NAPPANEE – NorthWood volleyball head coach Hilary Laidig paused for a moment and could just smile.
“It’s just the way it is this season,” stated Laidig, who beamed with pride after her team eclipsed Fairfield, 3-1, to win the Class 3A Sectional 20 volleyball championship Saturday night. “A little bit of pulling hair out. They are still young, but the expectations are high here. They feel that. They understand that. But every team is different and you just go out there and do what you can do.”
Laidig’s club was pushed in the morning session by Wawasee, needing to rally from a game down to advance to the final. And after having its way with Fairfield in the first game, the Falcons turned the tables in the second and evened the score, putting a lot of pressure on the hosts to maintain its run of championships.
A tip on two by Fairfield’s Carolina Tettamanti put the visitors up 17-11 in game two, but breakdowns in the Falcon defense allowed NorthWood to tie matters at 23. An unbelievable save by Ella Branneman on a ball destined to allow NorthWood the tying tally was punched over by Fairfield for the 25th point of a 25-23 Fairfield score in game two, and it was game on between the two backyard rivals.
“That was an unbelievable break for us in the second game, and we felt really good about ourselves,” Fairfield head coach Courtney Herschberger said. “But it was just errors all night that got us. A big play like that should have got us going, and it just didn’t happen.”
Herschberger referred to the 8-2 run NorthWood strung together to open the third game, which quickly became an 18-11 Panther bulge. The Fairfield side of The Pit had that feeling of ‘here we go again’ after scoring three of the next four points, but a Karis Bennett kill at 22-15 once again put NorthWood in control.
Sophia Barber hammered the closer at 25-19, and NorthWood once again was eyeing postseason hardware.
“Karis Bennett today was on fire offensively,” said Laidig of Bennett, who had 15 kills in the championship match to go with 16 kills in the semifinal against Wawasee. “She hit .500 tonight and continued it all night. She took a lot of pressure off Barber and (Claire) Payne because we knew Fairfield would pay a lot of attention to them.”
Fairfield made one last run in the fourth, sitting even at 16. But the errors Herschberger referred to were piling up, and an ace from Emery Porter fell between defenders. Caitlyn Glick, another of NorthWood’s unsung heroes in its championship match, split a pair of Fairfield defenders for an easy kill. It was onward to its 24th sectional title overall and fourth in a row for the Panthers in a 25-19 closer.
The duo of Barber and Payne would do its predicted damage, combining for 27 kills and four blocks, and Bennett proved to be a plus-17 in court time. Porter had 46 assists in the championship and a whopping 97 for the day after a 51-dish performance against the Warriors.
“You take these any way you can get them, and we get to stay home for the regional, which is so huge not having to travel,” Laidig said, who is still searching for a regional title for a program that hasn’t won one since 2010. “This one feels very good, we’ll take it.”
For Fairfield (24-11), it sees an era of sorts come to an end with the finale for seven decorated seniors. Brea Garber, the primary focus of Laidig’s defense, had a monster day with 28 kills, 44 digs and seven blocks in Fairfield’s two games against NorthWood and Lakeland. Garber was the latest in a long line of offensive stars to graduate from the program, reaching the 1,000-kill plateau earlier in the season.
Morgan Gawthrop also had a busy day, finishing with 40 digs, 14 kills and a pair of blocks. Branneman had 35 digs and Tettamanti, who was in her first year of high school volleyball in Indiana as a foreign exchange student from Italy, had 31 assists.
“It came down to mental errors, that’s really what it was for us,” offered Herschberger. “You’d think with seven seniors, that wouldn’t happen. It’s just one of those games. You can’t afford to make any mistakes against a team like NorthWood, on their court, and expect to win championships.
“It was an unbelievable senior class for us, and add in Carolina who we had no idea about before this year, but we have our work cut out for us next year. Offensively, we’ve got a lot of work to do. Defensively, I’m not as worried, but offensively, I’m a little worried about replacing some of these players.”
NorthWood (26-6) will face Culver Academy (19-14) in game two of the NorthWood volleyball regional on Sat., Oct. 22 at approximately noon. New Prairie (26-8) and Hammond Bishop Noll (28-5) meet in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m.