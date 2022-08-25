GOSHEN – Thursday’s volleyball match between Wawasee and Bethany Christian was a classic back-and-forth affair that featured a number of momentum shifts.
After dropping the first set to Bethany, Wawasee took firm control in sets two and three to go into the fourth set with an opportunity to pick up a solid road victory.
However, the Bruins managed to fight their way out of an early hole to win the fourth set, 25-18, and send the match into a decisive fifth set on their home court.
Both teams kept things tight for a majority of the frame, with Wawasee holding a narrow 11-10 edge late.
From there, the Warriors rattled off four straight points to win the final set, 15-10, and steal one on the road over the Bruins.
“We seem to like playing five-set matches at Bethany Christian,” Wawasee head coach Jeff Phillips said. “We did the same exact thing two years ago when we were here. … Obviously, we were pleased with the way we were able to take a breath after that first set and win relatively easily in sets two and three. We had a hiccup again in the fourth set, but to come back in set five and complete a match, that was important for us.
“Honestly, I’d rather us be pushed this early in the season than win in three sets real easy.”
During the first set of the match, Wawasee (4-1) got off to a strong start before Bethany (2-1) fought back to cut its deficit to one, 15-14, midway through the opening set.
The Bruins’ lead grew to as many as four at 20-16 before Wawasee fought back to within one at 21-20.
Bethany’s determination that allowed it to get back in the match showed after the Warriors’ comeback, scoring four-straight points to upend Wawasee, 25-20, to open the match.
“We showed a lot of grit,” Bethany head coach Alli Hawkins-Stiffney said. “We just kind of dug in there toward the end and told ourselves we’d get those last few points. That’s what we ended up doing, and we were able to pull it out.”
The momentum swung back across the net to Wawasee during the next two sets, with the Warriors winning both to move ahead, 2-1, midway through the match.
With both teams tied at eight early on in the second set, the Warriors put together a run that would cripple the Bruins’ chances of coming back.
Wawasee outscored Bethany, 12-1, to build its lead to 20-9 at one point in the set before eventually prevailing 25-15.
The Warriors used their momentum from the second set early on in the third after building a 11-3 lead.
That advantage eventually evaporated, though, after Bethany got to within four points – 22-18 – later on in the frame.
Phillips’ group settled down from there, securing a 25-19 set win heading toward the fourth.
“I was pleased with how we were able to control those sets with a couple of key players out,” Phillips said. “We lost a starter to an injury and lost another player because she was feeling lightheaded, so I was happy that our depth stepped up, and we were able to continue running the same stuff. It’s nice that this team has the ability to have that kind of depth this early in the season.”
Early in the fourth set, it looked as if Wawasee was going to cruise to a 3-1 win, but Bethany’s grit showed up once again instead.
After the Warriors put together a 9-3 lead early, Bethany stormed back to tie the set at 11.
Both teams would trade points before the Bruins earned five set points in a row to lead the Warriors 22-17.
Wawasee stopped the streak to cut Bethany’s lead to four, but the Bruins would then close things out and tie the match at two sets a piece after a 25-18 victory.
“We just figured out where our go-to hitters were during that set,” Hawkins-Stiffney said. “We did a great job of getting them involved and setting them more. Our serve-receive improved as well in the set, which helped us a lot.”
The fifth and final set looked a lot like sets one and four, with Wawasee building a sizable lead before the Bruins climbed the ladder to put themselves in position to steal the match.
After surrendering a six-point lead and allowing Bethany to come within at 10-9, Wawasee outscored its opponent, 5-1, in the late stages of the final set to secure the non-conference victory.
On the stat sheet for the road team, senior Zoe Taylor led the way with 13 kills, junior Jolie Likens had 24 digs and senior Amanda Allen finished with 38 assists up around the net.
For Bethany, senior Bailee Brown had 16 kills, senior Kiersten Todd added 23 digs and senior Annika Nice finished with 16 assists to lead the Bruins.
Both teams will be back in action during the Westview Invitational Saturday in Emma.