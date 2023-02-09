A total of 40 wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area will be competing in semi-state tournaments Saturday across northern Indiana.
Wrestlers who place in the top four of their respective weight class at semi-state advance to next week’s state championship meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That means in order to extend their season, a wrestler has to win their first two matches at semi-state.
Of the 40 wrestlers from the TGN area, 10 of them represent Wawasee. They head to the East Chicago Central semi-state tournament, the only school from our coverage area that does so.
The other nine schools from our area head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Of those schools, Goshen leads the way with six total wrestlers competing for spots at the at the state tournament. Jimtown has the most individual regional winners competing with three: Aden Hartman (106 pounds), Mikey Kallimani (132) and Conner Watts (160).
Below is a list of each school from The Goshen News coverage area that has wrestlers competing Saturday, along with their records and first-round opponents.
CONCORD (3 wrestlers)
138 pounds: Brycen Brosamer, freshman, 20-19 record. Facing Camron Lapsley (28-5), senior, FW Snider in first round.
195 pounds: Armen Koltookian, senior, 32-6 record. Facing Preston Duffy (26-10), junior, Manchester in first round.
285 pounds: Lance Army, senior, 31-7 record. Facing Cam Wurm (36-6), junior, Adams Central in first round.
ELKHART (5 wrestlers)
132 pounds: Cam Dews, junior, 18-5 record. Facing Nathan Knopp (31-11), senior, Madison-Grant in first round.
170 pounds: Ethan Freedline, junior, 28-7 record. Facing France Zach (29-6), senior, Manchester in first round.
195 pounds: Nash Shupert, senior, 19-5 record. Facing MJ Norman (23-8), senior, Western in first round.
220 pounds: Preston Stimac, senior, 15-11 record. Facing Julate Hinton (34-1), junior, FW Northrop in first round.
285 pounds: Brayden Jellison, senior, 28-4 record. Facing Isaac Moss (25-14), junior, Delta in first round.
FAIRFIELD (2 wrestlers)
120 pounds: Matthew Senn, sophomore, 31-9 record. Facing Taye Curtis (32-5), junior, Jay County in first round.
220 pounds: Breckan Maran, sophomore, 28-7 record. Facing Caleb Evans (24-12), sophomore, Homestead in first round.
GOSHEN (6 wrestlers)
113 pounds: Cole Hinkel, junior, 39-5 record. Facing Braylon McIntire (38-1), freshman, North Miami in first round.
126 pounds: Camden Wiese, senior, 32-6 record. Facing Cole Stuffel (30-8), junior, Yorktown in first round.
138 pounds: Nolan Castaneda, senior, 32-11 record. Facing Hayden Williams (22-13), senior, Garrett in first round.
160 pounds: Jonathon Flores, junior, 32-10 record. Facing Aaron Kistler (29-3), senior, Homestead in first round.
170 pounds: Marcus Castaneda, senior, 31-10 record. Facing Jaquan East (38-1), senior, Kokomo in first round.
182 pounds: Laish Detwiler, junior, 40-2 record. Facing Bryce Wenk (30-6), junior, Jay County in first round.
JIMTOWN (4 wrestlers)
106 pounds: Aden Hartman, freshman, 30-5 record. Facing Brayden Juday (27-14), freshman, Leo in first round.
132 pounds: Mikey Kallimani, senior, 35-2 record. Facing Gabe Newland (33-12), sophomore, Kokomo in first round.
160 pounds: Conner Watts, senior, 32-4 record. Facing Grant Frecker (26-13), junior, Woodlan in first round.
220 pounds: Connor McPhee, senior, 25-14 record. Facing Chance Harris (30-5), senior, FW Concordia Lutheran in first round.
NORTHRIDGE (4 wrestlers)
126 pounds: Graysen Beasley, junior, 32-7 record. Facing Cody Rowles (35-1), junior, Jay County in first round.
152 pounds: Garrett VonGunten, senior, 33-7 record. Facing Austin Lawrence (32-4), senior, Oak Hill in first round.
160 pounds: Cael Arroyo, senior, 22-6 record. Facing Chase Leech (36-1), junior, Garrett in first round.
220 pounds: Travis Henke, sophomore, 37-0 record. Facing Vincent Parke (28-10), junior, Columbia City in first round.
NORTHWOOD (3 wrestlers)
106 pounds: Naima Ghaffar, freshman, 15-18 record. Facing Juliana Ocampo (41-1), sophomore, FW Snider in first round.
120 pounds: Calix Truex, sophomore, 23-6 record. Facing Neal Mosier (35-0), junior, Delta in first round.
182 pounds: Kaden Lone, senior, 38-4 record. Facing Stuart McCabe (16-10), senior, Norwell in first round.
WAWASEE (10 wrestlers; going to East Chicago Central semi-state)
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar, junior, 33-4 record. Facing Virgilio Arizmendi (28-5), senior, Attica in first round.
113 pounds: Cameron Senter, freshman, 29-8 record. Facing Andrew Williams (28-16), sophomore, Calumet in first round.
126 pounds: Colten Sutton, junior, 13-11 record. Facing Logan Frazier (29-2), senior, Crown Point in first round.
132 pounds: Titus Taylor, junior, 23-10 record. Facing David Maldonado (37-1), senior, Merrillville in first round.
138 pounds: Logan Stuckman, senior, 29-7 record. Facing Drake Fritz (19-1), junior, West Central in first round.
145 pounds: Ethan Rodriguez, sophomore, 29-9 record. Facing Devin Wible (18-6), senior, Hobart in first round.
152 pounds: Hunter Miller, senior, 32-5 record. Facing Quentin Falls (28-8), junior, Calumet in first round.
170 pounds: Gavin Malone, senior, 31-6 record. Facing Manolo Hood (26-10), senior, Portage in first round.
182 pounds: Cameron Zimmerman, senior, 23-9 record. Facing Aidan Ziegler (29-14), junior, New Prairie in first round.
195 pounds: Donovan Blair, junior, 26-12 record. Facing Jake Sparks (23-12), junior, Hobart in first round.
WEST NOBLE (3 wrestlers)
138 pounds: Taiden Chambers, junior, 31-6 record. Facing Briar Munsey (34-11), senior, Eastside in first round.
145 pounds: Teegan Clouse, sophomore, 37-5 record. Facing Kyan Gamble (27-8), senior, Kokomo in first round.
285 pounds: Mikey LeCount, senior, 30-10 record. Facing Titus Waters (43-0), senior, Muncie Central in first round.