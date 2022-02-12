FORT WAYNE — Armen Koltookian walked off with another wrestling championship Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.
The latest first place finish for the Concord junior came at the IHSAA Fort Wayne Semistate. Koltookian reigned at 195 as he had done at the Jan. 29 Elkhart Sectional and Feb. 5 Goshen Regional.
Koltookian topped sophomore Alex Deming of semistate team champion Rochester by a 3-1 decision in the finals to move to 41-6 in 2021-22.
“I was really focused and wanted to get after it,” Koltookian said. “I wouldn’t say I did any outstanding. I just didn’t want to make too many mistakes.”
It was the first time taking on Deming.
“I just try to go out and wrestle,” Koltookian said. “It doesn’t matter if I’ve seen them once or lost to them. I go out there to do my best regardless.”
Koltookian is feeling better and better about his mat performance during the state tournament series.
“I feel like I’m making a run right now and my confidence just keeps building,” Koltookian said.
The top four placers in each weight division earned the right to compete in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals this Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
What will practice look like in the coming week for Koltookian?
“It’s going to get tougher and practices are going to get longer and harder,” Koltookian said. “Competition is only getting better from here.”
Said Concord head coach Brian Woodworth, “He’s kind of like the mystery wrestler. He’s not really known. That’s worked to our advantage.”
Koltookian’s success is making it harder to fly under the radar.
“He’s up to the challenge,” Woodworth said. “Each and everyday he comes to practice and works hard. When he won sectional he knew there was going to be a little target on his back.”
The coach says that continue with regional and is bound to be the case at the State Finals.
Lakeland senior Ben Miller (145) will go to Indianapolis as a semistate runner-up with a 45-4 mark.
What keeps Miller rolling along?
“It’s my mindset,” says Miller, who lost in the “ticket round” at Fort Wayne last year. “Last year I was winning and (my opponent) caught me in a cradle and that was my season. This year I came back to avenge that loss.
“I had to focus on developing my skills and endurance. I knew this (championship opportunity) would come and I had to wrestle to the best of my ability.”
Area grapplers moving on besides Koltookian and Miller are Lakeland junior Keegan Schlabach (third at 126), Northridge senior Jasper Graber (fourth at 132), NorthWood junior Kaden Lone (fourth at 160) and senior Trey Tobias (fourth at 182).
“It feels amazing,” said Schlabach of his first time qualifying for the state meet. “I kept up the pressure. I had a relatively good draw. I didn’t want to let it get to my head or overlook anybody. I just wanted to go out and wrestle. The way I’ve wrestled (since the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, there’s definitely been improvement.”
Graber gets to compete at Indianapolis after years of disappointment in Fort Wayne.
“I’m excited to finally make it,” said Graber, who credits the belief of his coaches, hard work and dedication to the process for breaking through. “The things that I do well is explode off the bottom right off the whistle and I’ve started to have better shot defense. I’m using my head as the first line of defense.”
Rochester won the semistate team title. Lakeland came in 13th with NorthWood tied for 22nd, Concord 24th, Northridge 31st, Goshen 34th, Fairfield and West Noble in a group tied for 46th.
Also competing at Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum but not winning the required two matches to advance were Lakeland junior Gabe Miller (138) and junior Brady Schiffli (152), NorthWood freshman Calix Truex (113) and senior Isaac Benjamin (220), Northridge junior Sid Eveler (170) and freshman Travis Henke (220), Goshen sophomore Laish Detwiler (170) and sophomore Jonathan Flores (182), Fairfield freshman Matthew Senn (113) and West Noble freshman Teegan Clouse (132), sophomore Nolan Parks (182) and senior Peter Bradley (195).
Elsewhere, none of the eight Wawasee wrestlers at the East Chicago semistate qualified for the state meet, ending their season.
Note: an earlier version of this story posted online listed Lakeland senior Ben Miller as a semistate champion. He actually finished second in his weight class, which still qualifies him for the state tournament in the 145-pound weight class. The Goshen News apologies for this error.
FORT WAYNE SEMISTATE
Team scores: Rochester 82.5, Adams Central 80, Delta 67.5, Western 59, Bellmont 54, Jay County 52.5, New Haven 45, Garrett 43, Cowan 39, Columbia City 34, East Noble 33.5, Peru 33, Lakeland 32, Bluffton 30.5, Maconaquah 29.5, Daleville 29, Kokomo 29, Manchester 28, Fort Wayne Snider 27.5, Eastern (Greentown) 27.5, Fort Wayne Carroll 25, Jimtown 24, NorthWood 24, Concord 22, Norwell 19, Fremont 17, Monroe Central 16, Elkhart 15, Oak Hill 15, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 11, Northridge 11, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Fort Wayne Northrop 10, Goshen 6, Prairie Heights 6, Angola 4, Central Noble 4, Heritage 4, Homestead 4, Muncie Central 4, Northfield 4, Wabash 4, DeKalb 2, Eastside 2, Huntington North 2. Did not score — Blackford, Lewis Cass, Churubusco, Eastbrook, Fairfield, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Fort Wayne North Side, Leo, Madison-Grant, North Miami, South Adams, West Noble, Winchester, Yorktown.
Championship Summary
106 — Jalen May (Peru) pinned Ayden Bollinger (Delta) 4:45. 113 — Tanner Tishner (Western) dec. Wyatt Davis (Rochester) 6-2. 120 — Isaac Ruble (Bellmont) pinned Neal Mosier (Delta) 4:54. 126 — Aidan Sprague (East Noble) dec. Tony Wood (Jay County) 5-1. 132 — Dylan Stroud (Manchester) dec. Logan Uhlman (Adams Central) 10-6. 138 — Cameron Clark (Jay County) dec. Dillon Tuttle (Delta) 7-2. 145 — Toby Abbott (Cowan) dec. Ben Miller (Lakeland) 5-2.
152 — Mitchell Betz (Western) maj. dec. Alex Currie (Adams Central) 11-3. 160 — Logan Farnell (Maconaquah) dec. Duke Myers (Bellmont) 10-8. 170 — Brodie Porter (Eastern) dec. Landon Buchanan (Jimtown) 3-2. 182 — De’Alcapon Veazy (Snider) pinned Jaquan East (Kokomo) 5:30. 195 — Armen Koltookian (Concord) dec. Alex Deming (Rochester) 3-1. 220 — Blake Heyerly (Adams Central) dec. Brady Beck (Rochester) 10-4. 285 — Marshall Fishback (Rochester) dec. Ian Clifford (Columbia City) 6-4 (ot).
Consolation Summary
106 — Levi Johns (Bluffton) dec. Julianna Ocampo (New Haven) 8-3. 113 — Easton Doster (New Haven) pinned Bowen Keith (Cowan) 2:47. 120 — Hayden Brady (Garrett) pinned Elliott Cornewell (Dwenger) 3:57. 126 — Keegan Schlbach (Lakeland) dec. Gavin Cook (Adams Central) 3-1. 132 — Landon Bertsch (Bluffton) dec. Jasper Graber (Northridge) 8-2. 138 — Juluius Gerencser (Daleville) dec. Allan Maggard (Columbia City) 5-3 (ot). 145 — Brody Arthur (Oak Hill) maj. dec. Brayden Baker (Garrett) 9-0.
152 — Chase Leech (Garrett) by forfeit over Austin Brickey (Carroll). 160 — Jared Landez (Carroll) dec. Kaden Lone (NorthWood) 6-4 (ot). 170 — Eli Johnson (Norwell) dec. Braxton Russell (Delta) 5-2. 182 — Hunter Page (Monroe Central) maj. dec. Trey Tobias (NorthWood) 9-0. 195 — Jacob Behm (Fremont) dec. Jackson Ingenito (Daleville) 5-0. 220 — Chance Harris (Concordia) dec. Julante Hinton (Northrop) 2-1 (ot). 285 — Josh Clark (New Haven) pinned Brayden Jellison (Elkhart) :55.
