fort Wayne Northrop 24, Prairie Heights 23, NorthWood 20, Bluffton 19, Fremont 17, Yorktown 17, Eastside 16, Monroe Central 16, Peru 16, Fort Wayne Carroll 15, Concord 15, Huntington North 14, Columbia City 12, Eastern (Greentown) 12, Goshen 10, Homedstead 10, Manchester 8, North Miami 8, Fairfield 6, West Noble 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, South Adams 4, East Noble 3, Fort Wayne Concordia 3, Angola 2, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 2, Heritage 2, Northridge 2, Oak Hill 0. Did not score — Blackford, Lewis Cass, Central Noble, Daleville, Leo, Madison-Grant, Marion, Northwestern, Norwell, Union City, Wabash, Wes-Del, Whitko, Winchester, Woodlan.
Championship Summary
106 — Ayden Bollinger (Delta) tech. fall Julianna Ocampo (Snider) 21-5. 113 — Jalen May (Kokomo) maj. dec. Levi Johns (Bluffton) 12-4. 120 — Tanner Tishner (Western) dec. Neal Mosier (Delta) 7-2. 126 — Keegan Schlabach (Lakeland) dec. Hayden Brady (Garrett) 8-6 (ot). 132 — Easton Doster (New Haven) dec. Mikey Kallimani (Jimtown) 6-1. 138 — Tony Wood (Jay County) dec. Logan Uhlman (Adams Central) 2-1. 145 — Braxton Miller (DeKalb) dec. Cameron Clark (Jay County) 7-1.
152 — Mitchell Betz (Western) dec. Gavin Davis (Bellmont) 7-0. 160 — Logan Farnell (Maconaquah) pinned Conner Watts (Jimtown) 3:18. 170 — Duke Myers (Bellmont) dec. Braxton Russell (Delta) 5-2. 182 — De’Alcapon Veazy (Snider) maj. dec. Kaden Lone (NorthWood) 13-4. 195 — Alex Deming (Rochester) dec. Nash Shupert (Elkhart) 10-5. 220 — Julante Hinton (Northrop) dec. Brady Beck (Rochester) 3-2. 285 — Titus Waters (Muncie Central) pinned Zac Wurm (Adams Central) 1:21.
Consolation Summary
106 — Layne Horn (Rochester) tech. fall Rex Moore (Manchester) 16-0. 113 — Drew Waldon (DeKalb) dec. Brayden Raber (Maconaquah) 5-4. 120 — Carter Fielden (Garrett) dec. Linkin Carter (Eastside) 2-0. 126 — Jackson Bradley (Cowan) maj. dec. Cody Rowles (Jay County) 10-2. 132 — Essiah Kamer (Fremont) by injury default over Brody Hagewood (Prairie Heights). 138 — Cooper Baldwin (Peru) dec. Brock Hagewood (Prairie Heights) 4-2. 145 — Kolten Rhonemus (Delta) dec. Luke Teusch (Huntington North) 2-0.
152 — Jackson Todd (Carroll) maj. dec. Christian Wittlkamp (Jay County) 8-0. 160 — Levi Abbott (Cowan) dec. Brant Beck (Rochester) 7-3. 170 — Jaquan East (Kokomo) dec. Tanner Reed (Columbia City) 9-5. 182 — Hunter Page (Monroe Central) by injury default over Laish Detwiler (Goshen). 195 — Armen Koltookian (Concord) pinned Chad Washburn (Kokomo) 2:34. 220 — Keagan Martin (Bellmont) dec. Jackson New (Yorktown) 6-1. 285 — Brayden Jellison (Elkhart) pinned Tyler Wright (Eastern) :53.