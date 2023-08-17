The NorthWood Panthers clinched their second win of the season against Mishawaka Marian on Thursday night, 3-0. It was also their second home win of the season, coming on the heels of a victory over Penn on Tuesday night.
“I thought we touched a lot of balls, played some pretty good defense, and kept the ball live,” NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig said. “They did a nice job of putting the ball back over the net pretty quick, so our girls reacted well I think.”
The Panthers won the first set 25-18. They widened the point differential gap in the second set, winning 25-12.
“We calmed down a little bit and got more kills,” Laidig said. “In the first set, we had six hitting errors and in the second set, we didn’t, so that really made a difference in our point differential.”
The Panthers were down just a few points early in the third set, when they came back and won 25-21.
“I think one of our focuses tonight was communicating well,” Claire Payne, NorthWood junior middle hitter, said. “I feel like we really did that. After our victory against Penn on Tuesday, I think playing as a team got us through.”
Payne said overcommunicating even on the easiest balls and celebrating every single point that NorthWood made, even if Marian made a passing error, really helped them.
They maintained many of the same players this year as they did last year. Several of the same players on varsity have played with each other for years.
“They are old,” Laidig said of her team. “A lot of juniors and seniors, so I do really trust them.”
Even while down in the third set, Laidig did not call a timeout the entire match.
“For me to call timeout…I’d have to see on their faces that they’re not in it, and I felt tonight they were still okay,” Laidig said. “We just needed to calm down and not make an error.”
The trust between players and coach has been built up over the past couple of years. NorthWood is coming off one of its best seasons in over a decade, winning a regional championship and making a trip to the semi-finals last year.
“These girls have been a part of that…run,” Laidig said. “I think they’re doing a good job of holding that expectation where juniors and seniors are able to be leaders.”
Laidig said it’s a good thing when coaches do not have to be the leaders of the hard work and drive of the team. The girls are driving the hard work and effort.
Junior outside hitter Tatum Evers led the team in digs with 17 and also lead the team in aces with 3. Bennett led the team in kills with 10.
Both Payne and Laidig said senior defensive specialist Jessie Price played well. Price tied for second on the team in digs with senior outside hitter Karis Bennett with 15 digs.
“She was a DS last year, which I think she really stepped it up this year,” Payne said. “She’s playing extremely well and even in this game she had some good digs.”
Next, NorthWood will be playing in the Tom Heck Varsity Tournament at Penn High School on Saturday, August 19.