NAPPANEE — In their first match of the season, the NorthWood volleyball team lost to one of the best teams not only in Indiana, but in the country in Penn.
The Panthers were a young team coming into the 2021 campaign, having graduated eight seniors from the year prior. A chance at another sectional title was possible, but the outside expectation was for NorthWood to maybe struggle a little this year given its experience.
Thirty-one wins and a sectional championship later, the Panthers are doing anything but struggle.
No. 5 NorthWood (31-2) will once again compete for a regional championship this weekend when they play Northwestern (25-1) in the second of two Class 3A semifinal matches Saturday afternoon at Norwell High School in Ossian. The first semifinal contest features Angola (25-7) against No. 4 Bellmont (27-5). That match is at 10 a.m., with NorthWood-Northwestern to follow. The championship match will be at 7 p.m.
“Honestly, I was kind of scared coming into this season,” NorthWood junior Macy Lengacher admitted. “Losing eight seniors last year was basically our whole team, so that was kind of stressful. But, Annika (Bennett), Alana (Lehman) and I were really happy for the incoming freshmen. … That kind of gave us hope, but still coming in, we thought it was going to be a learning year.”
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Offensively, NorthWood has been led by two freshmen in Sophia Barber and Claire Payne. They have 302 and 214 kills, respectively, this season, something coach Hilary Laidig said has been keyed by the freshmen’s attitude.
“A couple major things that they’ve done — one, they’re really willing to learn,” said Laidig of Barber and Payne. “Sometimes, in all sports, you get some freshmen that make the varsity team and maybe they’re pretty sure of themselves. Those two kids want to learn every day: there’s questions, they watch film, they give responses, they’re not afraid to speak up. … And the second thing they did was they got into our weight (lifting) classes. I think our kids bond a lot in there.”
After the loss to Penn, NorthWood ripped off 15-straight victories before losing to Lakewood Park Christian during the Leo Invitational on Sept. 18. That loss was just a one-off, as 16 consecutive wins have followed since then. That included a victory over Warsaw on Sept. 30, which helped clinch the Northern Lakes Conference championship for the Panthers.
“That game was crazy, and I really think it came down to who wanted it more and who was more aggressive because Warsaw’s a really good team,” Lengacher said. “We knew it was going to be a five-set match from the beginning … everyone came focused and ready, and I think after that game I was like, ‘Dang, we are pretty good.’”
NorthWood won all three of its sectional matches last week without dropping a set, beating Lakeland, Wawasee and West Noble to win its third-straight sectional title and 23rd overall in program history.
Other statistical leaders for the Panthers are sophomore Karis Bennett with 53 serving aces, Payne with 100 blocks, Lengacher with 525 digs and senior Annika Bennett with 901 assists. The versatility of Annika Bennett has been a key reason why NorthWood is where they are, in Laidig’s mind.
“Her fundamentals are really good; her IQ is really good,” said Laidig of Annika Bennett. “Wherever we have needed her, I have so appreciated that she’s like, ‘Yup, coach. I’ll do it.’”
SEEKING REVENGE
The first opponent for NorthWood Saturday is no slouch, as Northwestern has only lost one match this year and four sets total. Its only loss was against one of the best teams in the state, too, in No. 2 (Class 1A) Lafayette Central Catholic.
McKenna Layden leads the Tiger offense with 293 kills on the season, while sophomore Ella Byrum is the primary setter with 464 assists and junior Tori Closson has 228 digs to lead Northwestern, defensively.
“Consistently, their middle (players) are their big go-to players,” said Laidig of Northwestern. “They’ve got a good setter. They get after it, but they are looking to give their two big middles the ball … they’re good, and we’re going to have to serve really smart and play good defense.”
The same four teams playing at Norwell this weekend also played each other in 2019. Two years ago, NorthWood beat Northwestern and Bellmont beat Angola in the semifinals before the Squaws beat the Panthers in a five-set thriller in the final.
NorthWood actually led that 2019 regional final 2-0 before losing the final three sets. Lengacher was on that Panther team, and it’s a match that motivates her to this day.
“I literally talk about that game, like, every week,” Lengacher said. “… I was talking to my parents about it this past week: it’s literally the exact same. If time could repeat, this is it. This is our time to go get that revenge because we’ve wanted that revenge for so long.”
Barber knows it’ll require maximum effort to win two matches Saturday and leave Ossian as regional champs.
“Just staying mentally tough and playing as hard as we can,” Barber said. “Just going after every ball and working as hard as we can.”
