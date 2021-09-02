NAPPANEE — The NorthWood volleyball team made sure the new court inside “The Pit” was christened with a victory Thursday, beating Concord 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup.
The Panthers feature a young roster this season, as only two seniors — Annika Bennett and Alana Lehman — are on the team. This leaves the primary offensive options for NorthWood being two freshmen and a sophomore.
Those younger players stepped up in a big way Thursday, especially the two freshmen. Sophia Barber led the way with 18 kills, while Claire Payne had 15 kills and also five blocks, with most of those coming in the decisive fourth set.
“They’re showing a lot of maturity, and I think a big part of that is — when they do go up and whiff the ball or they hit it to the back wall, it doesn’t affect them the next play,” said NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig of Barber and Payne. “So, whatever their parents did, they have some mental toughness there. They’re seriously able to whiff the ball and still come back and be mentally in the game. I think to do that as a freshman is pretty awesome.”
NorthWood looked its strongest in the first set, building some early momentum to cruise to the 25-12 win. Concord responded in the second set, though, and opened with a 13-7 lead. The Panthers battled back on numerous occasions and even led 22-21 late in the set. The Minutemen showed resolve, though, and scored four of the last five points of the set to win 25-23.
“We just talk about how you can’t worry about the past, you can’t change things that already happened; so, it was a new game: let’s go out there, let’s play aggressive. And, I feel like we did that,” said Concord coach Kelly Chupp on what changed for her team in the second set. “Just tried to put the past behind us, step forward. We kind of knew where they were going when they were hitting, so we tried to move our defense around.”
The third and fourth sets went in similar fashion, with NorthWood controlling the play for the most part. While their lead was never as big as ones they had in the first set, the Panthers also did enough to get the Minutemen away from striking distance as the sets progressed. It’s what ultimately led to a 25-19 win in set three and a 25-15 triumph in set four to close out the match.
“We have some great senior leadership that is just so positive,” Laidig said. “The coaches were saying tonight on the bench that the players were cheering for each other; involved in the game, telling people when they’re coming out of the game what’s open and what they can do. I think when you have a whole team buy-in like that, it makes you really mentally tough. When people are ready and paying attention, it’s really good.”
Concord falls to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in NLC matches. The Minutemen were led on offense by senior Sophia Trout’s 10 kills. Sophomore Ava Brewton, junior Macie Swinehart and senior Ella Norwood had eight kills each for Concord, while sophomore Baylee Franklin led with 25 digs.
For coach Chupp, putting all the pieces together is the next step for her team to reach their full potential.
“We have a lot of really great individual players, and we have to learn how to figure out as a team,” Chupp said. “We have a lot of seniors and a lot of girls that have played a lot of volleyball. We just have to figure out how to mesh well together as a team and put it all together. When we get a pass, we miss the hit. We get a hit, we miss the pass. … The girls like each other; they really enjoy being around each other. It’s just trying to figure that piece out.”
NorthWood improves to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the NLC. Along with Bennett and Payne’s strong nights, Annika Bennett had 46 assists, Lengacher had 18 digs and Lehman had three aces to lead the Panthers in those respective categories.
NorthWood’s only loss this season was to Penn, who was ranked No. 1 in the state — regardless of class — earlier in the week. For having a younger team than in most years, Laidig is happy with where her team is at.
“I’m really proud of them; definitely probably ahead of what I would’ve assumed with starting two freshmen,” Laidig said. “And our other outside (hitter), Karis Bennett, she didn’t get to play last year because of an ACL injury. I thought we’d maybe win big at times and then get blown out … Annika (Bennett), Alana (Lehman) and Macy (Lengacher), that leadership has just been really solid for those girls.”
