MISHAWAKA — Making it to the second day and placing high at the Al Smith Classic wrestling tournament at Mishawaka High School is not small feat.
Northridge junior Ibrahim Khaoucha (second at 195) helped the Raiders score 115 points and place eighth in the 32-team event which drew top teams and individuals from all over Indiana to compete Friday and Saturday.
No. 3 seed Khaoucha (21-2) scored three pins Friday. On Saturday, he had a pin and a 9-6 decision against Warsaw senior Brock Hueber in the semfinals before being pinned in 3:23 by Mishawaka senior Jacob LaPlace in the finals.
The last Northridge wrestler to win an Al Smith Classic title was Tim Kidder at 135 in 2000.
Two Raider grapplers — junior Justin Puckett (fourth at 120) and senior Rhent Addis (sixth at 285) — were placers.
No. 4 seed Puckett (20-3) had a 4-2 tournament featured two decisions, a pin and a forfeit.
“This tournament, it’s always tough every year,” said Puckett. “This is my second year wrestling in it. I wish I would have gotten higher. I’m not satisfied with fourth, but I’ll take it.”
Puckett stepped off the podium with a shiner under his left eye. It didn’t happen during the tournament.
“It happened Thursday at practice wrestling my teammates,” said Puckett. “It’s always a battle in the wrestling room. I’ve also got this (right cauliflower) ear going on. That happened in a dual meet last Saturday.”
Where has Puckett improved?
“My top game this year is better,” said Puckett. “Now I’m more comfortable finally turning kids. My neutral game has gotten a lot better. I’m working on bottom still.
“This tournament was good for our team. We got to see where we stand with other teams in the state. We’re not satisfied with where we’re are. We want to keep improving as we go on through the season.”
Unseeded Addis (19-7) went 5-2 for the Eric Highley-coached Northridge squad with three decisions and two pins.
Wawasee (89) came in 14th, Goshen (73.5) 19th and NorthWood (62) 26th.
Top finishers for the Frank Bumgardner’s Warriors were junior Jace Alexander (third at 126), freshman Logan Stuckman (fifth at 106) and sophomore Dylan Tom (sixth at 120).
Alexander (22-1) enjoyed a 6-1 performance included three pins, a major decision, a regular decision and a win by disqualification.
No. 4 seed Stuckman (21-2) had a 3-2 Al Smith Classic and produced two pins and a forfeit.
No. 8 seed Tom (18-6) went 4-3 with four pins.
Sophomore Nick Olson (sixth at 113), senior Rasheek Bonds (sixth at 132), senior Jose Rosales (seventh at 285) and senior Kaleb Kilmer (eighth at 195) were on the podium for the Jim Pickard’s RedHawks.
No. 6 seed Olson (6-3) went 4-3 with three decisions and a forfeit.
It was a 3-2 tournament with two decisions and a pin for No. 3 seed Bonds (20-3).
“I’m disappointed that I got sixth, but I know I can still improve,” said Bonds. “I’m good on top. I’m trying to get better with neutral. I’m still working on it.”
Bonds sees the Al Smith as both a physical and mental grind.
“After the first day you feel like you’re physically-deprived,” said Bonds. “You’re tired and it’s easier to sleep at night. The second day it’s more of a mental kind of thing. You have to keep on pushing and not be satisfied.
“You have to keep a mindset that you’re still good and you’re going to do even better.”
Unseeded Rosales (19-4) went 4-2 with three pins and a forfeit.
No. 6 seed Kilmer (17-6) had a 3-3 tourmament with two decisions and a pin.
Senior Jake Lone (third at 182) represented Nate Andrews’ Panthers on Day 2.
No. 3 seed Lone (18-2) went 5-1 with four pins and a decision. His loss (a 13-3 major decision) came in the semifinals against eventual champion Joseph Walker of Mishawaka.
“I wrestled aggressive, wrestled hard,” said Lone. “I wish I would’ve done a little bit better against Walker but — all in all — it was a good tournament.”
Lone said he will use his performance at the Al Smith to fuel to rest of his season.
“I’ll try to use it to motivate me and get my offensive game going,” said Lone. “When I’m on top of my game, I’m moving my feet well. I’m on my offensive attack — chain wrestling. That’s what I do best. I need to try to get back to that.”
AL SMITH CLASSIC
At Mishawaka
Team scores: Indianapolis Cathedral 270, Crown Point 218.5, Perry Meridian 170.5, Mishawaka 166, Chesterton 140, Penn 126.5, Hobart 115.5, Northridge 115, Columbus East 111, Merrillville 108, Zionsville 103, Fort Wayne Carroll 99.5, Garrett 97, Wawasee 89, Bellmont 86, Bloomington South 82.5, Jimtown 76, Fort Wayne Snider 74, Center Grove 73.5, Goshen 73.5, Prairie Heights 73, Lake Central 71.5, South Bend Riley 71.5, Peru 69, LaPorte 63, NorthWood 62, Lowell 61.5, Plymouth 57.5, Warsaw 47, Elkhart Central 39, South Bend Adams 39, Elkhart Memorial 30.
Championship Summary
106 — Sam Goin (Crown Point) dec. Isaac Ruble (Bellmont) 6-4. 113 — Alex Cottey (Perry Meridian) pinned Trevor Schammert (Hobart) :35. 120 — Zeke Seltzer (Indianapolis Cathedral) dec. Riley Bettich (Crown Point) 7-2. 126 — Stephan Roberson (Crown Point) dec. Aidan Torres (Chesterton) 5-4. 132 — Jesse Mendez (Crown Point) pinned Hayden Watson (Center Grove) 1:58. 138 — Logan Bailey (Indianapolis Cathedral) maj. dec. Logan Wagner (Zionsville) 17-9. 145 — Brock Ellis (Chesterton) maj. dec. Orlando Cruz (Crown Point) 12-3.
152 — Kade Law (Columbus East) dec. Shane Bates (Zionsville) 9-2. 160 — Isiah Levitz (Prairie Heights) dec. Elliott Rodgers (Indianapolis Cathedral) 7-5. 170 — Graham Calhoun (Plymouth) maj. dec. Tristan Ruhlman (Bloomington South) 9-1. 182 — Joseph Walker (Mishawaka) dec. Aiden Warren (Perry Meridian) 7-1. 195 — Jacob LaPlace (Mishawaka) pinned Ibrahim Khaoucha (Northridge) 3:23. 220 — Jason Streck (Merrillville) dec. David Guhl (Indianapolis Cathedral) 5-4. 285 — Yehezque Devault (Penn) Holden Parsons (Indianapolis Cathedral) 1-0.
Consolation Summary
106 — Hayden Brady (Garrett) dec. Evan Dickey (Indianapolis Cathedral) 8-5 (tiebreaker). 113 — Logan Frazier (Crown Point) maj. dec. Ryan Purvis (Penn) 11-3. 120 — Malik Hall (Merrillville) dec. Justin Puckett (Northridge) 8-3 (sudden victory). 126 — Jace Alexander (Wawasee) dec. Luke Gonzalez (Indianapolis Cathedral) 3-0. 132 – Reakus Shelton (Fort Wayne Snider) dec. Vince Sparrow (Penn) 8-7 (tiebreaker). 138 – Matthew Koontz (Perry Meridian) pinned Tyson Nisley (LaPorte) 5:00. 145 – Garrett Stewart (Indianapolis Cathedral) dec. Simeon Norton (Riley) 12-9.
152 — Shawn Hollis (Lowell) dec. Tyler Turley (Hobart) 5-3. 160 — Jujuan Dale (Perry Meridian) dec. Noah Hollendonner (Crown Point) 5-3. 170 — Clayton Fieden (Garrett) dec. Tyler Wagner (Indianapolis Cathedral) 3-2. 182 — Jake Lone (NorthWood) dec. Noah White (Columbus East) 3-2. 195 — Matt Lepper (Fort Wayne Carroll) dec. Brock Hueber (Warsaw) 6-4. 220 — Garrett Sandefur (Mishawaka) dec. Horace Hill (Adams) 6-0. 285 — Chad Mclean (Hobart) by injury default against Jonathan Thomas (Mishawaka).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.