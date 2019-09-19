GOSHEN — The RedHawks of Goshen showed resilience Thursday, in a five-game Northern Lakes Conference high school volleyball victory against the Raiders of Northridge.
Goshen was down 2-1 in games before earning the victory. The RedHawks (10-5, 2-2) beat Northridge 16-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 15-8 to move to 10-5 The Raiders fell to 7-14 and 0-3.
“I’m very proud of the girls for their ability to set their sights on winning the fourth game and playing at a pretty high level in the fifth game,” said Goshen coach Doug West. “The girls played more and more consistent in games 4 and 5.
“It was a really big win to come from behind and beat a really good conference opponent.
“The conference is very tough. We’re going to have to play like that every time out to win matches.”
In Game 1, Northridge went on a 9-1 run to take a 19-7 lead. The opening stanza featured a number of errors on both sides of the net.
The Raiders went ahead 23-16 on a service ace by Holly Stuzman and closed it out thanks to two Goshen attack miscues.
Game 2 opened with Goshen assuming an 8-1 lead. Northridge pulled to within 15-9 on a kill by Molly Brown.
The RedHawks’ advantage swelled to 19-9 with a kill by Brynn Shoup-Hill and two Raider violations.
The visitors then embarked on a streak that saw them close to within 20-19. The rally was punctuated by an ace by Makenna Myers.
Goshen went ahead 22-19 on a kill by Sasha Ramos and sealed the game with an ace by Lizzy Kirkton.
Northridge jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 12-1 in Game 3 only to see the RedHawks get within 14-13.
The Raiders pulled away again with a change-of-pace kill by Brown and a spike by Makena Knepp closing out the game.
Game 4 was full of back-and-forth action and neither team led by more than three points until Goshen went up 17-13 on a Northridge error then 18-13 on a K.T. Detweiler ace.
Down the stretch, Lizzy Kirkton and Abby Wileman produced a pair of kills.
“She’s just a very strong attacker and blocker,” said West of Libby Kirkton. “The longer the match went, the better she got.”
It was Wileman’s kill that ended the game in the RedHawks’ favor.
Goshen led 6-4 in Game 5 then strung 12 straight points together.
Northridge held off match point with kills by Knepp, Brown, Gia Rowan and Brown again.
Lizzy Kirkton’s kill ended the match.
Leading the RedHawks in kills was Lizzy Kirkton (14) and Brynn Shoup-Hill (12).
Megan Gallagher added 28 assists, eight digs, four aces and one block.
“She set well, she served well and she played good defense,” said West of Gallagher. “She put together a really solid, all-around game.”
“We had a lot of great moments,” said Raiders coach Jodie Steele. “But we’re kind of inconsistent right now. Our highs are pretty high. But when we’re down, it gets pretty down.
“Some of (the result in Game 2) was a lack of effort on our part. We took a few plays off and it gave them the momentum.”
Brown (16), Abby Martin (14) and Knepp (10) led Northridge in kills.
Kacie Mohan lofted 41 assists.
The Goshen Invitational with Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Lakeland and South Bend Adams is Saturday. Fairfield visits Northridge Tuesday.
GOSHEN def. NORTHRIDGE 16-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 15-8
Goshen: Aces — K.T. Detweiler 5, Megan Gallagher 4. Assists — Gallagher 28. Kills — Lizzy Kirkton 14, Brynn Shoup-Hill 12, Detweiler 8. Blocks — Shoup-Hill 2, Detweiler 2, Gallagher 1. Digs — Gallagher 8, Sophia Kirkton 8.
Northridge: Aces — Makena Knepp 4, Makenna Myers 4, Holly Stutzman 4.
Assists — Kacie Mohan 41. Kills — Molly Brown 16, Abby Martin 14, Knepp 10. Digs — Knepp 12, Brynne Gayler 10.
Records: Goshen 10-5 (2-2 NLC), Northridge 7-14 (0-3 NLC).
JV: Northridge def. Goshen 25-16, 25-16.
