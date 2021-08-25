MIDDLEBURY — Trenton Bixler just celebrated his 23rd birthday last week.
On Tuesday, he received a belated gift: being named the head wrestling coach at Northridge High School. The hiring was approved by the Middlebury Community Schools Board of Education and formally announced in a press release Wednesday evening.
“The committee was very impressed with Coach Bixler,” said Northridge athletic director Ryan Bales in a statement. “He was prepared, has great knowledge of the sport, and also focused a lot on character development. Coach Bixler has been a part of this program as a wrestler and as a coach, but he also has plans to instill his own identity to make this program his own.”
Bixler is a 2017 graduate of Northridge, having been a three-time letterwinner and named a team captain for the wrestling program. He won the 220-pound Northern Lakes Conference title in his senior season as well.
The young head coach is now tasked with replacing Eric Highley, who stepped down as head coach back in July after nine seasons. During Highley’s tenure, Northridge found its greatest sustained success in program history. The Raiders won 12 total championships in that time, including four sectionals and three regionals. Individual success also came for the likes of Conner Graber, who won the 182-pound state title in 2018.
Bixler wrestled under Highley and was an assistant coach with him the last three seasons. He looks to continue a lot of the things Highley has already established.
“I’ve always been taught, ‘don’t fix what isn’t broke,’” Bixler said. “But I will definitely be my own man. This will be my program. There will be things that we will do differently this year and beyond, and hopefully it’ll show. But (Highley) has had a huge impact on me, so a lot of similar things will be implemented.”
One of the things Bixler will stress with his athletes is how they perform off the mat.
“For me, personally, I’m not concerned with the wrestling aspect with this program,” Bixler said. “The first and foremost thing, it’s a program goal called, ‘Men of character.’ Be a great man, be a great husband, be a great father. That’s kind of been Highley’s guiding factor throughout his nine years at Northridge, and I hope to continue that. … I want to make sure these guys turn into great young men.”
Being a younger head coach can be challenging, but Bixler sees it as an advantage.
“I think it’s probably going to be one of my biggest strengths,” Bixler said. “I don’t have a girlfriend; I don’t have a wife and kids. It’s an advantage I have over Highley; like, I can put in a lot more time and energy into different areas that he just simply couldn’t do, being a family man. It’s nothing against him. … So, I think being able to relate to kids, talk to them a little bit more, maybe understand them a little bit better.”
