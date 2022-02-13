The IHSAA released the brackets for the 14 weight classes of the 2022 wrestling state tournament Sunday. The Goshen News has six athletes competing at the event: Lakeland junior Keegan Schlabach (126 pounds; 39-9 record), Northridge senior Jasper Graber (132 pounds; 23-6 record), Lakeland senior Ben Miller (145 pounds, 45-4 record), NorthWood junior Kaden Lone (160 pounds; 35-5 record), NorthWood senior Trey Tobias (182 pounds; 29-9 record) and Concord junior Armen Koltookian (195 pounds; 41-6 record).
The entire tournament takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (the home of the Indiana Pacers) in Indianapolis. The first round matches for weight classes 152-285 take place on Friday starting at 11 a.m., while first round matches for weight classes 106-145 starts at 7 p.m. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Consolation finals are at 5 p.m. Saturday, with championship matches to follow beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Below is who each of our area kids will be wrestling in the first round Friday.
- 126 pounds: Schlabach vs. Brownsburg senior Braden Haines (35-7)
- 132 pounds: Graber vs. Crown Point junior Anthony Bahl (33-4)
- 145 pounds: Miller vs. Knox senior Gunnar Krause (25-7)
- 160 pounds: Lone vs. East Central senior Charlie Euson (44-2)
- 182 pounds: Tobias vs. Center Grove senior Drake Buchanan (39-1)
- 195 pounds: Koltookian vs. Terre Haute North Vigo senior Samuel Sanders (36-5)
Full brackets for all weight classes can be found online at ihsaa.org.
