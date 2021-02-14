GN-SS5.jpg

Northridge senior Justin Puckett faces off against sophomore Austin Lewis of Bluffton during the 120 pound consolation round of the Fort Wayne Semi-State wrestling tournament Saturday.

 Branden Beachy | The Goshen News

The IHSAA released the state wrestling tournament brackets Sunday. In total, eight wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area will be competing in the tournament.

The first round matchups are Friday, with weight classes 106-145 wrestling in the morning and 152-285 wrestling at night. All matches take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The IHSAA will announce Tuesday if tickets will be made available for the public. Each wrestler will be given four tickets to allocate to family members. The full brackets can be found at ihsaa.org.

Here's a look at the local first round matchups:

NORTHRIDGE:

113: Beau Brabender (29-5) vs. Hayden DeMarco (35-3) from Chesterton

120: Justin Puckett (30-4) vs. Lane Gilbert (27-0) from Sullivan

138: Logan Hooley (31-4) vs. Hudson Harreld (30-3) of Zionsville

195: Ibrahim Khaoucha (29-1) vs. Harris Eason (26-5) of Frankton

GOSHEN:

106: Vicente Eckman (27-4) vs. Toby Billerman (32-3) from Perry Meridian

126: Nick Olson (32-2) vs. Devin Wible (10-7) from Hobart

WAWASEE:

126: Brenden Dilley (16-11) vs. Landon Bertsch (22-0) from Bluffton

138: Jace Alexander (24-1) vs. Gavinn Alsott (25-3) from Floyd Central

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

