GOSHEN — Pushing each other in practice is paying dividends on match night for the Northridge wrestling team.
“It used to be that we just had good guys in our varsity lineup,” said Raiders coach Eric Highley. “Now we’ve got guys that are pushing them to fight for (a spot in) that varsity lineup. We’ve got some depth.
“It’s hard to run practice with all the challenge matches we’re having. But it’s a good thing. Our boys are battling with each other.
Some of our toughest competition is ourselves.”
The Raiders stepped outside of the practice room Thursday, and moved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference with a 62-13 dual-meet victory at Goshen High School.
“We’ve got a good young group. They’re ready to go,” said Highley.
They’ve set high goals. But when you set high goals, they’re not going to be given to you just because you set them. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Competition began at 182 pounds. Northridge winners (in order) were junior Andrew Lockwood (pin at 182), junior Ibrahim Khaoucha (pin at 195), senior Omar Khaoucha (pin at 220), sophomore Ethan Baker (pin at 113), junior Justin Puckett (pin at 120), sophomore Jasper Graber (pin at 126), junior Logan Hooley (major decision at 138), senior Brant Blasko (pin at 145), senior Wyatt Simmons (pin at 152), senior Oliver Eveler (9-1 major decision at 160) and freshman Tagg Gott (pin at 170).
Puckett is now 12-0 on the 2019-20 season. He led 12-2 at the end of the first period and built a 15-2 lead before scoring a second-period fall.
Northridge earned the first takedown in 12 of 14 bouts.
Goshen victors Thursday were senior Jose Rosales (pin at 285), junior Vicente Eckman (12-4 major decision at 106) and senior Rasheek Bonds (10-4 decision at 132).
“A couple of kids wrestled OK, but we didn’t come to compete tonight,” said RedHawks coach Jim Pickard after his team fell to 9-8 and 3-2.
“(Northridge) is a good team. We just didn’t compete very well.”
How does Goshen become competitive?
“They’re so young,” said Pickard. “We’re trying to figure that out. It hasn’t worked yet.”
Northridge goes to the Wawasee December Duals Saturday, Dec. 21. NLC foes Plymouth and Wawasee will be among the Raiders’ opponents.
“If we lose to either one of them, all this hard work we’ve put in will take a big step backward,” said Highley of the Rockies and Warriors. “We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to bring our best.”
Goshen’s next competition is Dec. 27-28 in the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka.
“That’s a meat grinder,” said Pickard. “But we’ve got every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for 2 1/2 weeks. It’s caught up with (our wrestlers) a little bit. Hopefully, they can recover a little bit.”
Northridge 62, Goshen 13
(Competition Began at 182)
106 — Vicente Eckman (G) maj. dec. Jalen Chappell 12-4. 113 — Ethan Baker (N) pinned Jose Ortiz :48. 120 — Justin Puckett (N) pinned Armon Hairopoulos 3:10. 126 — Jasper Graber (N) pinned Brayden Hinkel 1:57. 132 — Rasheek Bonds (G) dec. Collin Ruemler 10-4. 138 — Logan Hooley (N) maj. dec. Zander Moles 11-0. 145 — Brant Blasko (N) pinned Demetrius Starks 2:49. 152 — Wyatt Simmons (N) pinned Ruben Lopez :38.
160 — Oliver Eveler (N) maj. dec. Eddy Flores 9-1. 170 — Tagg Gott (N) pinned Karanbir Singh 2:45. 182 — Andrew Lockwood (N) pinned Draden Burton :50. 195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (N) pinned Kaleb Kilmer 1:39. 220 — Omar Khaoucha (N) pinned Alberto Sanchez :42. 285 — Jose Rosales (G) pinned Rhent Addis 3:21.
Official: Jeff Colborn.
Records (next meets): Northridge (13-0, 4-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Wawasee December Duals Saturday, Dec. 21; Goshen (9-8, 3-2) in Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.
JV score: Northridge won 28-12.
Winners: Northridge — Garrett VonGunten (132) pin, Collin Heynis (138) decision, Cael Arroyo (145) decision, Yahir Arreola (145) pin, Phillip Ankrom (152) major decision, Jonathan Corpe (182) pin. Goshen — Adolfo Baiza (145) pin, Carlos Castaneda (G) pin.
