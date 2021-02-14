The IHSAA released the state wrestling tournament brackets Sunday. In total, eight wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area will be competing in the tournament.
The first round matchups are Friday, with weight classes 106-145 wrestling in the morning and 152-285 wrestling at night. All matches take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The IHSAA will announce Tuesday if tickets will be made available for the public. Each wrestler will be given four tickets to allocate to family members. The full brackets can be found at ihsaa.org.
Here's a look at the local first round matchups:
NORTHRIDGE:
113: Beau Brabender (29-5) vs. Hayden DeMarco (35-3) from Chesterton
120: Justin Puckett (30-4) vs. Lane Gilbert (27-0) from Sullivan
138: Logan Hooley (31-4) vs. Hudson Harreld (30-3) of Zionsville
195: Ibrahim Khaoucha (29-1) vs. Harris Eason (26-5) of Frankton
GOSHEN:
106: Vicente Eckman (27-4) vs. Toby Billerman (32-3) from Perry Meridian
126: Nick Olson (32-2) vs. Devin Wible (10-7) from Hobart
WAWASEE:
126: Brenden Dilley (16-11) vs. Landon Bertsch (22-0) from Bluffton
138: Jace Alexander (24-1) vs. Gavinn Alsott (25-3) from Floyd Central
