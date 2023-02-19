INDIANAPOLIS — Two Lions and a Warrior were the top performers from The Goshen News area at the 2023 IHSAA State Finals wrestling tournament.
The 85th annual event wrapped its two-day run Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Elkhart seniors Brayden Jellison (285 pounds) and Nash Shupert (195) and Wawasee senior Hunter Miller (152) all placed sixth.
In their fifth/sixth place matches, Jellison (33-7) was pinned by Highland junior Aramis McNutt in 2:58, Shupert (24-8) was pinned by Roncalli senior Luke Hansen in 1:52 and Miller (37-8) lost a 6-2 decision to Tell City senior Tyce DuPont.
Jellison is a football commit at Illinois State University.
Other area placers were NorthWood senior Kaden Lone (seventh at 182), Goshen junior Laish Detwiler (eighth at 182), Concord senior Armen Koltookian (eighth at 195) and Jimtown senior Conner Watts (eighth at 160).
Jellison (sixth at 285 in 2022), Lone (seventh at 160 in 2022) and Koltookian (qualifier at 195 in 2022) were State Finals returnees.
Lone (43-7) pinned Detwiler (43-7) in 1:33 in the seventh/eighth place bout.
It was the fourth match between Lone and Detwiler in 2022-23. Lone won 4-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference meet. Detwiler prevailed 3-2 in the Elkhart Sectional. Lone won 3-1 in the Goshen Regional.
Koltookian (36-10) lost 9-8 against Rochester junior Alex Deming in his final match Saturday as his prep mat career came to a close.
“I wrestled hard, I put some things together but when it comes down to these matches in the State Finals, it always comes down to the little things,” Koltookian said. “The nerves were definitely not as bad as last year. It was great to see the venue last year and wrestle this year with some experience under my belt.”
Koltookian has committed to play football at Hillsdale (Mich.) College, likely making Saturday his final wrestling matches.
“I had one year,” said first-year Minutemen head coach Anthony Snyder of Koltookian. “I wish it was a lot longer. He helped get people involved in the wrestling program. We’ve got quite a few people down here — teammates and young guys. That’s definitely what we want to at Concord.”
Watts (36-8) was beaten 5-1 by Carmel senior Nathan Powell in the seventh/eight place match. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches followed a 1-2-2 time format.
All seven area athletes were beaten in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Crown Point junior and eventual third-placer Paul Clark beat Jellison by 8-0 major decision. McConnell tallied four points in both the second and third periods.
Center Grove junior and eventual state runner-up Kaden McConnell downed Shupert 10-5.
Evansville Mater Dei junior and eventual state runner-up Hunter May pinned Miller in 43 seconds.
Crown Point senior and eventual state champion Orlando Cruz pinned Lone in 2:40.
Griffith senior Conner Cervantes defeated Detwiler 7-0. Cervantes scored a takedown and two-point near fall in the third period.
Warren Central junior Brenton Russell bested Watts 10-7. Russell took an 8-7 lead into the third period and added a takedown.
Southridge senior Reid Schroeder pinned Koltookian in 4:56. It was a scoreless tie until the third period.
Area grapplers were involved in sixth-place consolation bouts.
Jellison edged Franklin Central senior Andrew Just 1-0. Shupert bettered Koltookian 3-0. It was the third showdown of the season between the two. Shupert won 11-10 at the Elkhart Sectional and Koltookian 5-4 at the Goshen Regional.
Miller beat Merrillville sophomore Adrian Pellot 5-0. Center Grove sophomore Julian Weems defeated Lone 4-2. Penn freshman Vinny Freeman topped Detwiler 7-5. Penn senior Aaron Steenbeke beat Watts 10-6. They split their two regular-season meetings.
Three Wawasee wrestlers — juniors Donovan Blair (29-14 at 195) and Kaleb Salazar (36-6 at 106) and freshman Cameron Senter (31-11 at 113) plus Jimtown senior Mikey Kallimani (38-4 at 132) — were eliminated with Friday losses.
Crown Point (167 points) won the state team title for the second straight year. Elkhart (14) came in 30th, NorthWood (6) and Wawasee (6) among those tied for 50th, Jimtown (4) among those tied for 56th, and Concord (3) and Goshen (3) among those tied for 58th.