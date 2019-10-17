SYRACUSE — NorthWood and Lakeland each won in straight sets Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A, Sectional 21 volleyball sectional at Wawasee High School. NorthWood knocked off the host Warriors, 25-14, 25-5, 25-9. Meanwhile, the Chargers defeated Lakeland 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.
NorthWood (29-3) advances to play Tippecanoe Valley in the semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m. West Noble (10-19) will play Jimtown afterwards at approximately 12:30 p.m. The winners of the semifinal contests will face each other in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. All three contests will be played at Wawasee.
NorthWood dominates Wawasee
The No. 4 team in class 3A had no trouble dispatching their Northern Lakes Conference foe. NorthWood used a variety of tactics to end Wawasee’s season.
“I think it was really important to set the tone, come out and not make mistakes, get those nerves out of the way,” NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig said. “I think a couple of our girls were nervous. This team’s really good about picking each other up; if somebody’s struggling a little bit, they make up for it. So, that’s a good thing.”
The Warriors (15-17) hung around early in the first and third sets, but eventually were overpowered by the Panthers.
“They’re better than us. I mean, that’s the hot take that everybody already knows,” Wawasee coach Jeff Phillips said afterwards. “I think we played a little bit better, in terms of overall volleyball. But, I think it’s one of those situations where you know the other team is quite a bit better than you. They’re going to have to make some more than abnormal errors for you to have a chance, and you’re going to have to be perfect.”
Set two was a showcase for just how good NorthWood could be. They opened the set up 8-0 and never allowed Wawasee to score consecutive points.
NorthWood was led offensively by senior Maddy Payne and junior Alea Minnich, both of which had 10 kills in the contest. Junior Kennedy Hochstetler had 14 digs and senior Caroline Mullet 29 assists.
It was the serving from Payne — especially in set one — that really swung the first set for NorthWood. The Panthers nearly doubled their lead from 16-11 to 22-11 when their star senior was on the service line.
“Maddy was on,” Laidig said. “She’s a really aggressive server, so a lot of times she’ll miss after one or two so she can’t get on that roll. But tonight, she was on.”
Wawasee’s season ends with a sub-.500 record, but Phillips knows the program is trending in the right direction during his second stint as Warriors head coach.
“I’m proud of our girls. I’m proud of the overall season we had,” Phillips said. “I know the six seniors we had made an impact. … The last time I took over, there were some rough seasons before that. We made a pretty significant jump that first season, and hopefully the girls feel like that now.”
The Panthers now get ready for Tippecanoe Valley, a team they didn’t play in the regular season. Although there’s some unfamiliarity with the Vikings, Laidig is confident in her team.
“(Friday) we do a lot of maintenance and come in and serve and watch film on Valley,” Laidig said. “Try to get the girls in there and come up with our strategy for Saturday.”
West Noble sweeps Lakeland
Trailing 23-21 in the first set, West Noble coach Bill Lucas called timeout. His Chargers had led 19-16 before Lakeland went on a 7-2 run to take a lead.
“I thought if we got into our serving game and covered their tips that they were doing on us, I thought we could get into a good rhythm,” West Noble coach Bill Lucas said.
The Chargers scored the next point, thus getting into their service game. From there, West Noble served three-straight points to get the 25-23 victory. The Chargers used that momentum to win the second and third sets as well.
Leading the way for West Noble on offense was junior Nichelle Phares, who had 12 kills. Senior Kristina Teel added 34 assists to help the Charger attack.
Although Lakeland finishes with a 14-18 record, it’s the program’s best mark in a decade. Lakeland coach Brian Jordan is happy with the progress his team made in his second season and is hoping the success continues for the program.
“We’re going to go to the top quick, and that’s what I tell (the players). If they want to go back down the hill, we’re not going to pull them back up,” Jordan said. “Last year, we beat Wawasee in the first round (of sectionals) to get to Saturday. I was hoping we could do that again this year. … We’ll work through the offseason; I’m going to push for the offseason and then we’ll go from there.”
West Noble now gets to play Jimtown, who they lost to earlier in the season. Lucas wasn’t the coach when the Chargers played the Jimmies, though, and West Noble is playing a lot better under Lucas. After starting the season 3-16, West Noble has gone 7-2 in their last nine games.
“They’re a .500 ball club, but much better on the .500,” Lucas said of Jimtown. “Right now, we have to get back into covering. If we pass well and we serve well, it seems like the rest of our game gets into a pretty good rhythm. So, that’ll be the whole emphasis in (Friday’s) practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.