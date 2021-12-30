MISHAWAKA — Six area wrestlers made it to second day and placed in the super-strong Al Smith Classic Thursday at Mishawaka High School.
When all was said and done in the 42nd edition of the 32-team tournament, NorthWood senior Isaac Benjamin placed third at 220 pounds and junior teammate Kaden Lone sixth at 160 pounds for the 19th-place Panthers (71 points).
Crown Point (316.5) won the even that was held Wednesday and Thursday.
“For the most part I thought I did alright,” said Benjamin, who is 21-1 in 2021-22. “I think my mental was probably better than my physical. I wish I would’ve won the tournament, but I didn’t. So it’s time to learn, improve and, you know, take it as an experience.
“It’s the hardest test (of the season) compared to semistate and (the) State (Finals). It makes me look forward to the future and what I have to do for the state tournament series.”
Benjamin is at one of the larger weight classes, but it’s not all about power for him.
“I don’t think I’m the strongest guy in the tournament,” Benjamin sad. “Motion beats muscle in just about every single case unless you’re a real stud.”
There was a two-pound weight allowance for the Al Smith — something that happens on Jan. 1 each year.
Panthers coach Nate Andrews talked about his team’s tournament.
“Overall, it was a really productive performance,” Andrews said. “Midseason like this, the Al Smith really reveals lot of weaknesses. We found a lot of those things the last two days. Now, it’s a matter of how we implement those in practice and in our training.”
Generally known as a meat grinder with its tough field, the Al Smith can deflate a wrestler’s confidence.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Andrews said. “We have to be smart and get ourselves ready physically coming into it.
“It’s no joke. Crown Point walks out of this tournament feeling good about themselves, but not everybody is a Crown Point and that’s OK. I think our kids do understand the perspective of the whole thing. Some of our experienced kids are going to grow and develop from it and some of our inexperienced kids are going to do the same thing.”
Wawasee came in 15th with senior Dylan Tom (126) finishing seventh and both junior Logan Stuckman (132) and junior Gavin Malone (160) eighth.
Warriors coach Frank Bumgardner gave his take.
“We were thinking if we were to get seven (from Day 1 to Day 2) that would be a perfect (tournament),” Bumgardner said. “We got three but four lost in the round to come (to the second day). We were really close.
“We feel as though we competed really, really well. We just got exposed in some areas against some really good competition.”
Concord junior Armen Koltookian (195) finished seventh and the Minutemen (34) placed 28th.
Northridge (33) did not advance any wrestlers from Wednesday to Thursday and finished 29th.
2021 AL SMITH CLASSIC
(At Mishawaka High School)
Complete results are on trackwrestling.com.
Team scores: 1. Crown Point 316.5; 2. Center Grove 282.5; 3. Indianapolis Cathedral 195; 4. Penn 178.5; 5. Columbus East 178; 6. Bellmont 173.5; 7. Zionsville 135.5; 8. Westfield 116.5; 9. Mishawaka 113; 10. Bloomington South 110; 11. Hobart 106.5; 12. Lake Central 102; 13. Jimtown 94.5; 14. Prairie Heights 81; 15 Wawasee 79; 16. Chesterton 77.5; 17. Garrett 77; 18. Merrillville 76; 19. NorthWood 71; 20 (tie). LaPorte and Mount Vernon (Fortville) 68; 22. Fort Wayne Carroll 66; 23. Peru 57; 24. Plymouth 55; 25. Warsaw 53; 26. Fort Wayne Snider 49; 27. Elkhart 48; 28. Concord 34; 29. Northridge 33; 30. Lowell 32; 31. South Bend Riley 22; 32. South Bend Adams 6.
Championship Summary
106 — Gavin Jenderas (CP) dec. Charlie Larocca (CG) 10-6. 113 — Ashton Jackson (LP) dec. Evan Dickey (Cath) 6-2. 120 — Reese Courtney (CG) dec. Hayden DeMarco (Che) 10-5. 126 — Logan Frazier (CP) dec. Matteo Vargo (P) 7-2. 132 — Zeke Seltzer (Cath) dec. Anthony Bahl (CP) 9-4. 138 — Jesse Mendez (CP) pinned Wesley Harper (Penn) :41. 145 — Hayden Watson (CG) dec. Nick Tatini (CP) 3-1. 152 — Sam Goin (CP) dec. Anthony Rinehart (Z) 8-5. 160 — Cody Goodwin (CP) pinned Julian Weems (CG) 3:27. 170 — Kade Law (CE) dec. Landon Buchanan (Jim) 3-2. 182 — Drake Buchanan (CG) maj. dec. Orlando Cruz CP) 13-5. 195 — Gage DeMarco (Che) dec. Will Clark (CP) 6-1. 220 — Juan Grange (Penn) dec. Tommy Morrill (CE) 7-2. 285 — Mihal Platonov (Wf) dec. Ashton Hartwell (CE) 4-2 (ot).
Consolation Summary
106 — Jalen May (Peru) pinned Gavin Bragg (Cath) 3:32. 113 — Liam Krueger (CE) dec. Johnny Cortez LC) 5-3. 120 — Isaac Ruble (Bel) pinned Noah Lykins (CE) 2:51. 126 — Josh Johnson (Cath) dec. Michael Tharpe (CG) 3-2. 132 — Wyatt Krejsa (CG) dec. Zar Walker (Mis) 10-4. 138 — Dominic Litchfield (Bel) dec. Evan Roudebush (BS) 9-2. 145 — Dillon Graham (Cath) dec. Brac Hooper (Z) 6-5. 152 — Delaney Ruhlman (BS) pinned Aidan Costello (Hob) 3:56. 160 — A.J. Steenbeke (Penn) dec. Duke Myers (Bel) 4-2 (ot). 170 — Noah Clouser (CG) dec. Isaac Valdez (Mis) 8-2. 182 — Jake Simpson (Hob) dec. Tristan Statler (CE) 4-3. 195 — Jaden Durnil (CE) maj. dec. Christian Chavez (Penn) 13-5. 220 — Isaac Benjamin (NW) dec. Keegan Martin (Bel) 9-3. 285 — Nate Johnson (CG) pinned Brayden Jellison (Elk) :46.
Area Placers
Wawasee: Dylan Tom, 7th, 126 pounds; Logan Stuckman, 8th, 132; Gavin Malone, 8th, 160.
NorthWood: Kaden Lone, 6th, 160; Isaac Benjamin, 3rd, 220.
Concord: Armen Koltookian, 7th, 195
