NAPPANEE — Playing at a brisk pace, NorthWood enjoyed a three-game victory against Concord in its 2019 Northern Lakes Conference volleyball opener.
The crowd enjoyed the newly air-conditioned Panther Pit while the Panthers (11-3, 1-0) bested the visiting Minutemen (2-6, 0-2) 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 in a varsity contest that took 56 minutes Thursday.
Senior Caroline Mullet filled up the stat sheet for NorthWood with 36 assists, 12 digs and one service ace.
“She has really come on this year defensively,” said Panthers coach Hilary Laidig of Mullet. “She did not have a great night attacking, but she is usually a big part of our offense. She not only sets the ball, but she’s up there in kills.”
Mullet is NorthWood’s season leader in assists.
“She is just everywhere,” said Laidig. “Our passing was good enough (against Concord) that we could move the ball around. It makes it hard for teams to block, for sure.”
Junior Kendall Miller led the Panthers with 14 digs while senior Maddy Payne (20) and junior Alea Minnich (8) paced the squad in kills.
Payne’s five kills helped NorthWood get out to a 11-2 lead in Game 1.
But NorthWood’s attack in more than Payne-ful.
“When Maddy starts off having a good game, people are going to key up on her and that does open up options for other kids.,” says Laidig. “Caroline does a nice job of seeing that and getting them the ball.”
Laidig is enjoying the 2019 ride so far.
“They’re a great group of girls and they work so hard,” said Laidig, who’s team will have a week to prepare for its next match — Thursday at NLC foe Plymouth.
Concord coach Kelly Chupp saw plenty of aggressive play out of her team against NorthWood.
“We’re making a lot of errors, but errors doing the right things,” said Chupp. “That’s going to take more practice and more consistency.
“We have two freshmen (Allie Moss and Macie Swinehart) and four sophomores (Emmie Eakins, Ballei Mayo, Ella Norwood and Sophia Trout) out on the court that don’t have a lot of experience. Props to NorthWood. They’re a good team. Their offense is quick. So we were always on our heels.
“When we finally did a get a free ball and an opportunity to put the ball away, we did that.
“We have a lot of work to do. We understand that.”
Trout (9) and Norwood (5) led the Minutemen in kills while Eakins (20) led in assists and Moss (9) and Trout (7) in digs.
A Trout kill pulled Concord to within 20-11 in Game 1 before the Panthers closed it out.
Powered by three Payne kills, NorthWood took a 5-1 lead in Game 2. A Norwood kill got the Minutemen to within 19-10.
Game 3 opened with a 13-1 run by the Panthers. The decisive point of the match was a kill by Minnich.
Elkhart Memorial visits Concord Thursday, Sept. 12.
NorthWood Leaders
Aces — Gracie Clark 1, Caroline Mullet 1. Assists — Mullet 36. Kills — Maddy Payne 20, Alea Minnich 8. Blocks — Minnich 1, Payne 1. Digs — Kendall Miller 14, Mullet 12.
Concord Leaders
Aces — Ella Norwood 1, Amber Packingham 1. Assists — Emmie Eakins 20. Kills — Sophia Trout 9, Norwood 5, Macie Swinehart 4. Digs — Allie Moss 9, Trout 7, Packingham 4.
Records: NorthWood 11-3 (1-0 NLC), Concord 2-6 (0-2 NLC).
JV: NorthWood def. Concord 25-18, 19-25, 15-9. JV records: NorthWood 9-1 (1-0 NLC), Concord 6-4 (0-2 NLC).
