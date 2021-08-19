This volleyball season, there are a number of interesting dynamics within the area. New coaches along the sidelines, bigger roles for players and a couple programs looking to defend postseason crowns.
NorthWood earned a sectional championship in 2020 despite battles with COVID-19 protocols during the postseason. The Panthers took down Wawasee in a hard-fought five-set championship match before being overpowered by top-ranked Bellmont in the regional semifinal to end their season at 26-8.
NorthWood graduated eight seniors from last year’s roster, including two of the team’s best players in Ali Knepp and Alea Minnich. The success of this year’s team will most likely ride on the shoulders of Alana Lehman. The senior led the team in kills a season ago with 235. Lehman, along with fellow senior Annika Bennett, spearhead a young team that’ll need to grow up quickly to see the same success they did in 2020.
In the team’s first match of the 2021 season, NorthWood was swept by Penn 14-25, 19-25, 6-25.
“We are very young and excited to see what the season brings," NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. "We have a great group of talented girls returning who are great leaders coming back and some youngsters who are excited to start the season!”
Along with NorthWood, Fairfield also took home a sectional crown, but the Falcons didn’t stop there.
After an average regular season, the Falcons flipped a switch during the sectional. Coach Brittany Herschberger’s group swept Central Noble, Westview and Prairie Heights in straight sets to advance to regionals.
The magic continued during the regionals with 3-1 and 3-0 victories over Andrean and Rochester, respectively, before a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Wapahani at semi-state.
Then-seniors Kayla Miller and Madisyn Steele were important pieces to that semi-state run that Fairfield will sorely miss this season. Despite the loss of both Miller and Steele, the Falcons are still one of the most experienced teams in the area with a number of juniors and seniors on the roster. That was reflected in the coaches preseason polls last week, which had Fairfield ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.
Junior Brea Garber is likely the team’s most important returner. As a sophomore, Garber played in 103 sets and manufactured over 200 kills during that span.
Fairfield is off to a solid start early this season at 2-0. They swept Eastside 3-0 before taking down Fremont 3-1 in their home opener on Tuesday.
“We have a strong team with a lot of good options in all positions,” Herschberger said. “The athletes on this team are incredibly hard working and great role models for younger players and girls. Our goal is to finish at the top of the NECC and to continue pushing to get to the 2A state championship.”
HAWKINS-STIFFNEY AT ALMA MATER
While Laidig and Herschberger are heading into their 13th and fourth seasons, respectively, there are two brand new volleyball coaches within The Goshen News’ coverage area this season.
Stephanie Dunkel is taking over for Brian Jordan at Lakeland and Alli Hawkins-Stiffney is leading Bethany after Lois Mast — who coached the Bruins for 18 seasons — retired last year.
Hawkins-Stiffney has been both a player and an assistant at Bethany, and she’s excited to finally get the chance to lead a program.
The Bruins — led by Ivonne Ortiz and Kiersten Todd’s 27 combined kills — opened its season with a five-set victory against Jimtown on Tuesday, a great way for the Hawkins-Stiffney era to begin.
“I know this group of girls will rise to the challenge and I think we will surprise some teams,” Hawkins-Stiffney said. “I am excited to see where this season takes us and super thankful to have a wonderful group of girls for my first season as head coach.”
2021 VOLLEYBALL TEAM PREVIEWS
Note: Westview didn’t provide information before the deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Alli Hawkins Stiffney, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Jes Buller, Abbi Hawkins, Katelyn Hochstetler
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jordana Farran, Ivonne Ortiz; Juniors: Bailee Brown, Annika Nice
Other varsity players: Seniors: Hope Hochstedler, Jenna Oostland; Juniors: Julia Moser, Jessa Caffee; Sophomores: Alice Morrison, Morgan Chupp
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “A group of seniors that are definitely growing in the game. They are providing awesome leadership and discipline this summer. Their steady presence and leadership on the court is very valuable! They have played together for many years and it shows how comfortable they are around each other to play. Our team chemistry is great! Our two returning juniors, Bailee and Annika, have some good varsity experience under their belts. Annika has set a 5-1 for us for two years and will be a great asset in running our offense. I hope that our girls will compete, play hard and that they will trust themselves to continue to grow in the game. Where we are lacking in previous varsity experience, we are showing some great strength in teamwork and adaptability,” coach Hawkins-Stiffney said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Kelly Chupp, 8th season (119-98)
Assistant coaches: Chris Knafel, Ashley Beck, Courtney Harper, Allie Woods, Karis Johns, Lexi Briganti
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sophia Trout, Gracie Westlake, Bailei Mayo, Kailee Beachy, Ella Norwood, Olivia Bieganski; Juniors: Macie Swinehart, Allie Moss; Sophomores: Baylee Franklin, Ava Brewton
Other varsity players: None provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our expectations are high for this year as we return every starter and 11 varsity players from 2020 including six seniors. We had a lot of offseason participation in club and open gyms and have been impressed with the overall improvements of the team. Looking forward to everyone making a difference this season whether it be on or off the court. We are all excited for the season to begin,” coach Chupp said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Brittany Herschberger, 4th season (65-41; two sectional titles, two regional titles)
Assistant coaches: Courtney Herschberger, Jaime Applegate, Lindsey Maust, Sierra Seitz
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kate McGuire, Iris Miller, Brooke Sanchez, Sydney Stutsman, Ella Weatherton; Juniors: Ella Branneman, Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, Makenna Steele
Other varsity players: Juniors: Kenlee Gall, Olivia Thacker, Lauren Wuthrich; Sophomore: McKenna Fisher
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Melanie Hochstetler, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Jude Barger, Jessica Newcomer, Shawn Gordon, Madison Jones
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abby Wileman, Brooklyn Collins, Chloe Collins, Maddie Garber, Liz Ramirez; Juniors: Sarah Harmelink, Delaney Ford, Janiece Herrera; Sophomore: Kyra Hill
Other varsity players: Senior: Emily Bradshaw; Junior: Maci Hershberger
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Stephanie Dunkel, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Shelley Brill
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kelsie Bowling, Izzy Rasler, Lilly Schackow, Shaylin Smith, Kasey Priestley; Juniors: Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl, Justice Haston, Lauren Leu; Sophomore: Kaitlyn Keck
Other varsity players: Sophomore: Takya Wallace; Freshman: Adelyn Dininny
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Taeja Davis, 2nd season (9-16)
Assistant coaches: Blair Carlstrom, Amanda Swygart, Steve Rupert
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Renna Reschly, Ashley Penzenik, Abby Martin, Abby Hostetler, Makena Mount; Juniors: Gia Rowan
Other varsity players: Juniors: Alyssa Sloop, Ellie Baber, Mya Dugle, Amelia Driver; Sophomores: Haley Sheets, Lauren Berger
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This season, I am expecting the program to have a strong developing year. Unfortunately, last year many athletes around the country missed out on a routinely consistent year; however, everyone went through it. Everyone endured! I am excited to have more opportunities opening back up and to see athletes and coaches come out strong. I'm proud of the beginning efforts so far and am looking forward to seeing the puzzle pieces come together,” coach Davis said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Hilary Laidig, 13th season (254-127)
Assistant coaches: Mark Heeter, Kati Andrews, Audrey Duncan, Carrie O’Keefe, Ashley Ramirez, Ali Knepp
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Annika Bennett, Alana Lehman, Juniors: Macy Lengacher; Sophomore: Hannah Chupp
Other varsity players: Juniors: Caitlyn Glick, Lauren Keck, Aaliyah Bonner; Sophomores: Karis Bennett, Emery Porter, Jessie Price; Freshman: Claire Payne, Sophia Barber
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeff Phillips, 7th season (105-95)
Assistant coaches: Bri Foster, Madi Anderson
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kai Jamora, Elizabeth Miller, Amber Beer, Dylan Konieczny, Leslie Vazquez; Juniors: Amanda Allen, Katelyn Nieman
Other varsity players: Seniors: Talia Kuhl, Lauren Miller; Juniors: Zoe Taylor, Emma Siri
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We had a very solid season last year coming just a few points away from a sectional title. We lost some very important pieces from that team that we have spent the offseason training to replace. This years team will be different, but that is the true test of a good program. Are there peaks and valleys or can we be a consistent presence as Wawasee Volleyball? Our returning letterwinners provide a great core and we return two All-Conference players from last season in setter Amanda Allen and middle blocker Leslie Vazquez. We expect to be able to compete in the NLC and bring home a trophy or two throughout the season, with the ultimate goal of a Sectional Championship,” coach Phillips said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Kaity Logan, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Kaylie Warble, Bill Lucas
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Dana Ritchie, Carolina Flores, Maysie Clouse, Samantha Klages; Junior: Molly Jones; Sophomores: Emily Thompson
Other varsity players: Senior: Ella Stoner; Junior: Tori Gomez; Sophomores: Alexia Mast, Laci Roy, Alayna DeLong; Freshman: Jada Nelson
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: "As a core we have a lot of girls that are new to varsity and don’t have a lot of experience but they are learning quickly and have shown they plan to be competitive! With four returning varsity seniors I look to them to be great leaders!” coach Logan said.
