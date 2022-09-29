WARSAW — It was another prime time matchup in the Northern Lakes Conference between two of the premier volleyball programs in the northern half of the state.
Warsaw made the most of the moment.
The Tigers won a tight series of slugfests, putting together an impressive 3-0 win over NorthWood Thursday night at the Tiger Den to take the driver’s seat for the conference championship.
With the bitter taste still fully in the mouths of a 2021 five-set loss at NorthWood a year ago, Warsaw took its biggest lead of the first set after a Kaylee Weeks kill to go up 20-17, then spread the lead to five before Ava Egolf hammered home the final point of a 25-21 statement to win the first set.
The moment was huge for the Tigers, as neither team managed any robust runs throughout the night.
“It really just came down to who made more errors, and (Thursday) that was us,” NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig said. “You cannot miss first serves, you cannot miss second serves. They missed some, too, and you saw some stop and go. But we missed a bunch, and it killed all of our momentum.
“I loved how they fought and all, but when you are making five, six errors and they are taking advantage of them, there’s no way you beat a good team like that.”
Claire Payne mashed a kill and Hannah Chupp fired an ace to keep NorthWood alive in the second, rallying back to tie the game at 24, but a pair of Kaylee Weeks kills and a Claire Reichenbach ace shelved a wild 28-26 second set, which put Warsaw squarely in the driver’s seat.
Weeks would remain a factor in the third and deciding set as the Tigers pulled away. Finding herself on the outside as NorthWood went small on the wings, Weeks would rack up a dozen kills in total, her final dagger the 75th point for Warsaw of the evening, a convincing smash that put the Tigers in control of its own NLC destiny after a 25-21 clincher.
“She had some great cut shots that she got in there, and we didn’t adjust our block enough to get in her way,” said Laidig of Weeks.
Sophia Barber led NorthWood with 17 kills, but never rattled off a series that forced Warsaw to have to readjust its defense. Payne had 12 kills and six blocks, Macy Lengacher added 17 digs from the back and Emery Porter had 33 assists and added 12 digs.
Warsaw (18-8) moves to 6-0 in the NLC, with a matchup against Concord next Thursday all that stands between it and a perfect 7-0 mark and the undisputed crown. NorthWood (21-5) still has an outside shot at sharing the title. The Panthers, at 5-1, host Wawasee next Thursday and need a win and a Warsaw loss to split the title. It’s still something to shoot for, according to Laidig, who knows all too well crazier things have happened before.
“Against all odds, there have been two or three times in my career where I think that’s happened in this conference, someone loses on the last day and shares a title,” Laidig offered. “You have to keep winning. We still have to take care of business. We play a good Elkhart team this weekend, could see Fairfield or Dwenger, then play at home against a good Wawasee team. We can’t let this one slow us down.”