ELKHART — Before the finals at the 2023 IHSAA Elkhart Sectional wrestling tournament even began, the host Lions had assured a second straight team title.
Elkhart was up 40 points with nine wrestlers going for first or second. They wound up with 244 points to best Goshen (200), Jimtown 178, Northridge 164, NorthWood 158, Concord 99 and Fairfield 81.5 Saturday at the Elkhart Fieldhouse.
“We expected to win,” said Lions coach Zach Whickcar, who saw sophomore Cohen Lundy (22-12 at 145 pounds), junior Ethan Freedline (25-7 at 170) and senior Brayden Jellison (25-4 at 285) win individual crowns as No. 1 seeds and sophomore Brennon Whickcar (24-10 at 138) and senior Nash Shupert (17-4 at 195) reign as No. 2 seeds. “Last year I’m not sure we expected to win.”
The top four placers in each of 14 weight classes at sectional advance to the Goshen Regional on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“I just go out there and do my job and try to get things over quickly,” said Jellison, an Illinois State University football recruit who won by 42-second pin in the championship match for his second-straight heavyweight sectional crown. “I’m super-excited about how far I’ve come and determined to get down to state.”
Brennon Whickar, who is the nephew of Elkhart’s head coach, was determined in the finals.
“I pushed the pace well,” Brennon said. “(My opponent) was gassed.”
In a back-and-forth showdown, Shupert edged Concord’s Armen Koltookian — the top seed and defending sectional champion — 11-10 for the title.
“I was just trying to absolute hardest,” Shupert said. “Armen’s so strong, you’ve got to give it literally everything.
“We do a lot of live (wrestling) in the (practice) room and that’s pretty much our conditioning. We get used to live situations like that.”
Top-seeded junior Cole Hinkel (37-4 at 113) and No. 2 seeds senior Camden Wiese (30-5 at 126) and junior Laish Detwiler (38-1 at 182) won individual championships for Goshen.
“I came out and did my job,” said Hinkel of his finals victory. “It wasn’t the prettiest.”
Words from RedHawks coach Jim Pickard stick with Hinkel.
“It’s whoever wants it more,” Hinkel said. “Whoever has more heart is going to come out on top.”
Detwiler’s only loss this season so far came against NorthWood’s Kaden Lone at the Northern Lakes Conference meet Jan. 14. On Saturday, he edged the two-time sectional champion, 3-2, for the 182 crown.
“It was really the week before just putting in the work in the room pushing myself and my teammates,” said Detwiler of what put him over the top. “I was just pushing past my limits.”
A Jimtown trio — freshman Aden Hartman (27-5 at 106), senior Mikey Kallimani (32-2 at 132) and senior Conner Watts (29-4 at 160) — all won titles Saturday as No. 1 seeds. It was the second straight for Kallimani and Watts.
“I thought I did real well on top and just keeping pressure,” Kallimani said. “I’ve just got to kept back to practice next week and look forward to next weekend.”
Senior Garrett VonGunten (31-6 at 152) and sophomore Travis Henke (34-0 at 220) picked up two weight-class titles for Northridge.
“I kept wrestling, and that’s what helped me win sectional,” VonGunten said. “It’s a mindset that my coaches always preach. Always keep wrestling and never stop.”
NorthWood sophomore Calix Truex (22-4 at 120) was also a sectional winner.
2023 ELKHART WRESTLING SECTIONAL - Results
Team scores (Goshen Regional qualifiers in parentheses): Elkhart 244 (12), Goshen 200 (10), Jimtown 178 (9), Northridge 164 (7), NorthWood 158 (9), Concord 99 (5), Fairfield 81.5 (3).
Championship Summary
106 — Aden Hartman (J) tech. fall Genesis Ramirez (E) 15-0. 113 — Cole Hinkel (G0 dec. Josh Corona (E0 5-3. 120 — Calix Truex (NW) dec. Matthew Senn (F) 5-4. 126 — Camden Wiese (G) dec. Graysen Beasley (Nr) 3-2. 132 — Mikey Kallimani (J) dec. Cam Dews (E) 7-2. 138 — Brennon Whickcar (E) maj. dec. Nolan Castaneda (G) 15-7. 145 — Cohen Lundy (E) dec. Brody Kilmer (G) 7-2.
152 — Garrett VonGunten (Nr) pinned Joe Mitschelen (NW) 4:47. 160 — Conner Watts (J) tech. fall Cam Freedline (E) 20-5. 170 — Ethan Freedline (E) maj. dec. Marcus Castaneda (G) 15-5. 182 — Laish Detwiler (G) dec. Kaden Lone (NW) 3-2. 195 — Nash Shupert (E) dec. Armen Koltookian (C) 11-10. 220 — Travis Henke (Nr) dec. Breckan Maran (F) 6-2. 285 — Brayden Jellison (E) pinned Lance Army (C) :42.
Consolation Summary
106 — Naima Ghaffar (NW) pinned Logan Berg (C) :38. 113 — Alex Moyer (J) by forfeit. 120 — Jalen Chappell (Nr) pinned Emanuel Collazo Macias (G) 2:08. 126 — Lynkyn Ratcliff (NW) pinned Blake Mock (E) :29. 132 — Donovan Cunningham (C) maj. dec. Jersey Slabaugh (Nr) 14-0. 138 — Tristan Harder (J) dec. Brycen Brosamer (C) 8-7. 145 — Tucker Baber (Nr) pinned Payton Griffin (NW) 2:50.
152 — Rayhan Romo (G) pinned Kaden Rogers (J) 3:12. 160 — Cael Arroyo (Nr) dec. Jonathon Flores (G) 8-7 (ot). 170 — Keith Miller (NW) dec. Danny Gratzol (J) 7-0. 182 — Kaullin Price (E) dec. Aldahir Ortiz (F) 5-3. 195 — David Albaugh (J) pinned Brady King (NW) 4:38. 220 — Connor McPhee (J) pinned Preston Stimac (E) 2:41. 285 — Axel Olvera (G) pinned Bryson Davis (NW) 1:43.