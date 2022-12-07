ELKHART — In what was a rematch of last year’s very tightly-contested sectional championship, this year’s regular season dual meet looked like a lot of the same between the Jimtown Jimmies and Elkhart Lions on the mat Wednesday night.
The Lions would end up winning the back-and-forth affair, getting just enough points behind Elkhart’s Blake Mock’s victory over Jimtown’s Cameron Moyer in the 126-pound match.
Mock won by pin, handing the Elkhart a 39-36 win over Northern Indiana Conference-rival Jimtown at Elkhart High School.
“I felt confident in that moment,” Mock said. “It was all on me, and I just had to do it. I got it done.”
“Blake’s a scrappy sophomore,” Elkhart head coach Zach Whickcar added. “He’s pretty good on top, so I felt pretty confident if he could get there, we’d have a shot. He came out right away with a takedown, which was even better.”
Jimtown (5-1, 3-1 NIC) and Elkhart (6-2, 1-1 NIC) traded matches until around the 170-pound match.
Down 14-12 to the Jimmies, Elkhart would go on to win three straight matches.
Ethan Freedline ended up with a pin late in the first period over Jimtown’s Daniel Gratzol at 170, while Kaullin Price earned a pin in the first period with one second to spare over Jimtown’s Ethan Barkey at 182.
The pins from Freedline and Price gave Elkhart a 24-14 advantage at the time.
The Lions would add on to the double-digit at 195, after Nash Shupert would win by decision over Jimtown’s Connor McPhee (10-4).
Jimtown’s heavyweights would help bridge the gap, though, with both David Albaugh and Christian Carroll picking up decisive victories.
Albaugh took down Elkhart’s Logan Jellison just 39 seconds into the first period by pin, while Carroll pinned Elkhart’s Brayden Jellison after 43 seconds had past in the first period.
With the score at 27-26 in favor of Elkhart, Jimtown nabbed the lead following the 106-pound match between Aden Hartman and Elkhart’s Genesis Ramirez.
Hartman dominated the match, upending Ramirez 13-2 to win by major decision.
During the next match, Jimtown’s lead swelled to 36-27 following a pin by Alex Moyer on Mardi Waits in the first period (1:22).
However, a Jimtown forfeit at 120 opened the door for a win by Elkhart and Mock at 126, and the young wrestler took full advantage.
"On paper, we didn’t matchup real well with them,” Whickcar said. “The guys that we normally count on for wins matched up against their best wrestlers. I knew that would be tough for us, but the younger guys that we needed to step up really stepped up big here (Wednesday).”
Both teams will compete again this Saturday in the Jim Nicholson Invitational at Elkhart High School.
Jimtown at Elkhart Wrestling — Results
106 pounds: Aden Hartman (J) def. Genesis Ramirez (E) by maj. decision (13-2)
113 pounds: Alex Moyer (J) pins Mardi Waits (E) at 1:22 (1st)
120 pounds: Josh Corona (E) wins by forfeit
126 pounds: Blake Mock (E) pins Cameron Moyer (J) at 1:39 (1st)
132 pounds: Mikey Kallimani (J) def. Cameron Dews by maj. decision (11-1)
138 pounds: Brennon Whickcar (E) pins Tristan Harder at 1:38 (3rd)
145 pounds: Cohen Lundy (E) pins Jesiah Payne (J) at 1:23 (1st)
152 pounds: Kaden Rogers (J) pins Al Mitchell (E) at :10 (2nd)
160 pounds: Conner Watts (J) def. Cam Freedline (E) by maj. decision (8-0)
170 pounds: Ethan Freedline (E) pins Daniel Gratzol (J) at :09 (1st)
182 pounds: Kaullin Price (E) pins Ethan Barkey (J) at :01 (1st)
195 pounds: Nash Shupert (E) def. Connor McPhee (J) by decision (10-4)
220 pounds: David Albaugh (J) pins Logan Jellison (E) at 1:21 (1st)
285 pounds: Christian Carroll (J) pins Brayden Jellison at 1:17 (1st)