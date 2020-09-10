GOSHEN — It was a great night, personally, for Fairfield junior Sydney Stutsman. The Falcon volleyball player recorded her 1,000th career assist Thursday against Prairie Heights, accomplishing the feat in a little more than a season of varsity play.
Unfortunately, it happened in a loss for Fairfield. The Falcons fell to the Panthers, 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, in Northeast Corner Conference action at home.
“That’s a good accomplishment,” said Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger of Stutsman’s 1,000th assist. “I wish it would’ve come in a game where we won because the team is bigger than an individual accomplishment. I wish, for her, it would’ve come in a game we won.”
Despite the loss, Stutsman is still proud of the accomplishment.
“It means a lot because I’m only a junior, and last year was my first year setting varsity,” Stutsman said. “And so, to get that many last year and then get it early this year, that’s really awesome.”
Stutsman had 903 assists last year and is at 117 already through five matches this season.
Her family made sure to celebrate the moment properly as well, making a custom-made “1,000 assists” sign, with each family member holding a different numeral.
“That really surprised me,” said Stutsman of the sign.
It looked as if the Falcons were going to cruise to a victory in the first set, as Prairie Heights provided little resistance in a 25-10 Fairfield win.
“We were feeding our middles, getting the ball to our middles really well,” Herschberger said. “We were passing well; we were picking up tips well. Just flowing really well.”
“We were all just connected and talking,” Stutsman added. “The hitters were doing great; they did amazing.”
Stutsman scored her 1,000th assist to make it 9-9 in the second set. From that point on, though, the Panthers controlled most of the match. They slowly built a lead in the second set before winning it, 25-19.
The third set featured more back-and-forth action, with Fairfield taking an 11-9 lead. Prairie Heights would then rattle off four-straight points, taking a 13-11 lead — one they would never relinquish. With the set at 24-22, Panther junior Shyanne Duncan delivered a big kill to seal the victory.
Herschberger said she was trying different things with her team in sets two and three.
“I changed the lineup in the second and third game because we need to have more than one option,” Herschberger said. “We need to have multiple lineup options. We’ve been talking a lot about that all season and how we need to adjust when that happens. When you beat a team 25-10, you think it’s a good time to try out another option.”
Set four was another competitive one, as it featured seven lead changes. The final one would come in the middle of a 9-0 stretch that saw Prairie Heights turn a 14-11 deficit into a 20-14 lead. All of this was done on the serve of senior Ella Thompson, who had three aces during that run.
“We just didn’t perform in serve-receive,” Herschberger said. “She’s a good server.”
Fairfield battled back to within two at 22-20, but the Panthers scored three-straight to end it.
Stutsman finished with 37 assists in the match. Seniors Kayla Miller and Madisyn Steele had 14 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the Falcon attack. Sophomore Brea Garber led the defense with 12 digs.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Fairfield so far, as they fall to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Thursday was the Falcons first game in a week, as a COVID-19-related scare forced the entire program into quarantine from last Thursday to this past Tuesday. They now get ready to compete in the LaPorte Invitational Saturday.
“Our season has been really convoluted here,” Herschberger said. “We go for two weeks without playing the first part of the season — this is only our fifth match, and most other teams we’re playing have had 10 or more matches in by now. We’re working out some kinks. And those first two weeks, we weren’t allowed to scrimmage, so that also hurts in practice when you don’t have time to play … that makes it tough.”
