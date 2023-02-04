GOSHEN — Travis Henke kept his 2022-23 high school wrestling record spotless.
Henke, a 220-pound Northridge sophomore, won his weight class Saturday at the Goshen Regional and moved to 37-0.
“I’ve just been putting some work in (in the practice room) and it’s really been paying off,” said Henke after leaving the victory stand at Interra Gym. “I’m starting to make more of an impact this year than last year.”
Henke placed third in regional at 220 in 2022. As a top-four placer, he advances to the Fort Wayne Semi-state. This time around, he will go as a regional champion.
NorthWood senior Kaden Lone will go to the Memorial Coliseum next Saturday, Feb. 11 as well after winning the regional title at 182.
A week after finishing runner-up to Goshen junior Laish Detwiler at the Elkhart Sectional by 3-2 decision and three weeks after topping the RedHawk 4-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference finals, Lone (38-4) prevailed over Detwiler 3-1 in the regional final.
“I knew it was going to be a close match no matter what,” said Lone, who is now a three-time regional winner and four-time semi-state qualifier. “Not winning sectionals didn’t sit right with me. I had to get this one.
“(Winning at regional) sets you up way better at semi-state (in terms of the draw where champions see fourth-placers and runners-up seed third-placers in the first round).”
Lone has given Detwiler (40-2) his only losses of the season.
In a meet featuring qualifiers from the Elkhart and West Noble sectionals, DeKalb won the Goshen Regional team title — the first in program history — with 113.5 points.
Elkhart was runner-up with 86, Prairie Heights 82, Jimtown 76.5, Goshen 70.5, Northridge 61, Angola 48, Lakeland 47, West Noble 38, Concord 36, NorthWood 34, Fairfield 29, East Noble 27.5, Central Noble 20, Fremont 13 and Westview 0.
Elkhart was led by two champions — junior Ethan Freedline (28-7 at 170) and senior Brayden Jellison (28-4 at 285) — and a runner-up in senior Nash Shupert at 195 pounds.
“It feels good to be on top,” said Freedline, who placed third at 160 in the 2022 regional. On Saturday, he won the title by major decision. “My coaches always tell me to score first. I always try to go out there and dominate.”
Jellison and Shupert were regional runners-up in 2022.
Three Jimtown grapplers — freshman Aden Hartman (30-5 at 106), senior Mikey Kallimani (35-2 at 132) and senior Conner Watts (32-4 at 160)— earned titles.
“It feels good going into semistate as a (No.) 1 seed,” said Hartman. “I wrestled my best, especially against (East Noble sophomore) Kealan Fuller (in the finals). I try to stay confident at all times.”
Watts earned his regional title with a first-period pin.
“This was just a business trip for Jimtown — nothing new,” said Watts, a semistate qualifier at 145 in 2021. “Last year when I didn’t even make it out of regional, I was cutting weight — stupid. This year I had to eat healthier and kept my weight down. It must have worked.”
Kallimani was third at 126 at the 2022 regional.
Junior Grayson Beasley (126) placed second for Northridge.
Junior Taiden Chambers (138) and sophomore Teagan Clouse (145) both came in second for West Noble.
Senior Armen Koltookian (32-6 at 195) finished first and senior Lance Army (285) second for Concord.
It was the second straight regional crown at 195 for Koltookian, who topped Shupert 5-4 with a takedown in the last 10 seconds after losing to the Elkhart wrestler in last week’s sectional finals.
“Emotions were high during practice and today,” said Koltookian. “I never like losing. (Shupert) came back stronger after I worked with him during the off-season.”
Sophomore Breckan Maran (220) was a runner-up for Fairfield.
Also moving on for Elkhart are junior Cam Dews (third at 132), sophomore Brennon Whickcar (fourth at 138) and senior Preston Stimac (fourth at 220).
Senior Connor McPhee (third at 220) is also a semi-state qualifier for Jimtown. He placed third at 182 at last year’s regional.
Goshen will also send junior Cole Hinkel (third at 113), senior Camden Wiese (third at 126), senior Nolan Castaneda (third at 138), junior Jonathon Flores (third at 160) and senior Marcus Castaneda (fourth at 170) to semi-state. Flores was second at 182 in the 2022 regional.
Northridge senior Cael Arroyo (fourth at 160) is heading to Fort Wayne next week.
So is two others from NorthWood — freshman Naima Ghaffar (fourth at 106) and sophomore Calix Truex (fourth at 120). Ghaffar was the lone girl to get through the Goshen Regional. Truex placed second at 113 in the 2022 regional.
Fairfield sophomore Matthew Senn (third at 120) will be going back to semi-state. He placed fourth at 132 in the 2022 regional.
GOSHEN WRESTLING REGIONAL - Results
Team scores: DeKalb 113.5, Elkhart 86, Prairie Heights 82, Jimtown 76.5, Goshen 70.5, Northridge 61, Angola 48, Lakeland 47, West Noble 38, Concord 36, NorthWood 34, Fairfield 29, East Noble 27.5, Central Noble 20, Fremont 13, Westview 0.
(Top 4 to Fort Wayne Semistate)
Championship Summary
106 — Aden Hartman (J) de. Kealan Fuller (EN) 6-2. 113 — Drew Waldon (D) dec. Kamaron Straw (A) 9-5. 120 — Mason Chase (D) pinned Isaiah McCue (A) :27. 126 — Keegan Schlabach (L) maj. dec. Graysen Beasley (Nr) 16-5. 132 — Mikey Kallimani (J) dec. Brody Hagewood (PH) 5-2. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) maj. dec. Taiden Chambers (WN) 13-2. 145 — Braxton Miller (D) dec. Teegan Clouse (WN) 6-1.
152 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) dec. Garrett VonGunten (Nr) 8-5 (ot). 160 — Conner Watts (J) pinned Matt Levitz (PH) 1:20. 170 — Ethan Freedline (Elk) maj. dec. Dominic Dunn (D) 15-4. 182 — Kaden Lone (NW) dec. Laish Detwiler (G) 3-1. 195 — Armen Koltookian (Co) dec. Nash Shupert (Elk) 5-4. 220 — Travis Henke (Nr) dec. Breckan Maran (Ff) 5-3. 285 — Brayden Jellison (Elk) dec. Lance Army (Co) 3-0.
Consolation Summary
106 — Alex DeLaCruz (A) dec. Naima Ghaffar (NW) 7-2. 113 — Cole Hinkel (G) dec. Zac Brown (L) 3-1. 120 — Matthew Senn (Ff) by injury default over Calix Truex (NW). 126 — Camden Wiese (G) by injury default over Braylon Meyer (D). 132 — Cam Dews (Elk) dec. Essiah Kamer (EN) 6-5. 138 — Nolan Castaneda (G) pinned Brennon Whickcar (Elk) :38. 145 — Blake Denman (A) dec. Brady Schiffli (L) 6-5.
152 — Elijah Knepper (D) dec. Wyatt Claxton (Fr) 4-1. 160 — Jonathon Flores (G) dec. Cael Arroyo (Nr) 9-7 (ot). 170 — Jericko Jackson (PH) maj. dec. Marcus Castaneda (G) 13-3. 182 — Connor Leins (EN) maj. dec. Ethan Skinner (CN) 11-1. 195 — Jaxon Copas (CN) pinned Noah Owsley (L) 3:49. 220 — Connor McPhee (J) dec. Preston Stimac (Elk) 7-3. 285 — James Hartleroad (D) pinned Mikey Lecount (WN) 1:53.