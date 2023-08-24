DUNLAP — Concord had plenty to celebrate at the beginning of the match.
But it was Plymouth that walked out of McCuen Gym Thursday, Aug. 24 with a four-game Northern Lakes Conference volleyball victory.
The Minutemen (6-2, 0-1) took set one from the Pilgrims (3-1, 1-0) by a 25-22 score.
Plymouth prevailed 25-16, 25-23 and 25-19 in sets two through four to seal the match.
The visitors made just four service errors all night and racked up 13 aces among four players.
“They were really scrappy,” Concord coach Kelly Chupp said of the Pilgrims. “With their defense, balls weren’t dropping. They were making some really good plays and winning all the long rallies.”
“We just didn’t step up at the right time. We were afraid to make mistakes. We were tipping on game point and rolling instead of playing to win instead of not to lose.”
Concord opened the 2023 season by besting South Bend St. Joseph Aug. 15, Elkhart Aug. 17, Highland, Portage and Prairie Heights and losing to New Prairie (by a 25-23, 25-22 score) Aug. 19 and topping South Bend Adams Aug. 22. The Minutemen won 17 of 21 games.
“We have good players,” Chupp said. “We just didn’t figure out how to put it all together tonight.”
Seniors Ava Brewton (16) and Dominique Stilley (11) — who have been the team’s top attackers so far this season — led the way in kills.
But Chupp said she saw her team make many attacking errors.
Senior libero Baylee Franklin finished with 19 digs, hitting the 1,000 mark for her career in set one.
“She’s been a starter since her freshman year,” Chupp said. “She’s just a really good player for us. She reads the ball really well.”
Shauna Fagan is in her first season as head coach at Plymouth.
She talked about how her squad adjusted after set one.
“We really struggled to get the all in-system,” Fagan said. “We were giving balls to (Franklin) who is really good.”
“In the final three sets we started attacking their setter and making her play that first ball.”
The Pilgrims went on a 7-1 run in set four to take a 21-15 lead and held off the Minutemen.
The match winner was a kill by junior Marley Christy.
Set three featured seven ties — the last at 23-all. Two kills by sophomore Jersey Hunter put it away for Plymouth.
There were also seven deadlocks in set two. The last one came a 11-all. The deciding point came on a Concord attack error.
Set one was close throughout with the Minutemen earning three-point leads four times — the last at 21-18. A Brewton kills was the game-decider.
Plymouth visits LaVille Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Concord goes to NLC foe NorthWood Thursday, Aug. 31.
PREP VOLLEYBALLPLYMOUTH def. CONCORD 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
Plymouth: Aces — Haylee Busse 4, Eva Jones 4, Natalie Sheely 3, Sophie Miller 2. Kills — Jersey Hunter 8, Miller 4, Marley Christy 4, Busse 3. Blocks — Eva Sheedy 3. Digs — Busse 17, Olivia Ringer 13, Tynley Gantz 13, Jones 10.
Concord: Aces — Baylee Franklin 5, Dominique Stilley 3, Claire Campanello 2. Assists — Campanello 34. Kills — Ava Brewton 16, Stilley 11. Blocks — Brewton 3, Carolyn Fisher 2. Digs — Franklin 19, Campanello 19, Addie May 18.
Records: Plymouth 3-1 (1-0 NLC), Concord 6-2 (0-1 NLC).
JV: Concord def. Plymouth 25-18, 25-21.