GOSHEN — Warsaw did its best to keep Concord from getting into a sustained offensive rhythm and the Tigers topped the Minutemen in the IHSAA Class 4A Goshen Sectional volleyball tournament.
Concord finished the 2019 season at 10-19 with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 loss to Warsaw (25-7) on Thursday.
The Tigers used a multi-faced attack led by junior Kennedy Lauck (12 kills), freshman Kaylee Weeks (12) and senior Gwyn Bellamy (8).
Warsaw also applied pressure with its service game. Sophomore Kylie Smith (6), freshman Avery Hales (3) and junior Kendra Love (2) led the Tigers in aces.
“The kids were hitting the zones they were given,” said Warsaw coach Rick Ashmore. “If Concord gets in a rhythm, they can play.”
Sophomores Ella Norwood (7 kills) and Sophia Trout (5) were attack leaders for for the Minutemen.
Warsaw beat the Minutemen 25-8, 25-14, 25-20 in Northern Lakes Conference play in Dunlap Thursday, Oct. 10.
Concord played without sophomore Emmie Eakins, who had been the setter all season in the Minutemen’s 5-1 offense, in both matches against the Tigers. That meant that freshman Allie Moss was moved from libero to setter and other position changes were made.
“Without our setter, our offense is totally different,” said Concord coach Kelly Chupp. “The pace of things we’re doing has to slow down.
“There was definitely some adversity. I’m proud of the girls for not giving up.”
In Game 1, the Tigers moved out to a 10-3 lead and was up 14-5 when Chupp called for timeout. The Minutemen never got closer than 10 the rest of the game.
It was 7-4 in Warsaw’s favor following a Trout kill in Game 2. A Norwood kill pulled Concord to within 11-7. But the differential never got tighter than five points the remainder of the game. It was 15-8 when Chupp called timeout.
Game 3 started out closer with the Tigers ahead 9-5 following a Norwood kill. It was 11-6 after a Warsaw error, but it never got closer the rest of the match.
“It was a good Warsaw team,” said Chupp. “We worked all week. We thought we had a good gameplan. But with two freshmen, four sophomores in different positions frustration was easily seen. At timeouts, we gathered and said, ‘We can do this.’ But, fundamentally, we didn’t play well.”
In Thursday’s first match, Penn bested Elkhart Central 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.
The semifinals on Saturday feature Northridge against Elkhart Memorial at 11 a.m., followed by Penn vs. Warsaw. The championship is slated for 7 p.m.
WARSAW def. CONCORD 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Warsaw: Aces — Kylie Smith 6, Avery Hales 3, Kendra Love 2. Assists — Hales 34. Kills — Kennedy Lauck 12, Kaylee Weeks 12, Gwyn Bellamy 8.
Blocks — Hales 2, Abby Sanner 2. Digs — Love 9, Hales 8, Smith 8.
Concord: Assists — Allie Moss 13. Kills — Norwood 7, Sophia Trout 5.
Blocks — Norwood 3.
Records: Warsaw , Concord 10-19.
Other match: Penn def. Central 25-13, 25-19, 25-20. Penn: Aces — Whitney Zarzsee 3, Addy Kois 2, Bella Phillips 2. Assists — Kois 33.
Kills — Emma Hickey 8, Phillips 5, Janet Moala 5. Blocks — Moala 2.
Digs — Kylee Hixenbaugh 21, E. Hickey 19. Central: Aces — Hannah Teich 2. Kills — Michaela Whitaker 8, Teich 4, Evan Hobik 3. Records: Penn 26-6, Central 16-9.
