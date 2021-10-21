GOSHEN — When the Fairfield volleyball team takes the court Saturday morning for its regional semifinal match, they’ll be playing an opponent they’ve become very familiar with during this time of the season.
The Falcons (20-10) will be facing off Andrean (28-5) in the first match of the Class 2A Bremen volleyball regional at 11 a.m. It will be the third-straight season these two programs have faced each other in the regional, with Fairfield winning in the championship match in 2019 and in the semifinals in 2020.
“I think being disciplined is a big thing of this team getting to this point,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said. “We lost some big players in our seniors last year, and so coming into this season, we had some big shoes to fill and people stepped up. They did it by coming to practice and doing the little things every day, and a lot of girls improved a lot this season.”
The second regional semifinal match at Bremen pits North Judson-San Pierre (11-18) against South Central (27-6). The two semifinal winners will then meet in the championship match at 7 p.m.
THE MATCHUP
Last season, Fairfield upset No. 4 Andrean in the semifinal. This year, however, the 59ers come in even better than they were in 2020, as they were ranked No. 1 in the final Class 2A regular season poll. All of Andrean’s five losses have come against teams in a bigger class than them as well, including two against the No. 4 ranked team in Class 4A, Munster.
Andrean made quick work of its sectional, winning all three matches without dropping a set in the process. They are led offensively by senior Angelina Majchrowicz’s 337 kills, while sophomore Marin Sanchez isn’t far behind with 299 kills. Senior Brooke Molson leads with 45 blocks, junior Kara Schutz with 286 digs and senior Madi Kmetz with 946 assists this season.
“They have two good outside hitters that they go to a lot who are pretty tough,” said Herschberger of Andrean, referencing Majchrowicz and Sanchez. “And then they have a pretty aggressive setter (Kmetz); she likes to attack the ball. So, those things are all things that put them up there at the top I think.”
For Fairfield, they received a first-round bye in its sectional, then swept Westview and Prairie Heights in the semifinals and finals, respectively, to claim the program’s 16th sectional title overall. The offensive attack has been led by junior Brea Garber, who has 281 kills. The junior also leads with 51 blocks. After being a secondary option the past two seasons, Garber has embraced the go-to offensive position she’s been in this year.
“It took some confidence from me, which comes from my teammates,” said Garber about becoming the primary offensive weapon this season. “Stepping into this different role this year was a big step for me, but my teammates and my coaches have just been so supportive of me, telling me I can do it. They just told me from the beginning of the season to just expect the ball more this year and stuff like that.”
Senior Kate McGuire leads with 256 digs, while senior Sydney Stutsman has 740 assists orchestrating the Fairfield attack. Stutsman has been the primary setter for the Falcons the last three seasons, amassing more than 2,000 assists in the process. She said she changed some of her leadership tendencies becoming a senior this year.
“As a setter, you kind of have to be in that leadership role,” Stutsman said. “But I guess I’ve just been interacting with the underclassmen even more; that’s probably what I’ve changed the most throughout the year in my leadership.”
MENTAL EDGE?
Herschberger has prided herself on building up a mentally-tough team and program, year-in and year-out. That’s why she’s 100% confident her team is ready for the task of playing the top-ranked 59ers.
“I think my team always has the mental advantage because they’re just a mentally-tough team,” Herschberger said. “We do a lot of work to be mentally tough in pressure situations and feel confident in what we’ve practiced and knowing that we’re well-prepared for a good match. I think playing a tough schedule like we do helps us be mentally prepared for this point of the season.”
Having played together for many years, including prior to high school, is why Stutsman thinks her team is as mentally strong as they are.
“It’s just the trust we have in each other,” Stutsman said. “We’ve played with each other for years, and we know what everyone can do and what everyone is capable of. We know that everyone can do what they need to do to win the game.”
Garber echoed the sentiments of her teammate and coach.
“Mental toughness is a huge thing for us,” Garber said. “We always make goals at the beginning of the year, and one of them is always to be the most mentally tough team that we can be. I think just the biggest thing is we’re all so supportive of each other. We’re all confident in each other, and that just makes us trust each other.”
