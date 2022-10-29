PLYMOUTH — For the fourth-straight year, the NorthWood volleyball season ended with a loss to Bellmont, this time coming in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-10 decision in the Class 3A semi-state match Saturday at Plymouth High School.
The Braves have won 15-straight sets overall against the Panthers, dating back to the 2019 regional final. Bellmont won the final three sets in that match after dropping the first two, then have swept the Panthers in each successive postseason encounter. The Braves also won a 3-0 match earlier this regular season.
“In the early parts of (the match), I thought there were times where we really executed on offense, but maybe not from our big hitters like we really needed to,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. “Their hitters were getting a lot of kills and a lot of attempts there. And then some balls that were close at some key points just went their way.
“I thought our kids did a good job of sticking to the game plan. There were just bad moments.”
The first two sets featured a lot of back-and-forth action, with both teams going on extended scoring runs throughout the set. In the opening stanza, the teams traded the first six points before the Braves went on a 5-0 run, taking an 8-3 lead and forcing a Panther timeout.
NorthWood came out of that break focused, as they went off on a 7-0 run of their own to take a 10-8 advantage, leading to a Bellmont timeout.
The Braves then re-took the lead in the set for good following that regrouping, scoring five in a row to go up 13-10. The run ultimately reached 12-3 overall, as Bellmont went up 20-13 before the Panthers used its second timeout of the set.
NorthWood showed some fight down the stretch, pulling within three points, 23-20. The Braves then scored the final two points of the set to finish off the win.
Set two followed a similar rhythm. Bellmont raced out to an early 6-1 lead before the Panthers roared back, ultimately taking a 9-8 lead off a kill from Karis Bennett. The junior led the NorthWood attack with nine kills in the contest.
The margin between the two teams would stay within two for an extended period from there, ultimately reaching a 17-17 tie. That’s when the Braves made a late-game push, scoring four points in a row and forcing Laidig to call a timeout.
After the break, Bellmont kept up the pressure, scoring three of the next five points to put them on the brink of the set win. The Panthers showed some resiliency, scoring three in a row before a kill from Braves junior Delaney Lawson ended the set, giving her team the 25-22 win and commanding 2-0 lead overall in the match.
Lawson was a one-woman wrecking crew for Bellmont Saturday, constantly coming up with big points when her team needed it. She finished with a match-high 24 kills on just 38 attempts, good for a 63% success rate on her attacks. The 6’1” junior is already committed to play at Division-I Utah State once her high school career comes to an end.
“She’s a Division-I college player, and it shows,” said Laidig of Lawson. “She’s a big girl and she swings at a lot of different places. She’s good.”
“I think we were very efficient in what we did (on offense) because we knew what we had to do and where we had to hit it to score some points,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull added. “We were definitely strong, offensively. We did struggle sometimes, but we found ways to settle down and really get our offense to work for us.”
Bellmont then came out and dominated set three. They went on a six-point run to go up 8-2, then a five-point run later in the match to extend its lead to 21-8.
The match came to an end with a NorthWood kill attempt was blocked by Bellmont junior Hailey Cole, falling on the Panthers’ side of the net and sending the Braves’ players and its fans into a frenzy.
Bellmont (30-6) will play Providence (30-6) for the Class 3A state championship next Saturday, Nov. 5 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University. It’s the fifth state finals appearance for the Braves since 2007, winning that year and in 2010, while being runner-up in 2019 and 2021.
“It feels just as good as the first time we went down there,” said Krull of advancing to the state championship game again. “It’s amazing because it’s a different group of girls, a different set of circumstances to get there and everything’s special. I think these girls deserve it with the way they played.”
For NorthWood, the season comes to a close with a 28-7 record. The Panthers won its first regional championship since 2010, coming on its home court last weekend. Most of the core players from this year’s team will be returning in 2023 as well, which includes Bennett, sophomore hitters Claire Payne and Sophia Barber and junior setter Emery Porter.
“It was an amazing year,” Laidig said. “The community following was great. How the girls responded (Saturday), coming out and playing hard, I’m just really proud of them. And I’m proud of them that they broke through the barrier of getting here, so I hope they take that energy and learn from coming here and take it one step further next year.”
The five seniors graduating for NorthWood are Macy Lengacher, Aaliyah Bonner, Lauren Keck, Caitlin Glick and Sadie Beasy.