NAPPANEE — Caroline Mullet couldn’t pinpoint one moment. Maddy Payne realized it after a match against Elkhart Memorial. Hilary Laidig knew from an early-season tournament at Penn.
While the NorthWood volleyball players and coach all varied on when they knew their team was good, one thing was for certain: they all know this year’s team is special. That special season will continue Saturday at the Class 3A regional at Norwell High School in Ossian.
“It’s very exciting,” Mullet, a senior setter, said. “It was one of our goals, one of our hopes. I know our team is talented enough to be at regional, so it’s very exciting. We’re looking forward to it a lot.”
NorthWood made quick work of its sectional last week, winning a combined 9-0 in victories over Wawasee, Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble. It was the Panthers first sectional title since 2015 and their 21st in program history.
“The last couple years, we’ve missed out on that sectional win,” Laidig said, who’s in her 11th season as the head coach of the Panthers. “It means so much. It’s a lot of fun to still be coaching.”
It’s been a dominant stretch for NorthWood. Their last loss came on Aug. 24 against Penn during the Tom Heck Penn Tourney. Since then, the Panthers have rattled off 27-straight match wins, only losing three sets in that stretch as well.
“I think it has a lot to do with practice,” Payne, a senior middle hitter, said. “Every single day, our coaches are challenging us to work hard and stay focused. We do some hard drills. If we’re focused and we work hard, it helps us build together as a team.”
Payne has been a dominant force for NorthWood all season. Her 378 kills lead the team by more than 200. Payne also just signed a letter of intent to play at Bethel College starting next year. The level at which Payne has played at is a key reason in the Panthers’ success so far.
“When you play someone like Maddy, you have to put a blocker on her, which leaves somebody open,” Laidig said. “And Caroline contributes to that, too, because when she’s jump setting, her and Maddy are both in the front row. That’s trouble for somebody, and that does leave our outside hitters at a great advantage.”
Along the way, NorthWood has climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the Class 3A Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association polls. Only Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Brownstown Central were ranked higher in the final regular season poll.
Payne admitted that looking at the polls is something her and her mom did as the season progressed, but knows they’re not overly important.
“Me and my mom are kind of nerds with that stuff. We’ve been looking at everyone else, too. We were looking at, ‘There’s three of the top-five ranked teams in our regional.’ Like, headed to our regional before sectional, stuff like that,” Payne said. “I think it’s fun to be ranked. It’s nice, but at the same time, rankings aren’t everything. You still have to come out and you have to play in order to hold that title.”
Payne’s point was proven with how the sectionals played out, as No. 2 Bishop Dwenger and No. 5 Leo both lost in the sectional. Dwenger actually beat Leo in the sectional semifinals before losing to Angola. Even with two top-five teams eliminated in the sectional, the regional at Norwell is one of the toughest in the state, regardless of class.
NorthWood (31-3) plays Northwestern (32-2) in the first of two semifinals at 10 a.m. Angola (27-4) faces Bellmont (22-10) in the other semifinal at approximately noon. The championship is at 7 p.m. The 19 combined losses are the fewest total losses of the four regionals being played in Class 3A Saturday.
For Laidig, it’s one game at a time with her team.
“We’re focused on Northwestern completely. They have a girl that gets tons of kills, so we have to find a way to make sure she gets limited touches,” Laidig said, referencing Tigers senior Madison Layden and her 553 kills on the season. “We can’t have devastation when she goes up and has a big kill; we just have to limit that.”
Mullet said they spent Tuesday and Wednesday doing individual drills and will spend Thursday and Friday doing more team-related practicing before playing Saturday. The senior knows her team will have to embrace the moment to leave as regional champions.
“We can’t play scared,” Mullet said. “I know that we can win, but we just have to have the confidence in ourselves and not back down.”
