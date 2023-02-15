INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven athletes from The Goshen News coverage area have qualified for the IHSAA State Finals wrestling tournament which begins Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
There’s the Wawasee quartet of senior Hunter Miller (152 pounds), juniors Kaleb Salazar (106) and Donovan Blair (195) and freshman Cameron Senter (113), plus Elkhart seniors Nash Shupert (195) and Brayden Jellison (285), Jimtown seniors Mikey Kallimani (132) and Conner Watts (160), NorthWood senior Kaden Lone (182), Concord senior Armen Koltookian (195) and Goshen junior Laish Detwiler (182).
How did they get here?
Wawasee grapplers came through the Plymouth Sectional, Penn Regional and East Chicago Semi-state. The others qualified via the Elkhart Sectional, Goshen Regional and Fort Wayne Semi-state. The top four in each weight class advanced through each stage.
Salazar and Blair both placed second, Miller third and Senter fourth at East Chicago.
Runners-up at Fort Wayne were Kallimani, Watts, Shupert and Lone. Jellison and Koltookian placed third and Detwiler came in fourth with an injury default (pulled muscle) in the consolation match.
All but Jellison (sixth at 285 in 2022), Lone (sixth at 160 in 2022) and Koltookian (qualifier at 195 in 2022) are first-time state meet competitors.
Below are each head coach breaking down why each wrestler going to state has been able to find success so far this season.
WAWASEE
Frank Bumgardner is in his eighth season as Wawasee head coach.
Bumgardner on Salazar: “He’s really been on a roll lately. He finally got his ticket punched.”
Bumgardner on Blair: “Donovan Blair has made incredible jumps late in the year. He improves when other people seem to plateau. That’s evident by how he finished at the conference tournament and progressing all the way to a state finalist. He’s been able to shock the world in a way.”
Bumgardner on Miller: “Hunter’s been in a very tough weight class all year and has done an amazing job at staying focused. He just seems to be rock solid in what he’s doing. He’s been a great wrestler for a long time, so it’s great to see him get that ticket punched.”
Bumgardner on Senter: “Cameron Senter is another fine example of maturing as the season goes on. After the Al Smith (Classic at Mishawaka), he won 14 matches in a row.”
ELKHART
This is the third year since Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial unified into Elkhart, and Zach Whickcar has led the Lions the whole way.
Whickcar on Shupert: “He’s been good. It’s not a surprise. It’s not like he’s come out of nowhere. He’s a quality guy. He’s got big wins. Especially at semi-state, he was really focused and dialed-in. Nash is as cool as a cucumber.”
Whickcar on Jellison: “Heavyweight this year is pretty wide open. Everyone is pretty competitive. (Close losses) have fueled him. Brayden is doing his best wrestling at the right time.”
JIMTOWN
Jerimiah Maggart is in his sixth season as Jimtown head coach.
Maggart on Kallimani: “After losing at the Al Smith, he’s refocused and pushing himself and making sure he’s wrestling his best. He works really hard in the (practice) room. He wants to dominate and not leave it close in different matches, giving (opponents) a chance. He did that at the sectional and regional. Things get tighter at the semi-state.”
Maggart on Watts: “This year he’s really taken it seriously. Last year was real disappointing for him. He was wrestling really well and maybe didn’t cut some weight like he should. He came into the regional really flat and lost in the first round. He didn’t want to feel like that again. He wrestled unbelievably (at last week’s semi-state). He reversed two season losses (vs. Western’s Deaglan Pleak and Rochester’s Brant Beck).”
NORTHWOOD
Nate Andrews, who won a state title for NorthWood at 171 pounds in 1996, is in his fifth season as Panthers head coach.
Andrews on Lone: “He’s had a pretty good year overall. He’s fought through some injury and illness. He’s coming on strong. He had that loss in the sectional and battled through it in the regional and had a good semi-state performance. He’s feeling confident.
“(Being at the State Finals before) has really helped him. Getting four matches under his belt and getting on the podium really helps. There’s no easy matches. They’re all tough guys. He’ll have to be wrestling at his best.”
CONCORD
Anthony Snyder is in his first season as head coach at Concord.
Snyder on Koltookian: “He’s turned a corner since the state tournament started. He had a bit of a rough showing at the sectional. That week leading up to the regional we really put the work in and he won the regional title setting up up for semi-state.
“We tell him to push the pace, wrestle your face. Move on your feet and we score. Heavy hands. He’s an athlete. He’s just got to get mentally right and focused out on the mat. He helps him that he’s been down there. Two of the three losses for (first-round opponent Orlan Foster of Connersville) are to kids we’ve already beaten (Homestead’s Nolan Scott and Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas).”
GOSHEN
Jim Pickard is in his 30th season as Goshen head coach.
Pickard on Detwiler: “We’ll be OK (after what appeared to be a pinched nerve at semi-state). He got a really tough draw at semi-state. Both those guys (Jay County’s Bryce Wenk in the first round and Maconaquah’s Austin Ringeisen in the ticket round) were picked to beat him. We didn’t wrestle well and still won.
“He’s one of the top kids in the state. We’ll see what happens Friday night.”
Wawasee, NorthWood, Concord and Goshen are in the Northern Lakes Conference. Elkhart and Jimtown are in the Northern Indiana Conference.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse gates open at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Parade of Champions begins at 1:30. The first round for weight classes 106-145 starts at 2 with 152-285 beginning at 5:30.
Friday’s winners advance to Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. The quarterfinals/semifinals session starts at 9 a.m. After the fieldhouse is cleared, doors open at 3:30 with the consolations at 4:30 and finals at 7:30.
Tickets are $15 per session or $25 for all sessions (reserved seating and digital only through Ticketmaster).
Saturday’s state championship bouts will air live on Bally Sports Indiana.
IHSAA STATE FINALS - Area Wrestlers
(With First-Round Opponent & Tournament Finishes)
Wawasee: 106 — Kaleb Salazar (36-5) vs. Milan Fr. Matt Baylor (47-1); NLC (1), Sectional (1), Regional (1), Semi-state (2).
113 — Cameron Senter (31-10) vs. Kokomo Jr. Jalen May (43-0); NLC (1), Sectional (1), Regional (1), Semi-state (4).
152 — Hunter Miller (35-6) vs. Hamilton Southeastern Jr. Zach Lang (34-7); NLC (2), Sectional (1), Regional (3), Semi-state (2).
195 — Donovan Blair (29-13) vs. Brownsburg So. Gunner Henry (31-8); NLC (4), Sectional (2), Regional (3), Semi-state (3).
Elkhart: 195 — Nash Shupert (22-6) vs. Southmont Jr. Wyatt Woodall (35-1); NIC (2), Sectional (1), Regional (2), Semi-state (2).
285 — Brayden Jellison (31-5) vs. Zionsville Sr. Eli Smith (25-8); NIC (1), Sectional (1), Regional (1), Semi-state (3).
Jimtown: 132 — Mikey Kallimani (38-3) vs. Evansville Reitz Sr. Odin Fortune (42-2); NIC (1), Sectional (1), Regional (1), Semi-state (2).
160 — Conner Watts (35-5) vs. Chesterton Sr. Ben Shaffer (37-11); NIC (2), Sectional (1), Regional (1), Semi-state (2).
NorthWood: 182 — Kaden Lone (41-5) vs. Floyd Central Jr. Bray Emerine (27-3); NLC (1), Sectional (2), Regional (1), Semi-state (2).
Concord: 195 — Armen Koltookian (35-7) vs. Connersville Sr. Orlan Foster (42-3); NLC (2), Sectional (2), Regional (1), Semi-state (3).
Goshen: 182 — Laish Dewitler (42-4) vs. Brownsburg So. Caden Brewer (31-9); NLC (2), Sectional (1), Regional (2), Semi-state (4).