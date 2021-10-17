LAGRANGE – In what has been an incredible season so far for the NorthWood volleyball team got even better for the Panthers on Saturday night at Lakeland High School.
After defeating a stout Wawasee team during the Class 3A Sectional 21 semifinals earlier in the day, NorthWood flexed its muscle against West Noble in the sectional championship. The Panthers would go on to sweep the Chargers in three sets – 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 – to improve their record to 31-2, win a third-straight sectional title and advance to regionals.
“I’m so happy for them,” NorthWood head coach Hilary Laidig said. “Getting leadership from our two seniors and (junior) Macy Lengacher just makes coaching this team really fun. … What these girls have been able to do is amazing.”
For a young team that has only two seniors on the roster, the Panthers played with a ton of consistent confidence to clinch a sectional title.
After a scrappy West Noble group hung in tough during the beginning of the first set, the Panthers started to show why they haven’t lost a set in five straight contests coming in.
Despite the early resistance from the Chargers, NorthWood went on a 21-3 run to win the first set by 19.
In the second set, West Noble fell behind quickly 5-1 to the Panthers, but were much more competitive for the remainder of the frame. The Chargers stayed within five up until 14-9, but then NorthWood went on a 6-1 run that dashed any hopes for West Noble to tie the match at one. The Panthers went up 2-0 after eventually winning the set by 12.
In the third set, an early 2-2 tie ballooned into a 10-2 NorthWood advantage quickly behind strong play from the Panthers at the front of the net. The Chargers kept pace from there, but the margin was too great. NorthWood would win set three by 12 and clinch the 3-0 sweep.
West Noble ends its season at 8-23, but a sectional championship appearance is something the Chargers can certainly build on going into next season.
“I’m very, very proud of them,” West Noble head coach Kaitlin Logan said. “We’ve been through a lot this season, and for them to step up at the end when it really mattered was awesome. To dig deep and make it to a sectional championship when not a lot people thought we’d be here, again, I’m just really proud of them for that.
“We do graduate five seniors, but we have a pretty strong freshman class. Some of them were out there playing (Saturday). We’ve seen some pretty good things out of them. We’re definitely going to be rebuilding, but I think we can still have a great season next year.”
For NorthWood, Alana Lehman (10), Sophia Barber (8) and Claire Payne (7) led the way in kills during the championship match. Lengacher led the team with 18 digs and Annika Bennett contributed 30 assists on the night.
Looking ahead, the Panthers (31-2) now move on to regionals, where they’ll meet the Northwestern Tigers (25-1) this Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon at Norwell High School. The winner of that matchup plays either Angola (25-7) or Bellmont (27-5) in the regional final at 7 p.m. later that night.
Northwestern has only lost four sets all season, so NorthWood will have to play at its best to have a shot of advancing beyond the regional semifinals.
With a young team that’s been playing with a strong amount of confidence, the Panthers have no reason to believe they can’t beat a strong Tigers team on the biggest stage to this point of the season.
“Both our seniors were there last year and two years ago, along with Macy (Lengacher),” Laidig said. “So there’s three solid players that have been there. And I don’t know, ignorance is bliss sometimes, right? These kids step up, and I don’t know that they know any better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.