A lot of eyes will be on the NorthWood volleyball program during the 2022 season, as the Panthers seem poised to be a contender in Class 3A once again.
Last year, with a mostly inexperienced roster, NorthWood went an impressive 32-3, winning Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championships before losing in the regional final to Norwell.
The Panthers return most of the key players from last year’s team, too. The top three attackers in Sophia Barber (319 kills), Claire Payne (236 kills) and Karis Bennett (178 kills) are back, with Barber and Payne only being sophomores and Bennett a junior. Junior Hannah Chupp also returns after recording 75 kills a season ago.
Payne was the leader in blocks last year with 80, while Barber led with 53 service aces.
Senior Macy Lengacher, who recently committed to Indiana State, is also back to lead the Panther defense. In her junior year, Lengacher notched 577 digs, more than 300 more than anyone else on the team last year.
The biggest piece to replace will be Annika Bennett, who was the team’s primary setter last year. The elder Bennett recorded 957 assists in 2021, leaving a huge void to fill in that spot for the Panthers this year.
With plenty of returning talent, though, NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig is anxious to see what will come of the 2022 campaign.
“We are excited for these girls to get started and make their impact from the inside out,” Laidig said. “We have a strong returning group with some newcomers who are looking to step right in. Setting this season will be junior Emery Porter. We know that if these girls love and trust one another they can be pretty successful this season. We look for our blockers to do their job at the net and have no doubt our back row defenders will give it all to make plays. We also return several kill leaders which is exciting.”
Another area team with a lot of returning talent is Elkhart. The Lions went 21-11 a season ago, losing to a strong Warsaw team in the sectional quarterfinals.
Arguably Elkhart’s best player from a season ago, Hannah Teich, is back for her senior year after leading the Lions in aces (56), kills (343) and blocks (21) in 2021. Alongside Teich is senior setter Kate York (866 assists in 2021) and senior libero Tiffany Watterson (466 digs in 2021).
“This offseason and summer have been very productive for our program in terms of emotional and physical growth for individuals and the team,” Elkhart coach Jacquie Rost said. “We lost just two athletes to graduation, so a core group of veteran players are returning for us. We have very high expectations for the 2022 team. We have tried to create the most competitive schedule we can in order to challenge ourselves in preparation for conference and IHSAA play.”
One program that is moving up a class due to IHSAA reclassifications is Fairfield. The Falcons have spent the last three seasons in Class 2A, winning three-straight sectionals and two regional titles in 2019 and 2020. Now, the Falcons return back to Class 3A, where they had been from 2010-18.
That’s not the only change for the Fairfield program this fall, as Courtney Herschberger will be in her first year as head coach of the team. She is a 2007 graduate of the school and had been an assistant coach under her sister, Brittney, the past couple of seasons.
While the move up to 3A could be daunting, the Falcons have plenty of experience back this season, including seniors Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, MaKenna Steele, Ella Branneman and Laura Wuthrich.
“Looking forward to a season of solid fundamentals,” Courtney Herschberger said. “We have a good number of returners that will be solid leaders and some good upcoming underclassmen that will help us compete at a higher level.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Alli Hawkins Stiffney, 2nd season (10-21 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Abbi Bomberger, Jes Buller, Katelyn Hochstetler
Last season’s record: 10-21 (3-1 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Bailee Brown, Annika Nice, Kiersten Todd, Julia Moser; Junior: Morgan Chupp
Other varsity players: Senior: Jessa Caffee; Junior: Alice Morrison; Sophomores: Isa Alvarez, Maddie Lehman; Freshmen: Cori Chupp, Adrienne Chupp
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have a smaller group of players this year with several swing players sharing time between JV and varsity, but it’s a great group of girls that really meshes well on and off the court. There is exciting energy in the gym after a tougher season last year with COVID interruptions, injuries and other things that were out of our control. Our incoming freshmen class is also strong for our JV team and it’s exciting to see their excitement for high school volleyball. Our seniors are all exceptional leaders on and off the court. And our middle classes are all around players and bring solid skills to our gym! We are focused on the word ‘effort’ this season and I am already seeing so much growth and strength in our pursuit and defense. These girls are all in and have a great passion for the sport of volleyball, we have a lot of fun in our gym! The players have been working hard in the off season and I’m excited to see it all come together during season. One of our focus goals is to finish first in the Hoosier Plains Conference.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Kelly Chupp, 9th season (139-108 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Ashley Plummer, Jennifer Highley
Last season’s record: 20-10 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Macie Swinehart, Hannah Elonich, Allie Moss; Juniors: Baylee Franklin, Ava Brewton, Addi May, Dominique Stilley
Other varsity players: Seniors: Reagan Cooper, Ashlyn Fish; Juniors: Bella Schwindaman, Dani Aplin; Freshman: Claire Campanello
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have had a great summer getting stronger in the weight room. Several key players are returning and we've added some new talent to the group. The team is playing well together. They continue to push each other to be better each time they step on the court. We are excited to get this season started!”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Jacquie Rost, 3rd season at Elkhart (24 previously at Elkhart Memorial; 677-259 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Adrienne Bashore, John Himschool, Kylie Giger, Tailor Schultheis, Matt Pollard, Megan Huys
Last season’s record: 21-11 (9-2 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Tiffany Watterson, Allison Freeze, Payton Schultheis, Kate York, Hannah Teich, Abi Presswood; Juniors: Alia Bravo, Ava Decker; Sophomore: Aviri Curry
Other varsity players: Seniors: Shea Hull, Jariyah Scott, Riley Wolschlager; Freshman: Ava Polack
ELKART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Richelle Virnot, 9th season at ECA (155-120 overall record; 105-100 at ECA)
Assistant coaches: Laura Hibbard, Maggie Watson, Kris Watson
Last season’s record: 19-10 (4-0 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Miah Vida; Juniors: Maci Haviland, Ellie Liggitt, Shaye Watson
Other varsity players: Seniors: Madelin Trossen, Jenna Radabaugh, Ashley Bevier, Abby Stevens; Juniors: Lillie Secor, Erika Gonzalez; Freshman: Taylor Zizzo
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our goal, as always, is to be a strong competitor in every match we play. We will be tested early and often and we will be relatively young. I think we will do well in the conference but it will, of course, be a battle. That’s the fun thing about the HPC – every year is new and what happened last year is irrelevant. It’s anyone’s game.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Courtney Herschberger, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Emily Vargas, Madeline Gawthrop, Lindsay Mast
Last season’s record: 20-11 (9-1 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, MaKenna Steele, Ella Branneman, Laura Wuthrich; Junior: McKenna Fisher.
Other varsity players: Senior: Olivia Thacker; Juniors: Brooklyn Branch, Savannah Cronin, Kealee Dillon, Amanda McGuire, Morgan Schrock; Sophomores: Zoie Miller, Kirsten Schumaker, Addie Holsopple, Lillian Wogoman, Kinslyn Pressler, Greta Hochstetler, Elise Schwartz, Haddee Herbert; Freshmen: Gisel Lopez, Maddy Miller, Eva Herbert, Ariana Schwartz, Macy Worthman, Kylie Beachy, Addy Piasecki, Abby Graber, Lily Yoder, Vicky Vegas
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Melanie Hochstetler, 3rd season (31-32 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jude Barger, Jessica Newcomer
Last season’s record: 9-22 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sarah Harmelink, Janiece Herrera, Delaney Ford, Kayli Anglemyer; Junior: Kyra Hill; Sophomore: Lauren Kinsey
Other varsity players: Juniors: Petra Schwartz, Emily Ramirez; Sophomores: Addison Ross, Annika Schrock
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited for upcoming season. We have a veteran defense with a younger offense coming in. Going to rely on senior leadership. Three seniors have started since being sophomores and one as a junior. Hopefully, they will pass down knowledge of experience to the incoming sophomores and juniors who will see court time.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Bill Stose, 1st season (previous coached Jimtown from 2014-2019)
Assistant coaches: None listed
Last season’s record: 13-15 (5-6 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jaycee Folkers, Senica Zartman, Ava Robertson
Other key varsity players: Juniors: Justyce Williams, Alexa Alvey; Sophomore: Kendal McPhee
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Athletes have been working hard and feel very positive about the season outlook.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Taeja Davis, 3rd season (24-32 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Alicia Barbar, Kenzie Bontrager, Macy Morrison
Last season’s record: 15-16 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Virginia Rowen, Alyssa Sloop, Amelia Driver, Mya Dugle, Ellie Baber; Juniors: Lauren Berger, Haley Sheets
Other varsity players: Seniors: Alyvia Yeager, Kennedy Snyder; Juniors: Kacyn Knepp, Mak Antus, Isabella Tallman, Faith Miller, Ava Schrock, Cyndee Rumfelt
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This year is competitive! Our returning seniors have set the bar high to kick off the season, and overall, the depth of the team has improved. I'm excited to see how players develop throughout the next few months and grow into their potential.”
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Hilary Laidig, 14th season at NorthWood (321-186 overall record; 304-148 at NorthWood)
Assistant coaches: Mark Heeter, Kati Andrews, Audrey Duncan, Carrie O’Keefe, Ashley Ramirez
Last season’s record: 32-3 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Macy Lengacher, Caitlyn Glick, Aaliyah Bonner, Lauren Keck; Juniors: Hannah Chupp, Emery Porter, Jessie Price, Karis Bennett; Sophomores: Sophia Barber, Claire Payne
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Tatum Evers, Anna Roeder
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeff Phillips, 8th season (126-106 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Bri Foster, Madi Bird, Emma Dippon
Last season’s record: 21-11 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Amanda Allen, Zoe Taylor, Emmi Siri
Other varsity players: Seniors: Sarah Beer, Olivia Ousley, Addy Trimble, Katelyn Nieman; Juniors: Jolie Likens, Jaclynn Worrell, Alli McClintic, Abbi Burelison; Sophomores: Mackenzie Hackleman, Addie Beasley, Julie Mishler
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are replacing some very talented players who made a very large impact on our program. Overall, this year's roster is deeper and provides us with more options for lineups. The additional competition will drive our progress and our goals are unchanged from the last two years. I think this roster can achieve its goals and maintain a level of play that represents this new standard of Wawasee Volleyball.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Kaity Logan, 3rd season (15-44 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Kaylie Warble
Last season’s record: 8-23 (2-9 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Molly Jones, Tori Gomez; Juniors: Emily Thompson, Alayna Delong; Sophomore: Jada Nelson
Other varsity players: Juniors: Alexia Mast, Laci Roy; Sophomores: Elanor Parks, Ariana Eicher, Alexis Deel
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Looking forward to having a lot of new faces on the varsity team with some sophomore newcomers getting some significant playing time. We have some key experience coming back in our junior and senior classes that will have to step up and lead this season. We faced a lot of injury and Covid issues last season but ended as sectional runners-up, losing to a very good NorthWood team in the sectional championship. This year will definitely force some of my girls out of their comfort zone and I am very excited to see where they take us! Looking forward to a great season!”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Heidi Brohm, 1st season (previously coached Westview from 2009-15; 142-98 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Allyse Yoder, Taylor Eash, Makai Collyer
Last season’s record: 9-21 (4-6 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Natalie Privett, Ella Yoder, Ella Clark, Sam Stump, Lucy Rensberger; Junior: Mia Bontrager; Sophomore: Kylie Yoder
Other varsity players: Senior: Ireley Sherman; Junior: Abbie Ponce; Sophomore: Sydney Poser
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have lost some key defensive players from graduation, but I'm optimistic on what we can accomplish this year. We have some nice offensive weapons and are looking to speed up our game tempo.”