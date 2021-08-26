SYRACUSE — Wawasee came into Thursday’s game having won 12-straight sets to open the regular season.
After three very competitive sets against Bethany Christian, that number now sits at 15.
The Warriors used both their built-up momentum and experience to sweep a resilient Bruins team 25-15, 25-21, 26-24 and improve to 5-0 at the Hardwood Teepee.
“We have a veteran team,” Wawasee coach Jeff Phillips said. “It’s almost all juniors and seniors, so that makes a huge difference. We have juniors and seniors in all the key places. A lot of times in high school, you lose a couple big hitters and there’s nobody coming behind them to fill those roles. We did lose people, but we were able to keep our MVP, our setter and our libero. A lot of those key roles were already defined, so we’re probably a little bit ahead of schedule this early in the season.”
From the start of the game, it was clear Bethany wasn’t going to back down from the team that had yet to lose a set.
The Bruins went back-and-forth with the Warriors in the first set before the home team scored seven straight points to take a commanding 20-13 lead. Bethany would then get outscored 5-2 to surrender the first set by 10 points.
“We really held our own against them, which felt good,” Bethany coach Alli Hawkins-Stiffney said. “We’ve had a rough week of injuries and some team dynamics going on , and it was good just to come out and play really solid. I was impressed with our leadership and the way our team dynamics came together (Thursday). … (Wawasee) is a really strong offensive team and they definitely showed some of our holes, but again, I think we did a good job of holding our own.”
The second set saw Bethany build an early advantage over Wawasee despite the raucous Warriors student section doing everything in their power to throw the Bruins off their game.
Hawkins-Stiffney’s group sprinted out to a 7-3 lead and maintained it to 10-6 at one point in the set. The Warriors would go on to score three points in a row to cut the Bethany lead to one and from there the Bruins couldn’t maintain the courageous play that built them the lead.
Wawasee soon grabbed the lead from the Bruins and held on to it the rest of the set.
The third set was the tightest of the three with neither team growing an advantage larger than three points. Overall, there were 14 ties during the final set, including a 15-15 tie that was setup by three straight points from the Warriors after falling behind 15-12.
Bethany led 22-20 and looked poised to force a fourth set, but Wawasee fired off three straight points to take the lead and eventually capture the set 26-24.
“I felt like we got pretty tight their in that third set,” Phillips said. “We talked to them and told them ‘if you feel like you’re the better team, and you’ve already won the first two sets, what’s the reason to get tight in set three?’ I’m happy we pulled that set out, but those are the types of sets, early in the season, that can define where you’re at. … And Bethany always brings really strong defense and they are always running a pretty solid system. I know they replaced their top three offensive players from last year, but they always end up digging or touching an extra ball and stuff like that. That was good for us to make us work and do some things we haven’t had to do yet.”
The Warriors (5-0) were led by junior Amanda Allen with 27 assists. Senior Dylan Konieczny led the team in both kills (17) and digs (9) on the night, while senior Amber Beer added three blocks.
Bethany (3-4) saw junior Annika Nice lead the way with 18 assists, while junior Kirsten Todd had a team-leading 14 kills. Junior Bailee Brown was first on the team in digs with eight.
The Bruins and Warriors will potentially see each other again Saturday, as both teams are involved in the Westview Invitational.
“A lot of times people say ‘wow you’re 5-0,’ but what does that 5-0 mean?” Phillips said. “It’s going to show up in the newspaper, but then you’re going to have to prove it. But that’s everybody in every conference who has started out well. Yeah, we’re playing pretty well, but now we’re going to have to prove it in our conference. We’ll have to prove it when it matters. Obviously we’re happy to be 5-0, but now what’s next?”
