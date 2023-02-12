A total of 11 wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area will be competing at this upcoming weekend’s IHSAA state tournament. On Sunday, they learned who they would be facing in their respective first-round matchups.
The IHSAA released the entire state tournament brackets for the 14 weight classes Sunday evening. Everyone will wrestle this Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. First-round matches for weight classes 106-145 will start at 2 p.m., with weight classes 152-285 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Winners advance to the quarterfinals, which begin this Saturday at 9 a.m. Wrestlers losing Friday will have their seasons come to an end.
Of the 11 TGN wrestlers, four are from Wawasee, two each from Jimtown and Elkhart and one each from Concord, Goshen and NorthWood. Below are those wrestlers’ first round matchups. The full brackets can be found online at ihsaa.org.
Concord
195 pounds: Armen Koltookian (senior, 35-7 record) vs. Orlan Foster (senior, Connersville, 42-3)
Elkhart
195 pounds: Nash Shupert (senior, 22-6) vs. Wyatt Woodall (junior, Southmont, 35-1)
285 pounds: Brayden Jellison (senior, 31-5) vs. Eli Smith (senior, Zionsville, 25-8)
Goshen
182 pounds: Laish Detwiler (junior, 42-4) vs. Caden Brewer (sophomore, Brownsburg, 31-9)
Jimtown
132 pounds: Mikey Kallimani (senior, 38-3) vs. Odin Fortune (senior, Evansville Reitz, 42-2)
160 pounds: Conner Watts (senior, 35-5) vs. Ben Shaffer (senior, Chesterton, 37-11)
NorthWood
182 pounds: Kaden Lone (senior, 41-5) vs. Bray Emerine (junior, Floyd Central, 27-3)
Wawasee
106 pounds: Kaleb Salazar (junior, 36-5) vs. Matt Baylor (freshman, Milan, 47-1)
113 pounds: Cameron Senter (freshman, 31-10) vs. Jalen May (junior, Kokomo, 43-0)
152 pounds: Hunter Miller (senior, 33-6) vs. Zach Lang (junior, Hamilton Southeastern, 34-7)
195 pounds: Donovan Blair (junior, 29-13) vs. Gunner Henry (sophomore, Brownsburg, 31-8)