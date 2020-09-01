MIDDLEBURY — Once Northridge started rolling Tuesday night, they were hard to stop.
The Raiders volleyball team had long stretches of unanswered scoring in each game against West Noble, leading to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 victory for Northridge over the Chargers.
“The team that wins the serve-receive ends up winning the game,” Northridge head coach Taeja Davis said. “So, that was our goal tonight. … serving and serve-receive in practice, that has to be almost 60 percent of your practice because that’s what wins.”
West Noble came out strong to start the first game, taking an early 8-5 lead. It was something first-year head coach Kaitlin Logan had been looking for from her team all season.
“We came out with a lot of intensity, and we’ve really worked a lot in practice on getting that intensity because we’ve kind of lacked that in our last few games,” Logan said. “We came out ready to go. We passed well, we set well and we hit well. We were hitting the open spots. We came out with a lot of great intensity and were playing great volleyball.”
Northridge countered with its first big run of the match. Senior Makena Knepp served the Raiders from an 8-5 deficit to a 12-8 lead, completely flipping the momentum of the game. The teams would exchange points for the remainder of the contest before Northridge scored the decisive 25th point.
Game two was all Raiders. The long run of the second game came when Northridge was up 9-6. After scoring a point to go up 10-6, senior libero Brynn Gayler served nine-straight points to make it a 19-6 Raider advantage. Not even a West Noble timeout at 12-6 could stop the Northridge momentum.
“I think it happened with our attitude and communication,” said Davis of the game two victory. “We changed the game and playing to a certain momentum. We had to take control of communication and kind of own the court, mentally.”
The third game played out a lot more like game one, with the teams staying in close range until a big Raider run. This one was also sparked by Gayler on the serve, as they turned a 12-9 lead into a 17-9 one with her on the serve. The Chargers went on a 3-0 mini-run after that to get within five, but that’s as close as they would get before Northridge closed out the match.
The Raider offense was led by Knepp, who had 11 kills and three serving aces. Gayler was a force on defense, recording 36 digs. Defense was something Davis had been stressing to her team in practice the last week, and it paid off Tuesday.
“Our first goal coming out was working on our (defense),” Davis said. “We’ve been focusing all practice on team defense.”
West Noble falls to 4-3 on the season. They play a Northeast Corner Conference game against Angola on the road Thursday. Preventing long runs like Northridge went on is key for Logan.
“I think it’s mental; we have to get out of our own heads,” Logan said. “We can’t let teams just keep coming at us and dig a hole deeper and deeper. We have to be able to bring ourselves out of it.”
Northridge improves to 2-3 overall. They travel to East Noble Thursday. With Northern Lakes Conference play looming for the Raiders, Davis knows non-conference contests like the upcoming one against the Knights are critical.
“Your competition is what makes you better,” Davis said. “You can only play yourself so many times in practice, so when you somebody else that you’re not used to and you don’t know their tendencies, it makes you that much better. So, any competition ever, I will always say ‘yes’ to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.